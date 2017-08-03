BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Citizens' Issues
Public Interest
India struggles to rebalance water-energy nexus
IANS
03 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Acute shortage of water in India, particularly following the years there is low rainfall during the monsoon season, has started hurting its energy production badly. Electricity generation in the country is heavily dependent on coal-fired thermal plants and hydropower projects, which require consistent supply of large volumes of water to operate at optimal levels. Any disruption in water supply affects production and leads to power outages.
 
For instance, water shortage related shutdowns in 2016 cost India roughly 14 terawatt-hours (TWh) of thermal electricity generation, enough to power neighbour Sri Lanka for an entire year, according to research by the World Resources Institute (WRI).
 
The Washington-based research organisation compiled and analysed over 1,400 daily outage reports filed with the Central Electricity Authority between 2013 and 2016 to arrive at this conclusion.
 
The loss of generation has significantly increased over the past three years from 1,258 million units in 2014-15 to 4,989 million units in 2015-16 and to 5,870 million units between April 2016 and January 2017, Energy Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament in March. 
 
In 2016, as many as 18 thermal power plants had to lie idle for various lengths of time due to water shortages. If these plants had water supply during the shutdowns, they could have generated 14 TWh of electricity, about one per cent of the country's annual consumption, WRI's analysis showed.
 
During the four years from 2013 through 2016, the thermal power sector lost more than 30 TWh of potential electricity due to water scarcity, Tianyi Luo, Research Associate at WRI's Water Programme, wrote in a recent report.
 
It is worrying that most of the shutdowns happened between March and September, the hottest months in South Asia when demand for electricity is high not only for domestic and industrial use but also to irrigate farms during the main cropping season. "In other words, electricity generation was the most hampered when people needed it the most," Tianyi said.
 
Although India is taking big steps to expand its renewable energy capacity, its power sector remains reliant mostly on thermal plants, which have a high water demand, mainly for washing coal and then for the boilers, from which the steam is funnelled to turn the power generation turbines.
 
India depends on coal for about 60 per cent of its energy needs and aims to double its output to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2020, according to Niti Aayog, the government's policy think tank. It means that droughts, which last occurred in 2016, can lead to prolonged power outages, hamstringing the economy and endangering livelihoods.
 
Climate change is likely to increase the frequency and intensity of droughts, and socio-economic development will intensify local water competition. "In the coming decades, we expect more water shortage-induced power shutdowns, unless steps are taken to reduce these risks," WRI said.
 
To reduce water requirement in thermal power plants, there has been a move to install closed cycle systems in new plants instead of the once-through cooling systems, the Energy Ministry has said. Existing thermal power plants can also reduce water risk by adopting less water-dependent cooling technologies, such as dry cooling.
 
Power plants are using other measures to conserve water such as installing ash water recirculation system, stopping discharge from ash pond effluents, adopting high and medium concentration ash slurry disposal systems, maintaining of high cycle of concentration in cooling towers and use of cooling tower blow down for disposal of bottom ash.
 
These measures have helped bring down the total water requirement in a closed cycle system for a thermal power plant from seven cubic metres per MWh to about three cubic metres.
 
But, considering the future water demand from upcoming thermal power plants and sectors like agriculture and domestic use, reducing water consumption in power plants will have only a short-term effect in improving overall water balance of the country, says a 2016 policy brief by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).
 
Adopting a more comprehensive approach, thermal power plants must be asked to reduce the water footprints (rather than consumption) of their operations, said the brief titled Water Neutral Electricity Production in India: Avoiding the Unmanageable.
 
To assess vulnerability of thermal power plants to water scarcity, there is need for detailed plant-level water withdrawal and consumption data, says WRI, which is working on a methodology by using satellite imagery to develop a water usage database for thermal power plants.
 
As demand for energy grows and climate change impacts water availability and timing, this kind of analysis will become vital for all countries, Tianyi said.
 
(In arrangement with indiaclimatedialogue.net, with whom Soumya Sarkar is Managing Editor. Views expressed are those of indiaclimatedialogue.net. Feedback at information@ indiaclimatedialogue.net)
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

User

Economy & Nation
BSE's Q1 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs524 crore
IANS
03 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Stock market major BSE on Thursday reported an exponential rise of 1,098 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18 due to addition of exceptional items.
 
According to the company, the Q1 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 523.70 crore from Rs 43.70 crore reported for the Q1FY17.
 
"The parent company has partially divested its stake in a subsidiary company on June 29, 2017. The divestment has resulted in a loss of control and therefore the profit on sale of the investment in the subsidiary amounting to Rs 45,118 lakh has been credited to the consolidated financial results during quarter ended June 30, 2017," the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
"Further, the parent company had partially divested its stake in the above subsidiary in October 2016 which did not result in a loss of control and hence the profit on divestment amounting to Rs 1,057 lakh was credited to retained earnings under the head 'Other Equity' during the year ended March 31, 2017. The said profit of Rs 1,057 lakh has now been credited to the consolidated financial results during quarter ended June 30, 2017."
 
BSE's consolidated total income during the quarter under review increased by 11 per cent to Rs 158.38 crore from Rs 142.73 crore in Q1FY17.
 
Besides, its revenue from operations was up 26 per cent at Rs 102.64 crore from Rs 81.21 crore in Q1FY17.
 
The firm's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 16 per cent to Rs 71.61 crore from Rs 61.76 crore.
 
"BSE aims to grow both organically and inorganically... Our international exchange continues to get attraction from investors and we are focused on achieving the target of enabling Indian firms to compete on equal footing with offshore firms," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE.
 
"As a strategy, BSE strives to obtain leadership position in newer opportunities while consolidating and improving its market share in areas where it is at a competitive disadvantage."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
To Venezuela, This Week’s US Sanctions Are a Joke
Hannah Dreier (ProPublica)
03 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

This week, the Trump administration took the rare step of declaring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator," freezing his assets and banning Americans from doing business with him.

 

It looked like a big deal. Phones pinged with alerts, and cable news channels carried the announcement live. Maduro was now the fourth member of an exclusive club of sanctioned dictators, joining Syria's Bashar al-Assad, North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe.

 

"Maduro is not just a bad leader; he is now a dictator," President Donald Trump said in a statement.

 

I watched this movie again and again in the three years I spent covering Venezuela for the Associated Press. It's always the same script and the same ending: Maduro blasts the U.S. for its attempted meddling, then goes back to the business of presiding over his country's economic collapse.

 

This time around, the U.S. tried to punish Maduro by freezing his American assets; he has none. It forbid Americans from doing business with him as an individual — something he hasn't seemed interested in doing — but still allowed them to contract with Venezuela as a country.

 

"Maduro's going to have a good laugh with this," said David Smilde, a Tulane University expert on Venezuela. "It's not going to amount to a lot."

 

Venezuela is crossing clear lines. Maduro, the hand-picked successor to late President Hugo Chavez, has grown deeply unpopular since taking power in 2013. People are hungry. Hospitals are in ruins. Four months of daily protests have left more than 120 dead and brought on international condemnation. And over the weekend, Maduro dealt a potentially fatal blow to the country's once-stable democracy:

 

He held an election creating a new, all-powerful congress stacked with his supporters. His wife was elected; so was his son. Streets were mostly empty the day of the election, but Maduro said 40 percent of the country voted. International elections observers were banned.

 

U.S. sanctions already in place didn't stop any of this from happening. They've only helped Maduro argue that his country is in shambles not because of his own mismanagement, but because Americans are out to get him, sabotaging the economy at every turn.

 

Take what happened in 2015, when the Obama administration declared that Venezuela was "a threat to national security" and sanctioned seven top officials for human rights violations. Maduro, whose approval ratings had been dismal, got one of the biggest bumps of his presidency. The sanctions let him point to an example of imperialist bullying. People rallied around him against this outsider intrusion. Maduro rewarded all seven officials with promotions and covered the capital in anti-sanction billboards that still adorn parts of Caracas, looming over food lines and formations of riot police

 

The Obama administration saw how Maduro used the sanctions to his advantage and didn't issue any more. The country's economy continued to fall apart — three-quarters of Venezuelans were losing weight and 80 percent of medicines were in short supply.

 

With the arrival of the Trump administration this year, sanctions resumed.

 

Each time, they gave Maduro an opportunity to blame someone other than himself for the country's descent.

 

When the U.S. sanctioned Venezuela's vice president for alleged involvement in the drug trade, Maduro responded by giving his second-in-command even more power.

 

When the U.S. sanctioned members of Venezuela's Supreme Court for abolishing its Congress, Maduro praised them in a public ceremony.

 

When the U.S. sanctioned more senior Venezuelan officials for corruption, Maduro gave them all special swords on live television.

 

So it makes sense that when U.S. Congress members and think tanks reacted to Monday's sanctions by issuing stern statements, Venezuelans were mostly cracking jokes.

 

The U.S. hasn't hit Maduro where it truly would hurt — the oil trade.

 

Almost all of Venezuela's export revenue comes from oil, and the U.S. is its most important customer. An oil embargo would be as dramatic as Monday's sanctions were anticlimactic. The Maduro administration might implode, and the country's hunger crisis could escalate to famine.

 

The U.S. doesn't necessarily want to drop that kind of a bomb. It doesn't want to create a refugee crisis in a country three hours from Miami; already, Venezuela exports more asylum cases than any other nation. Not to mention, an embargo would hike gas prices for American drivers.

 

So for now, Maduro is thumbing his nose.

 

"Sanction anyone you want!" he shouted during an address on state television Monday. "The Venezuelan people have decided to be free, and I've decided to be the president of a free people."

 

The camera panned to an audience of top officials, many sanctioned themselves, all applauding. A minister fiddled with an expensive-looking watch, then went back to clapping.

 

One thing about those other three men in the sanctioned-leader club: They're all still in power, and living large. Last year Zimbabwe's President Mugabe celebrated his 92nd birthday with a million-dollar party, and jetted around the world to places like Cancun and New York while his people starved.

 

Toward the end of his speech Monday, Maduro issued some sanctions of his own, on private television stations that had not given his Sunday election positive coverage, and said his opponents would get what was coming to them. Early Tuesday, the secret police arrested two high-profile opposition leaders and took them to military prison. Another line crossed.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More