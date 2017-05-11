BUY
India may receive higher than predicted rainfall this year: IMD
IANS
11 May 2017
India may receive ahigher rainfall this year than previously predicted, a top IMD official said on Wednesday citing the weakening of the El Nino phenomenon.
 
India would see normal monsoon with 96 per cent of rainfall still maintained as the current forecast, and an update could only be known by the first week of June, K.J. Ramesh, Director General of India Meteorological Department, told IANS.
 
"From the current trend where for now the strong El Nino is weakening, the monsoon may increase," he said.
 
"We will still have to wait and watch though," Ramesh said.
 
According to the IMD official, the actual status of the overall rainfall in India depends on the future status of El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) activities.
 
The pattern suggests that a moderate or strong El Nino and a positive IOD results in good rainfall. 
 
El Nino is a climatic phenomenon which is the warm phase of the cycle in the Pacific Ocean and IOD is a climate event occurring over the equatorial Indian Ocean. Both impact the monsoon.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier in April predicted a 96 per cent monsoon for 2017 season average, with a moderate error estimated at 'plus-minus five per cent' of the Long Period Average (LPA). 
 
On Tuesday, some reports claimed IMD predicting that the monsoon could be above normal and bring 100 per cent rainfall instead of 96 per cent predicted earlier.
 
The IMD assessment also suggested 38 per cent of probability for "near normal monsoon rainfall", depending on the situation of El Nino and IOD. 
 
A figure between 96 and 104 per cent of rainfall indicates a normal monsoon and between 105 and 110 per cent above normal. 
 
"There are two constraints; first is being near normal which is about 96 per cent. The second prediction is based on a weakening trend of the El Nino, which may lead towards the positive trend of a near normal rainfall (based on the 38 per cent probability). But we will still have to wait for the actual range," Ramesh said.
 
He further added that the present trends which may lead to a moderate El Nino could increase the rainfall based on the 36 per cent probability and a positive trend on the error estimation of plus-minus five per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). 
 
"But we will have to see when does that happens," Ramesh said.
 
Indian monsoon period is from June 1 to September 30, which is the second stage long range forecast of monsoon rainfall.
 
"We have not issued any update of the monsoon, that would be in the first week of June. For now the prediction is still 96 per cent with error estimate of plus-minus five," M. Mohapatra, IMD scientist, said.
 
According to private weather forecaster Skymet, if we predict the Long Period Average from the current pattern, the monsoon would be not more than 98 per cent or in normal conditions around 97 per cent.
 
"However, there are no chances of a 100 per cent rainfall," Mahesh Palawat, director Skymet, told IANS.
 
He added that the season would be good for the farmers anyway.
 
"There are no heavy pre-monsoon rains to destroy the wheat during harvest season, and by June, the time of planting the paddy, rainfall would range from good to moderate," Palawat said.
 
He added that while East and Central India would see normal monsoon, the pattern in northwest region including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh, where monsoon had been below normal for past two years, will see a comparative weaker monsoon.
 
"These areas have irrigation facilities, which would balance the water consumption with the rainfall," Palawat added. 
 


Economy & Nation
SoftBank recognises USD 1.4 bn losses from India investments in 2016-17
IANS
11 May 2017
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) on Wednesday recognised losses of  USD 1.4 billion in 2016-17 from its India investments -- Snapdeal and Ola.
 
"SBG recorded loss from financial instruments of 160,419 million Japanese Yen ($1.4 billion) in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 2017. This mainly resulted from recording a loss as the amount of changes in the fair value of the financial instruments from March 31, 2016, to March 31, 2017," the company said in a statement.
 
"Financial instruments included preferred shares of Jasper Infotech Private Limited, which runs Snapdeal, an e-commerce site in India, and ANI Technologies Private Limited, which runs Ola, a taxi booking platform also in India," the statement said.
 
The loss represents impairments of SBG's investments in subsidiaries and associates, including Starfish I Pte Ltd, it added.
 
Starfish I Pte Ltd is an intermediate holding company, which owns preferred shares in Jasper Infotech Private Limited. 
 
"Highly competitive e-commerce market in India has made a trend of the company's business performance lower than initially anticipated. This situation caused a material decrease in net asset value of Starfish I Pte Ltd as of March 31, 2017, and therefore SBG impaired the carrying amount of its shares in the company, to the amount equivalent to its net asset value," the company noted.
 
However, SoftBank said that there was no impact of the loss on the company's consolidated financial results in 2016-17.
 
"In SBG's consolidated financial statements, the changes in the fair value of Jasper Infotech have been recorded on quarterly basis as gain or loss on financial instruments at financial instruments classified as financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss on the statements of income," it said.
 
"Therefore, there is no impact from the abovementioned loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates on the consolidated financial results," it added.
 


Economy & Nation
Capital First yearly profit after tax up 44%
Moneylife Digital Team
10 May 2017
Capital First Limited reported a profit after tax of Rs238.9 crore for FY17, an increase of 44% from Rs166.1 crore in FY 16. Capital First reported a profit after tax of Rs70.8 Crores for Q4 FY17, an increase of 49% from Rs47.5 crores in Q4 FY 16. This is the highest ever quarterly profit in the history of the company, according to a release from the company.
 
The net interest Income grew 59% to Rs1,300.8 crore in FY17 from Rs818.1 crore in FY16. Total income including fees grew 65% to Rs1,640.3 crore in FY17, from Rs991.8 crore in FY16.
 
The company’s AUM (assets under management) grew Rs19,824 crore as on 31 March 2017 with its retail loan portfolio contributing to 93% of its overall AUM as of 31 March 2017. The retail loan book grew by 33% to Rs18,353 crore as on 31 March 2017, up from Rs13,756 crore as on 31 March 2016.
 
The gross NPAs (non-performing assets) of the company have come down to 0.95% as of 31 March 2017 as compared to 1.08% as of 31 March 2016. The net NPAs of the company have come down to 0.30% as of 31 March 2017 as compared to 0.56% as of 31 March 2016. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) has improved to 69% as of 31 March 2017 as compared to 48% as of 31 March 2016. The company has not opted for 90 days relaxation extended by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for recognition of sub-standard assets.
 
The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the company stood at 20.35% as of 31 March 2017.
 
Capital First Limited is a non-banking finance company specializing in MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and consumer financing supported by proprietary credit evaluation methodologies and strong credit scoring platform. The company also offers loans to salaried consumers and small enterprises primarily for home loans, two wheeler loans, durable loans, working capital, short term business needs and for consumption.
 

