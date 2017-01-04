BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
India needs to prepare itself to face 2017 environment disaster
Kushagra Dixit (IANS)
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
While environment diplomacy at the UN climate change conference in Marrakech last November became uncertain after Donald Trump, a climate change sceptic, won the US presidential elections, experts have suggested that India must tread its own path and start investing to prepare for the future.
 
"India needs to invest in infrastructure and prepare itself to face climatic repercussions this year. During the drought last year, the country's net water reserve capacity was only 20 per cent; in March, hailstorms destroyed the wheat crop," Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia, told IANS.
 
Over 330 million people in India were affected by one of the worst droughts that spilled over to neighbouring Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal as well.
 
Experts like S.K. Sarkar, Director, Water Division, at The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), had cautioned that by 2050, India will be water-scarce.
 
"Extreme events which are more random now force millions to migrate -- and for Bangladesh and Nepal, India is the destination. India needs to pull up its socks. We just faced cyclone Vardha, Chennai Floods in 2015 were devastating and so on," Harjeet Singh, Global lead on Climate Change at Action Aid, told IANS.
 
A study released at the 22nd Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP22) at Marrakech, Morocco, says that natural disasters annually force about 26 million people into poverty.
 
Both the economic and human cost due to such disasters are underestimated by 60 per cent.
 
"The impact of extreme natural disasters is equivalent to a $520-billion global loss in annual consumption," a World Bank report said at COP22. It also noted that poor people pay the heaviest price.
 
According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the global temperature is 1.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, making 2016 the warmest year followed by 2015 and 2014. The Island Nations now fear of their existence.
 
"We have to start worrying about such trends. India need to focus on mitigation or adaptation if the environmental damage is irreversible... our solution will depend on resources and we have other priorities like food security," said Karan Mangotra, from TERI's Centre for Global Environment Research.
 
According to Mangotra, to avoid such dangerous trends, India needs to streamline all regulatory aspects for collective efforts, strengthen research capabilities and evolve a business model for affordable technology.
 
In the midst of all this, with Trump's triumph, the Paris agreement that aims at keeping the global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius -- as also the developed world's $100 billion per year commitment for the developing nations for switching to greener technologies, could be curtailed.
 
"What we saw at Marrakech has to be operationalised, but embracing Paris Agreement under Trump's administration is highly unlikely, especially given the key people he is appointing to his office like the CEO of ExxonMobile," Harjeet Singh said.
 
A UN report has estimated the requirements of developing countries at between $140 billion and $300 billions by 2030 and between $280 billion and $500 billion by 2050 to make up for the climate change.
 
The report also held lack of funds as a major stumbling block in meeting goals under the Paris Agreement and said that developed countries have failed to undertake the measures required to achieve the global temperature goals.
 
"For India, clearly finance remains an important issue... most of the economic sectors in India depends on weather. If the US does pull out of the Paris deal, a huge financial burden will be created; India has to be ready," Singh said.
 
India at COP22 was praised for its commitments and initiatives in clean energy and coal dependency reduction and it was said that the country is set to "over-achieve" its emission intensity targets.
 
The Government also approved the negotiating position adopted by India at the 28th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol held last year in October at Kigali in Rwanda. The Montreal protocol aims to phase out the ozone depleting substances (ODS).
 
Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave also hinted at India's preparedness as 2016 ended.
 
"If Bengaluru wants to save itself from 2017 monsoon floods then it will have to unclog the drains," the minister, who had listed the Bengaluru crisis as a "preferred task" while taking office in July 2016, said in a tweet on New Year's Eve.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Public Interest
Soon-to-be US energy secretary Rick Perry’s Texas Giveaways
Alec MacGillis (ProPublica)
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

Donald Trump's selection of Rick Perry to lead the Department of Energy has prompted many Democrats to question Perry's qualifications for the position. While he governed a state rich in fossil fuels and wind energy, Perry has far less experience than President Obama's two energy secretaries, both physicists, in the department's primary work, such as tending the nuclear-weapons stockpile, handling nuclear waste and carrying out advanced scientific research. That's not to mention, of course, that Perry four years ago called for doing away with the entire department.

 

However, there's one realm in which Perry will have plenty of preparation: doling out taxpayer money in the form of government grants to the energy industry.

 

What often gets lost in all the talk of the Texas job boom under Perry is how much economic development strategy was driven by direct subsidies to employers who promised to relocate to the state or create jobs there. Of course, many states have for years engaged in the game of luring companies with tax incentives. But by the count of a 2012 New York Times investigation, Texas under Perry vaulted to the top, giving out $19 billion in incentives per year, more than any other state.

 

Perry's economic development largesse came in many forms, but among the most high-profile were two big pots of money that he created while in office. In 2003, he founded the Texas Enterprise Fund, which he pitched as a way to help him close the deal in bidding wars for large employers thinking of moving to the state. Over the course of Perry's tenure, which ended in early 2015, the fund gave out more than $500 million. In 2005, Perry created the Emerging Technology Fund, which was intended for start-ups. It gave out $400 million before being shuttered last year by his Republican successor, Greg Abbott.

 

Disbursements from both funds were controlled by Perry, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House. The technology fund had a 17-member advisory board, all appointed by Perry. With such scant oversight, it did not take long for political favoritism and cronyism to creep into the programs. In 2010, the Texas Observer reported that 20 of the 55 Enterprise Fund grant recipients up to that point had contributed directly to Perry's campaign or the Republican Governor's Association, of which he became chairman in 2010. Also in 2010, the The Dallas Morning News reported that some $16 million from the Emerging Technology Fund had gone to firms backed by major donors to Perry. For instance, after Joe Sanderson received a $500,000 Enterprise Fund grant to build a poultry plant in Waco in 2006, he gave Perry $25,000. And the Emerging Technology Fund gave $4.75 million to two firms backed by James Leininger, a hospital-bed manufacturer and school-voucher proponent who had helped arrange a last-minute $1.1 million loan to Perry in his successful 1998 run for lieutenant governor and contributed $239,000 to his campaigns over the ensuing decade.

 

In theory, companies receiving Enterprise Fund grants were accountable for their job-creation pledges and had to make refunds when they fell short. In practice, the numbers proved hard to quantify and few companies had to make refunds. The watchdog group Texans for Public Justice determined that by the end of 2010, companies had created barely more than a third of the jobs promised, even with Perry's administration having lowered the standard for counting jobs. And in 2014, the state auditor found that $222 million had been given out to companies that hadn't even formally applied for funds or made concrete promises for job creation. "The final word on the funds is that they were first and foremost political, to allow [Perry] to stand in front of a podium and say that he was bringing jobs back to Texas," said Craig McDonald, the director of Texans for Public Justice. "From the very start those funds lacked transparency and accountability."

 

This being Texas, it was not surprising that many of the leading beneficiaries of the taxpayer funds were in the energy industry. Citgo got $5 million from the Enterprise Fund when it moved to the state from Tulsa in 2004, even though it made clear that it had strategic reasons to move there regardless of the incentive. Chevron got $12 million in 2013 after agreeing to build a 50-story office tower in downtown Houston — a building that three years later remained unbuilt.

 

Most revealing of the problems associated with the Perry model of taxpayer-funded economic development, though, may have been a $30 million grant in 2004 to a lesser-known outfit called the Texas Energy Center. The center was created in 2003 to be a public-private consortium for research and innovation in so-called clean-coal technology, deep-sea drilling, and other areas. Not coincidentally, it was located in the suburban Houston district of Rep. Tom DeLay, the powerful House Republican, who, it was envisioned, would steer billions in federal funding to the center, with the help of Washington lobbyists hired by the Perry administration, including DeLay's former chief of staff, Drew Maloney.

 

But the federal windfall didn't come through, and the Enterprise Fund grant was cut to $3.6 million, which was to be used as incentives for energy firms in the area. Perry made the award official with a 2004 visit to the Sugar Land office of the Greater Fort Bend Economic Development Council, one of the consortium's members, housed inside the glass tower of the Fluor Corporation. In 2013, when I visited Sugar Land for an article on Perry's economic development approach, his administration still listed the Texas Energy Center as a going concern that had nearly reached its target of 1,500 jobs and resulted in $20 million in capital investment.

 

There was just one problem: There was no Texas Energy Center to be found. Here, from the 2013 article in The New Republic, is what I discovered:

 

The address listed on its tax forms is the address of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, inside the Fluor tower. I arrived there late one Friday morning and asked for the Texas Energy Center. The secretary said: "Oh, it's not here. It's across the street. But there's nothing there now. Jeff handles it here." Jeff Wiley, the council's president, would be out playing golf the rest of the day, she said. I went to the building across the street and asked for directions from an aide in the office of DeLay's successor, which happened to be in the same building. She had not heard of the Texas Energy Center. But then I found its former haunt, a small vacant office space upstairs with a sign on an interior wall — the only mark of the center's brief existence.

 

Later, I got Wiley on the phone. There has never been any $20 million investment, he said. The center survives only on paper, sustained by Wiley, who, for a cut of the $3.6 million, has filed the center's tax forms and kept a tally of the jobs that have been "created" by the state's money at local energy companies. I asked him how this worked — how, for instance, was the Texas Energy Center responsible for the 600 jobs attributed to EMS Pipeline Services, a company spun off from the rubble of Enron? Wiley said he would have to check the paperwork to see what had been reported to the state. He called back and said that the man who helped launch EMS had been one of the few people originally on staff at the Texas Energy Center, which Wiley said justified claiming the 600 jobs for the barely existing center.

 

In at least one instance, this charade went too far: In 2006, a Sugar Land city official protested to Wiley that, while it was one thing to quietly claim the job totals from a Bechtel venture in town, it was not "appropriate or honest" to assert in a press release that the Texas Energy Center had played a role. "There is a clear difference between qualifying jobs to meet the [Energy Center's] contractual requirement with the state and actively seeking to create a perception of [it] as an active, successful, going concern," wrote the official, according to Fort Bend Now, a local news website. In this case, reality prevailed, and Wiley declined to count the Bechtel jobs.

 

Today, the $20 million in capital investment from the Texas Energy Center has vanished from the state's official accounting of Enterprise Fund impact, but the 1,500 jobs remain, part of the nearly 70,000 jobs that the state claims the fund has generated.

 

Drew Maloney, the former DeLay chief of staff who lobbied for federal funds for the Texas Energy Center, is now the vice president of government and external affairs at the energy giant Hess Corporation.

 

And Perry is on the verge of being put in charge of vastly larger sums of taxpayer dollars to disburse across the energy industry. (Requests for comment from the Trump transition team went unanswered, as did a request to Jeff Miller, an unofficial Perry spokesman who now works for Ryan, a Dallas-based tax consultancy that helps clients, including ExxonMobil, get tax incentives from Texas and other states.) The Department of Energy has a budget of around $30 billion, oversees a $4.5 billion loan guarantee program for energy companies, and distributes more than $5 billion in discretionary funds for clean-energy research and development. (The loan guarantee program was the source of the $535 million loan that solar-panel maker Solyndra defaulted on in 2011, but it has had plenty of successes as well.) Many of the department's programs have well-established standards for disbursement, but as secretary, Perry would have a say over at least some of the flow of dollars.

 

Trump himself, in announcing his nomination of Perry, said he hoped Perry would bring his Texas strategies on energy and economic development to Washington. "As the Governor of Texas, Rick Perry created a business climate that produced millions of new jobs and lower energy prices in his state," Trump said, "and he will bring that same approach to our entire country as secretary of energy."

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

User

Economy & Nation
Is RBI responsible for creation of black money, inflation due to high M0?
Dr Rakesh Goyal
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  8
My article, “How Much of Black Money is Held in Cash?”, published in Moneylife on 28 December 2016, has been a good learning experience for me. It attracted many comments from many learned members and subscribers, on the webpage and by direct email to me. I tried to respond to most of these.  
 
I started the article to estimate how much cash was needed in the Indian economy and thus “how much black money is held in cash”, if we go partly cashless digital transactions (CDT), wherever easily possible. Full CDT is not possible till challenges are met, as discussed in another article “5 Hurdles for Cashless Digital Transactions” published in Moneylife Magazine dated 23 December 2016 with web-edition of the same date ( https://rakesh1blog.wordpress.com/2016/12/22/first-blog-post/). The idea of the above article came as there is no data or information available on this estimate, so I started building it from basics.
 
During comments and discussions, I learnt that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is using a framework or methodology and an algorithm which is quite old (quite possibly 60-80 years old) to calculate estimates of M0 (currency in circulation) requirements. 
 
Following is stated on RBI website
 
“How does the Reserve Bank estimate the demand for bank notes?
The Reserve Bank estimates the demand for bank notes on the basis of the growth rate of the economy, the replacement demand and reserve requirements by using statistical models.” 
These are three elements in calculating demand or print order of notes – (a) replacement (of mutilated notes); (b) reserve requirements and (c) add to currency circulation based on “growth rate of economy”.
 
This “growth rate of economy” rang a bell in my mind. I thought of testing and analysing it in more detail. During the process, many questions came up which I try to put at the end of this paper.
 
I decided to explore further, especially various relationships between GDP, GDP growth, M0, M0 growth, etc. Interestingly, all data is taken from RBI publication only, as referred below.
Following are some observations and analysis –
 
Table -1: NOTES AND COINS IN CIRCULATION (Rs billion or hundred crores)
 
 
(The M0 value of Rs16,634,32 crore is as on 31 March 2016 and not as on 8 November 2016. The estimated figure published by RBI (https://dbie.rbi.org.in/DBIE/dbie.rbi?site=publications#!2) in Time-Series-Publication (COMPONENTS OF MONEY STOCK (Monthly)) for October 2016 was Rs17.77 lakh crore) 
 
The above table shows the growth of money supply in economy. The above data is used to calculate the yearly growth of M0 as per the table below -
 
Table – 2: Yearly Growth of M0 (growth over previous year)
 
 
The growth of M0 is 10.21% to 14.85% on Y-to-Y basis.
 
Table – 3: India’s GDP and its growth
 
 
(Source – “HANDBOOK OF STATISTICS ON THE INDIAN ECONOMY 2015-16, September 15, 2016 published by Department of Statistics and Information Management, Reserve Bank of India. Table -2, Page – 8) 
 
 
India’s GDP taken at market price with base year 2011-12. The growth of GDP is 5.62% to 7.56%.
 
Let us calculate M0 as percentage of GDP.
 
Table – 4: M0 as percentage of GDP
 
 
 
It is clear from the above table that M0 has increased gradually from 12.21% of GDP in 2011-12 to 14.66% in 2015-16 in four years. In four years, the total increase in GDP is 29.92% whereas total increase in M0 is 56%. This is about double increase.
 
Based on the above data let us compare the growth of M0 over the growth of GDP.
 
Table – 5: Growth of M0 compared to growth of GDP
 
 
The table shows that the M0 grew at a rate of 154% to 196% compared to GDP growth.
 
Let us also see the growth of bigger notes (Rs1,000 and Rs500) over the growth of M0 –
 
Table – 6 : Growth of Rs1,000/ Rs500 notes over growth of M0
 
 
 
The above table shows that value-wise, RBI printed more bigger notes of Rs1,000 and Rs500 at the cost of notes of Rs100 and below.
 
The following facts comes out from the above data and analysis –
1. RBI circulated more and more money (bank notes) every year, where M0 grow at a rate of 12.42% to 14.85% compared to GDP from 5.62%-7.56%.
2. The ratio of cash in economy to GDP has increased from 12.21% to 14.66% in just four years. In value terms, it is about Rs6,000 billion or Rs6 lakh crores.
3. The growth of M0 over growth of GDP has been 154% to 196% higher during this four years period.
4. If GDP grew by 30% in four years, M0 grew at 56%.
5. Bigger notes were printed more by 10% to 20% at the cost of smaller notes.
 
In my article, “How Much of Black Money is Held in Cash?”, using my framework and methodology, based on demand and usage, I have calculated the M0 requirements as below, provided citizens use existing cashless instruments such as cheques, NEFT/ RTGS and credit/ debit cards (not considering eWallets, BHIM, etc.) -  
 
Table – 7: Ideal M0 requirements at national level -
 
Following is the cash (M0) requirements at national level –
 
 
 
Thus, if in an ideal scenario where there is no total CDT, then the total cash (M0) requirement at national level is calculated as Rs5.18 lakh crore or say Rs5.20 lakh crore. 
 
As the situation existed on 8 November 2016, if we consider that all above categories, except companies, used cash, the M0 requirements will be (percentage of income spend in cash = 100%):
 
Table – 8: M0 requirements at national level, if all transactions are in cash 
 
 
 
 
The total cash economy will need Rs1,21,840 lakh thousands or Rs12,184,00 crore).
 
Table – 9: proportion of M0 requirements (with all cash transactions) to GDP, and actual M0 (Rs. Billion or hundred crores) -
 
 
 
The ideal M0 of Rs12,184 hundred crores, with all cash transactions, is 10.73% of GDP of Rs1,13,502 hundred crores compared to 14.66% as per RBI data. In all cash economy, except companies, the maximum M0 requirement is just 70% of existing M0. M0 is excess by Rs5.37 lakh crore.
 
This means, RBI has pumped excess cash in economy. As per Macroeconomic theories, this can result in – 
1. Inflation – More money chasing fewer goods and services, with prices going up. This has happened.
2. Hoarding, black/ parallel/ cash economy – This has happened. Extra cash has been used to hoard commodities, real estate.
3. Lowering interest rates – due to more liquidity in the system, interest rates go down. This has happened.  
4. Devaluation of rupee – This has happened
 
Based on these data, RBI needs to respond to the following queries from a concerned and affected citizen: 
 
1. What is the basis of calculation of “currency in circulation”? Is there a scientific method for this? Had the framework or methodology been reviewed for relevance to changing environment, anytime? Had it been audited to suit constantly changing Indian economic conditions and/or whether this gives desired results?
2. Why has the ratio of currency circulation to GDP been increasing, from 12.21% in 2011-12 to 14.66% in 2015-16, in just four years? What can be the economic rationale? 
3. Why has the ratio of growth of currency circulation to the ratio of growth of GDP been 154% to 196% in these four years?
4. Does RBI have the required expertise and capabilities to calculate currency circulation requirements?
5. Has RBI directly or indirectly not helped in creating and maintaining black money in the economy by pumping extra cash at high level?
6. Had RBI directly or indirectly not contributed towards high inflation by pumping this extra cash, which may be used by commodity hoarders, real estate sharks, etc.?
7. Has RBI directly or indirectly not contributed to NPA and bad loads by extending this extra cash to people like Vijay Mallya?
8. Has RBI directly or indirectly not helped bribe-takers, illegal operators, speculators, bookies, hawala operators, etc. by providing them sufficient cash in the economic system.
9. Is RBI indirectly or directly not responsible for devaluation of rupee over the last four years due to printing of extra money?
10. Have the world class economists, sitting in RBI as governors, deputy governors and advisors, monitored and asked how this distortion crept into the system over the years? If no, why? If yes, then what was the conclusion or decision? 
11. Does RBI propose to change its framework or methodology?
12. Will RBI own responsibility for this economic mismanagement?  
 
(Dr Rakesh Goyal is perpetual student of cyber security since 1991. He is PhD is Cyber Security, Gold Medalist Engineer, Gold Medalist PGDM from IIMB. He is MD of Sysman Computers Private Limited, Mumbai, one of the 23 IT security audit organisations empanelled with CERT-In, Min of IT, GoI to audit cyber security of critical national infrastructure/assets. He can be contacted at email [email protected])
 

User

COMMENTS

B. KRISHNAN

10 hours ago

Excellent analysis. Hope this comes to the notice of the government and required corrective measure s will be taken.

REPLY

Ajit Duge

12 hours ago

Rakeshji I appreciate the your efforts and methodology in estimating MO.. However it still remains a guess work .. Do you feel that the demonetization of high value notes will help as a starting point for future estimates of MO and also have some realistic control over MO..

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

13 hours ago

RBI is a bond maiden of Sarkar. Bharath Sarkar kee Sampathi like any Public Sector "Enterprise". They cannot break step and enforce moderation or self discipline on a profligate and corrupt State.

REPLY

Govinda Warrier

14 hours ago

Interesting thoughts. Let more people ask more questions. Once questions are asked, answers will come from some quarters. Moneylife deserves a special thanks for generating such debates. Let us hope RBI has not remained where it was in 1935, as presumed here.My information is RBI too does continuous learning and research and also place results in public domain. I make this guess after surfing rbi.org.in which is RBI website.

REPLY

Govinda Warrier

14 hours ago

Interesting thoughts. Let more people ask more questions. Once questions are asked, answers will come from some quarters. Moneylife deserves a special thanks for generating such debates. Let us hope RBI has not remained where it was in 1935, as presumed here.My information is RBI too does continuous learning and research and also place results in public domain. I make this guess after surfing rbi.org.in which is RBI website.

REPLY

Govinda Warrier

14 hours ago

Interesting thoughts. Let more people ask more questions. Once questions are asked, answers will come from some quarters. Moneylife deserves a special thanks for generating such debates. Let us hope RBI has not remained where it was in 1935, as presumed here.My information is RBI too does continuous learning and research and also place results in public domain. I make this guess after surfing rbi.org.in which is RBI website.

REPLY

Gurudutt Mundkur

14 hours ago

All those statistics are okay. But to my mind, it is the giver of the bribe who creates the black money. He/she wants to cut corners, wants to park his vehicle in the wrong place, wants to be awarded a contract, wants to rough-shod job to be certified as possible and any such act which is against law.

REPLY

Gurudutt Mundkur

14 hours ago

All those statistics are okay. But to my mind, it is the giver of the bribe who creates the black money. He/she wants to cut corners, wants to park his vehicle in the wrong place, wants to be awarded a contract, wants to rough-shod job to be certified as possible and any such act which is against law.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...