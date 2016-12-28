BUY
India needs digital payment laws to tackle e-frauds: CMAI
IANS
28 December 2016
As digital payments go up post-demonetisation, the country needs separate digital payment laws and digital payment courts should be established across India along with an appropriate legal framework, the CMAI Association of India (CMAI) said on Wednesday.
 
"All cases of money lost in digital payments may not fall in the category of cyber thefts or breaches. With proliferation of digital payments across India in big and small towns, there may be widespread cases of small amounts here and there throughout the country. There is also need for legal framework for data storage and data protection," said NK Goyal, President CMAI, during an event.
 
The telecom industry body also urged the government to promote domestic manufacturing of Point of Sale (PoS) machines and its software development under the "Make in India" initiative.
 
Digital payments have gone up 300 per cent since demonetisation, creating a need to add 20 lakh more PoS machines to the existing 15 lakh machines.
 
"When millions of people are joining digital payments movement daily, safety of data remains paramount which can be ensured only by pushing indigenous manufacturing of PoS machines. We cannot depend on foreign manufacturers if we want to make our economy cashless and all digital economy should also add to Make in India," Goyal explained.
 
"Majority of PoS machines are currently imported primarily from the US, Europe and China and, therefore, data security remains a big challenge," Goyal added. 
 
CMAI also suggested mandatory cyber audit by Reserve Bank of India or Cyber Command Group at regular intervals.
 
The telecom industry body called for an appropriate and robust mechanism to report losses and recovery of money lost, theft or frauds in digital payments and requested for an institutionalised policy for redressal of complaints of citizens with regard to digital payments.
 
According to the CMAI, an immediate action plan for the projected five lakh cyber experts was needed as per the cyber policy.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Ordinance to make possession of scrapped notes criminal offence
IANS
28 December 2016
An ordinance was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday to term as illegal the possession of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes beyond March 31, 2017, and hold as criminal offence people contravening its provisions.
 
The ordinance, approved by the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also seeks to extinguish the liability of the government towards bearers of such notes. People can deposit old notes in banks up to December 30 and with the Reserve Bank of India up to March 31 next year.
 
Official sources said the ordinance -- called "The Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance" -- will be sent to President Pranab Mukherjee, currently in Hyderabad, for approval before notification.
 
Economy & Nation
ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager
IANS
28 December 2016
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning arrested a manager of the Kotak Mahindra Bank for his alleged links with hawala trader Parasmal Lodha and Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon.
 
Sources in the ED said that branch manager Ashish Kumar was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore in demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Sekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon.
 
On December 23, the Income Tax Department also carried out raids at the bank branch here.
 
Ashish, a resident of Haryana, would be presented before a Delhi court on Wednesday afternoon.
 
Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted at the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said, "With reference to the ongoing investigation of the said accounts, Kotak Mahindra Bank had proactively informed Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the bank has already suspended the services of its employee, Ashish Kumar."
 
"The bank has zero tolerance towards employees not adhering to its code of conduct, and takes strict measures against them. The bank confirms that it has a robust system of regularly and proactively filing necessary reports with the FIU for all large transactions," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement here.
 
The bank said it has on record all necessary KYC documents, including PAN card numbers. 
 
On observing the nature of transactions in these accounts, Kotak Mahindra Bank had filed a report with the FIU for further investigations. 
 
On subsequent investigation by the authorities, the bank, as per their instructions, has deposited the entire amount that was credited in these accounts with the Income Tax Dpartment, the statement said.
 
"As can be seen from the bank's actions, it has fully cooperated and communicated with the relevant authorities, and has demonstrated the highest standards of compliance, and it will continue to do so," Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson Rohit Rao said.
 

