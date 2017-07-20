India not taken adequate steps to ensure firms obey anti-money laundering laws: US

Is money becoming more efficient post demonetisation?

Post demonetisation, a large part of cash, about Rs3 lakh crore of the currency in circulation (CIC), could be a permanent money creation in the banking system, driving down the cost of credit in natural progression and of course increasing the efficiency of cash use in the system. The recent orders from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also highlights the importance of the missing Rs200 notes, says a research note.

In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "One of the most perceived benefits of demonetisation is declining velocity of money (defined as GDP/currency with public) as we progressively move towards digitisation. The income velocity on an average more than doubled in demonetisation Q3FY17, compared to first half of FY2017. However, velocity since Q3 has been declining. This in turn implies that situation is improving with sufficient amount of cash available for transaction in the system, though the velocity is still higher than pre-demonetisation levels."

"Interestingly, the significant increase in income velocity during demonetisation defies a conventional explanation in economic terms. In economic parlance, velocity of money is stable and is primarily determined by the level of economic activity among others. The only way, velocity of money could have jumped in Q3FY17 was possibly that economic activity in the informal sector was supported largely by credit, given that cash was not forthcoming (V= (nominal GDP=PY)/M): So if M had declined, PY should not also decline but rather increase for V to increase. If this is true, this may also explain why CSO GDP numbers for Q3 defied all odds to fetch up a growth in excess of 7%! The surge in consumption in the CSO estimates during this quarter also becomes easier to substantiate with these unorthodox explanations. If velocity of money continues to decline, it would mean money is indeed becoming more efficient post demonetisation!" the report says.

SBI says there has been a significant move towards relocating distribution of currency towards smaller denominations post demonetisation. However, while such a move is laudable and consistent with the long term vision of a less cash economy, we need to consider two issues. Though the number of small denomination notes has increased, the mismatch caused by the presence of Rs2,000 denomination straight after Rs500 denomination is causing difficulties in exchanging the high denomination notes. Interestingly, SBI says, this may also be resulting in people holding back smaller denomination notes like Rs100.

Whatever be the reason, an ATM machine typically holds 10,000 bills and if these were to comprise say only notes of Rs100, the number and cost of replenishment goes up significantly. "Herein lies the paradox. Notes of Rs2,000 denomination in ATMs may find few takers because of missing middle of Rs200 notes. Another more plausible reason that could explain the non-availability of lower denomination notes in ATMs is the cash on hand with banks," SBI says.

According to the report, cash in hand with banks has been higher compared to the last year, because of demonetisation and the subsequent limits placed on withdrawals for some time. "However," it says, "now the percentage is showing a decline and reaching the pre-demonetisation levels. The data for 23 June 2017 shows cash in hand with banks declining to 5.4% of the currency in circulation from a high of 23.19% for the fortnight ended 25 November 2016.

Consequently the currency with public has been showing a steady increase, as currency in circulation consists of two components, currency with public and cash in hand with banks."

Even as the economy is now close to complete remonetisation, SBI says, two issues need to be considered, whether ATMs are now churning out currency as per the customer needs and the tangible benefits from this humongous exercise.

"ATMs are indeed now churning out currency notes of smaller denomination like Rs100. However, these notes have to be replenished quickly given ATM holding capacities. Also cash on hand with banks is still relatively higher. Historical trends suggest that cash on hand with banks is roughly 3.8% of CIC and is currently at 5.4%. This means at least an additional amount of 1.6% or Rs25,000 crore of excess currency may be currently lying in ATMs in Rs2,000 notes," SBI says.

As per RBI’s annual report, the central bank placed indent for 24.55 billion pieces for FY2017 (Rs1,000 - 2.2 billion, Rs500- 5.175 billion, Rs100 – 5.5 billion, Rs50 – 2.125 billion, Rs20 – 6 billion and Rs10 – 3 billion). "Assuming that printing presses supplied the requisitioned as well as extra amount which was printed to meet the demand arising out of demonetisation, possibly an incremental 37 billion pieces of currency notes of small denomination constituting 28% of the total value (14% earlier) are now in circulation. The remaining amount is assumed to be divided equally between Rs500 and Rs2,000 denominations - 72% in value terms (Rs500 – 12-13 billion pieces, Rs2,000 – 2 billion pieces). This means an incremental Rs2.5 lakh crore of notes in value terms are still to be replenished (3-4 billion pieces of Rs500 notes have not been printed) if we replenish the entire demonetized stock. Herein lies the importance of new Rs200 notes for which RBI has recently put orders," SBI says.

RBI publishes number of currency notes printed of different denominations in its annual report. In March 2016, there were 16 billion and 6 billion pieces of Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes, respectively aggregating 48% and 38% of the total currency value. There were also 16 billion pieces of Rs100 notes contributing 10% of the total value. The remaining 4% of the currency value was contributed by notes up to Rs50 aggregating 53 billion.

During 10 November 2016 to 5 December 2016, the Reserve Bank supplied to the public, banknotes of various denominations worth Rs3.81 trillion. Of this, 19.1 billion pieces were of small denomination (Rs100 – 8.5 billion, Rs50 – 1.8 billion, Rs20 – 3.1 billion and Rs10 – 5.7 billion). And, according to a later notification issued by RBI, there were 20.4 billion pieces of small denomination currency between 10 November 2016 and 19 December 2016. Assuming the entire increase in small denomination notes was in Rs100 notes, the number of Rs100 notes add to 9.8 billion, the report says.