India not taken adequate steps to ensure firms obey anti-money laundering laws: US
IANS
20 July 2017
The US has commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move, saying that while one of the purposes cited by him was to counter terrorist activity funded by counterfeit currency, India has yet to implement laws effectively on criminal convictions or take steps to ensure companies are adhering to anti-money laundering rules.
 
The US State Department, in its Country Reports on Terrorism, under the section Countering the Financing of Terrorism, says: "In November, Prime Minister Modi announced the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee currency notes and asserted that one purpose of this initiative was to curb terrorist activity funded by counterfeit notes, black money, and stockpiled cash reserves.
 
"Although the Government of India aligned its domestic anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) laws with international standards by enacting amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2012, and in 2016 initiated a National Risk Assessment for anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism to assess the countryaï¿½s terrorist financing risk, it has yet to implement the legislation effectively, especially with regard to criminal convictions."
 
It said law enforcement agencies in India acetypically open criminal investigations reactively and seldom initiate proactive analysis and longa'term investigations.
 
"While the Indian government has taken action against certain hawala financing activities, prosecutions have generally focused on non-financial businesses that conduct hawala transactions as a secondary activity. Additionally, the government has not taken adequate steps to ensure all relevant industries are complying with AML/CFT regulations.
 
"The reporting of terrorism-related Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) has shown an increasing trend in recent years, with India's Financial Intelligence Unit receiving 112,527 STRs between July 2015 and May 2016.a
 
In another criticism, it said that the degree of training and expertise in financial investigations involving transnational crime or terrorism-affiliated groups varied widely among the federal, state, and local levels and depended on the financial resources and individual policies of various jurisdictions.
 
It said that US investigators "have had limited success in coordinating the seizure of illicit proceeds with Indian counterparts".
 
"While, in the past, intelligence and investigative information supplied by US law enforcement authorities led to numerous seizures of terrorism-related funds, a lack of follow-through on investigative leads has prevented a more comprehensive approach."
 
The report also said that India is a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and two FATF-style regional bodies -- the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering.
 
India's Financial Intelligence Unit-India is a member of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units. 
 
The government regulates the money services business (MSB) sector, requiring the collection of data for wire transfers and the filing of suspicious transaction reports (STRs) by non-profit organizations.
 
"While the Indian government supervised, regulated, and monitored these entities to prevent misuse and terrorist financing, a large unregulated and unlicensed MSB sector remained vulnerable to exploitation by illicit actors," it noted.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Is money becoming more efficient post demonetisation?
Moneylife Digital Team
19 July 2017
Post demonetisation, a large part of cash, about Rs3 lakh crore of the currency in circulation (CIC), could be a permanent money creation in the banking system, driving down the cost of credit in natural progression and of course increasing the efficiency of cash use in the system. The recent orders from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also highlights the importance of the missing Rs200 notes, says a research note.
 
In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "One of the most perceived benefits of demonetisation is declining velocity of money (defined as GDP/currency with public) as we progressively move towards digitisation. The income velocity on an average more than doubled in demonetisation Q3FY17, compared to first half of FY2017. However, velocity since Q3 has been declining. This in turn implies that situation is improving with sufficient amount of cash available for transaction in the system, though the velocity is still higher than pre-demonetisation levels."
 
 
"Interestingly, the significant increase in income velocity during demonetisation defies a conventional explanation in economic terms. In economic parlance, velocity of money is stable and is primarily determined by the level of economic activity among others. The only way, velocity of money could have jumped in Q3FY17 was possibly that economic activity in the informal sector was supported largely by credit, given that cash was not forthcoming (V= (nominal GDP=PY)/M): So if M had declined, PY should not also decline but rather increase for V to increase. If this is true, this may also explain why CSO GDP numbers for Q3 defied all odds to fetch up a growth in excess of 7%! The surge in consumption in the CSO estimates during this quarter also becomes easier to substantiate with these unorthodox explanations. If velocity of money continues to decline, it would mean money is indeed becoming more efficient post demonetisation!" the report says.
 
SBI says there has been a significant move towards relocating distribution of currency towards smaller denominations post demonetisation. However, while such a move is laudable and consistent with the long term vision of a less cash economy, we need to consider two issues. Though the number of small denomination notes has increased, the mismatch caused by the presence of Rs2,000 denomination straight after Rs500 denomination is causing difficulties in exchanging the high denomination notes. Interestingly, SBI says, this may also be resulting in people holding back smaller denomination notes like Rs100.
 
Whatever be the reason, an ATM machine typically holds 10,000 bills and if these were to comprise say only notes of Rs100, the number and cost of replenishment goes up significantly. "Herein lies the paradox. Notes of Rs2,000 denomination in ATMs may find few takers because of missing middle of Rs200 notes. Another more plausible reason that could explain the non-availability of lower denomination notes in ATMs is the cash on hand with banks," SBI says.
 
According to the report, cash in hand with banks has been higher compared to the last year, because of demonetisation and the subsequent limits placed on withdrawals for some time. "However," it says, "now the percentage is showing a decline and reaching the pre-demonetisation levels. The data for 23 June 2017 shows cash in hand with banks declining to 5.4% of the currency in circulation from a high of 23.19% for the fortnight ended 25 November 2016.
 
Consequently the currency with public has been showing a steady increase, as currency in circulation consists of two components, currency with public and cash in hand with banks."
 
 
Even as the economy is now close to complete remonetisation, SBI says, two issues need to be considered, whether ATMs are now churning out currency as per the customer needs and the tangible benefits from this humongous exercise.
 
"ATMs are indeed now churning out currency notes of smaller denomination like Rs100. However, these notes have to be replenished quickly given ATM holding capacities. Also cash on hand with banks is still relatively higher. Historical trends suggest that cash on hand with banks is roughly 3.8% of CIC and is currently at 5.4%. This means at least an additional amount of 1.6% or Rs25,000 crore of excess currency may be currently lying in ATMs in Rs2,000 notes," SBI says.
 
As per RBI’s annual report, the central bank placed indent for 24.55 billion pieces for FY2017 (Rs1,000 - 2.2 billion, Rs500- 5.175 billion, Rs100 – 5.5 billion, Rs50 – 2.125 billion, Rs20 – 6 billion and Rs10 – 3 billion). "Assuming that printing presses supplied the requisitioned as well as extra amount which was printed to meet the demand arising out of demonetisation, possibly an incremental 37 billion pieces of currency notes of small denomination constituting 28% of the total value (14% earlier) are now in circulation. The remaining amount is assumed to be divided equally between Rs500 and Rs2,000 denominations - 72% in value terms (Rs500 – 12-13 billion pieces, Rs2,000 – 2 billion pieces). This means an incremental Rs2.5 lakh crore of notes in value terms are still to be replenished (3-4 billion pieces of Rs500 notes have not been printed) if we replenish the entire demonetized stock. Herein lies the importance of new Rs200 notes for which RBI has recently put orders," SBI says.
 
RBI publishes number of currency notes printed of different denominations in its annual report. In March 2016, there were 16 billion and 6 billion pieces of Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes, respectively aggregating 48% and 38% of the total currency value. There were also 16 billion pieces of Rs100 notes contributing 10% of the total value. The remaining 4% of the currency value was contributed by notes up to Rs50 aggregating 53 billion.
 
During 10 November 2016 to 5 December 2016, the Reserve Bank supplied to the public, banknotes of various denominations worth Rs3.81 trillion. Of this, 19.1 billion pieces were of small denomination (Rs100 – 8.5 billion, Rs50 – 1.8 billion, Rs20 – 3.1 billion and Rs10 – 5.7 billion). And, according to a later notification issued by RBI, there were 20.4 billion pieces of small denomination currency between 10 November 2016 and 19 December 2016. Assuming the entire increase in small denomination notes was in Rs100 notes, the number of Rs100 notes add to 9.8 billion, the report says.

Emmanuel Joseph

3 hours ago

It's very premature to conclude so because we may require 2-3 more data points (may be till 2019-20) to exactly understand the scenario here. We have more than enough data points before Nov 2016 and we have only just 7-8 months' data to compare post that. Further, RBI faced a never ever kind of situation to remonetise approx. 86% of cash in the economy in a short time, which it used to do (when they used to change the notes) at a comfortable pace without causing any material impact on the economy. So, we saw a part of monetary supply readjustment within a short span of time since Nov 16, which has no precedence. Therefore, any conclusion will definitely have to be changed in coming months as the economy is getting re-balanced.

Hayagreeva Acharla

5 hours ago

Efficiency is defined as output per unit input.

Hayagreeva Acharla

5 hours ago

No. It can said to be more efficient only when it possesses more value added to itself, like When one can buy more gold per Rupee.

ksrao

17 hours ago

A very elaborate and (seemingly) erudite explanation from somebody who is out of touch with reality. Immediately on demonetisation, I suggested that Rs.200 notes, not Rs.2,000 notes, should be introduced. If anything Rs.2000 notes have helped continue corruption. RBI is just now waking up to the need for Rs.200 notes, which commonsense should have compelled them to introduce long ago.- Dr KS Rao, Chief Gen Mgr(retd), SBI.

Stock manipulation: Agio Paper & Industries
Moneylife Digital Team
19 July 2017

Agio Paper & Industries Ltd is apparently a paper manufacturing company based in Bilaspur. However, for the past four years, the company has made no sales at all. Its reserves are negative Rs21.33 crore, for FY16-17. While the company has no business, the share capital rose to Rs30.62 crore for FY15-16, from Rs16.13 crore in FY14-15, and jumped to Rs41.81 crore for FY16-17. The money from share issue is probably being used to reduce the company’s borrowings. In July 2017, the company has made a change in its articles of association to increase the authorised capital to Rs66.49 crore. Why does Agio need more capital?

 

The management, in its FY16-17 annual report said, “The paper plant was closed on 6th October, 2010 to ensure due compliance of orders of the Central Pollution Control Board during which the expansion unit was still under the installation stage. As a result of the closure, the installation of the paper machine and the integration of the power plant with the old and new machines could not be carried out. In order to be effective as well as feasible both needs to operate in unison but since circumstances has led to non-commissioning of the power plant and the new paper machine both of them have been shown as work in progress (Rs35.83 crore since FY10-11) in auditor’s report.” Even with no business, the stock rose by 338% in one year, from Rs1.12 on 20 July 2016 to Rs4.9 on 11 July 2017. Why? Will the regulator make some effort to find out?

