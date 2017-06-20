BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
India-born Ishan Palit becomes first non-German board member of TUV SUD
IANS
20 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Munich-headquartered safety, quality and sustainability solutions company TÜV SÜD on Tuesday announced the appointment of India-born Ishan Palit as its global Chief Operating Officer.
 
The German company, in a statement, said this appointment marks the first time in the 150-year history of the TÜV organisation that a non-German executive has been designated as member of the board of management.
 
According to the company, Palit will be responsible for operations and sales across all divisions and geographies, including the German market.
 
Mumbai-born Palit's career at TÜV SÜD spans 23 years, including the founding of the company's India subsidiary in 1994.
 
He studied in the US and the UK and holds a Bachelors Degree from Davidson College, US, a General Degree in Economics from the London School of Economics, UK, and a Masters in Business Administration from Georgia Southern University, US.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
GST to be launched on June 30 midnight in Parliament
IANS
20 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The new indirect tax regime -- The Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- will be launched at the midnight of June 30 in the Central Hall of Parliament in an hour-long event that will evoke memories of the "Tryst with Destiny" moment of 1947.
 
President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda will be among those who will attend the special event, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a press conference here.
 
On the midnight of August 14-15, the country ushered in Independence from British rule with a special function in the Central Hall in which the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, made his now famous speech "Tryst with Destiny". 
 
"GST switch-over will happen from June 30 midnight. Late on June 30, a programme will be organised in the Central Hall where all Members of Parliament, state Finance Ministers, Chief Ministers and officials who assisted in (the rollout of) GST and chairpersons of the Empowered Committee will be present," he said.
 
"GST will be launched exactly at midnight," he said.
 
Acknowledging the role of previous governments in readying the GST, Jaitley said: "Many governments have played an important role. The UPA government announced GST in 2006 and the Constitutional amendment was introduced in 2011. GST was passed unanimously by Parliament in 2016."
 
Both the President and the Prime Minister will speak on the subject and two short films on GST will be screened in the Central Hall.
 
So far, apart from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, all the states have passed the State GST (SGST) law. Jaitley said that while Kerala will pass the SGST this week, the process was still on in Kashmir. 
 
"If any state is left out of GST, the traders and consumers both will suffer. Traders will not get any input tax credit," he said.
 
Jaitley said since a two-month period relaxation had been given to traders in filing returns, businesses will get ample time to get ready for the new indirect tax system.
 
"In July and August, we have extended the date for filing the monthly returns. Industry and trade have to prepare themselves, it's not a very complicated system," he said.
 
"No one has any business not to be ready. Now the readiness will be determined by September 15 when the traders have to file the first return. If the trader will still not be ready, probably he doesn't want to be ready," he added.
 
Talking about the new indirect taxation system, Jaitley said that in the medium and long term, GST, being a more efficient system, will check tax evasion resulting in increase in revenues.
 
"States and Centre's revenue will increase. It should have positive impact on GDP. Size of formal economy should increase. In short term, there could be some challenges. But in the long run, the number of assesses will increase," he said.
 
Jaitley said till last week 65 lakh traders had registered themselves under GST. 
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Life
Blocking Twitter users: Can politicians be sued for violating fundamental rights?
Gokul Bhagabati (IANS)
20 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
The growing use of Twitter and other social media platforms by world leaders to connect with their audience has given public discourse such a distinct direction that new legal and constitutional conundrums have started to emerge for democracies the world over.
 
One such question was recently raised by a group of lawyers in the US who contended that President Donald Trump cannot always make use of a simple Twitter feature that allows users of the microblogging site to block a follower.
 
There argument was: Trump's Twitter account was a public forum and banning users from viewing or engaging with his tweets based on their viewpoints suppresses free speech guaranteed by the US First Amendment.
 
The lawyers from Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute wrote a letter to Trump on behalf of some Twitter users who have been blocked by the US President after mocking him on the platform.
 
"The blocking of users from your Twitter account suppresses speech in a number of ways. Users who have been blocked cannot follow you on Twitter, and they are limited in their ability to view your tweets, find your tweets using Twitter's search function, and learn which accounts follow you. They are also limited in their ability to participate in comment threads associated with your tweets," the letter (dated June 6, 2017) read.
 
The move gives birth to a new question: Can social media be treated as a public free-speech forum?
 
Several political figures in India are social-media savvy, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who often uses Twitter to communicate government policies. Like First Amendment, the Indian Constitution too guarantees freedom of speech. So do public officials at home have the right to block their followers?
 
"In case of a similar (real/hypothetical) action by our parliamentarians/public officers who use micro-blogging sites for communicating with the public or to announce policies takes place, the same could also be potentially challenged under the Indian Constitution," Pavan Duggal, a leading cyber law expert and privacy advocate, told IANS.
 
Every person has been given a fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India.
 
Though reasonable restrictions can be imposed on freedom of speech, they can be done only in the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence.
 
"The factum of disagreeing with somebody else and his opinion/views is not a ground on which the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression can be restricted," Duggal said.
 
Once the parliamentarians/public officers use micro-blogging sites -- if used for the purposes of communicating to the public -- the same would be presumed to be public facility and the same would also be presumed to be used for exercise of governmental/sovereign functions.
 
"In such a case, no person could be blocked. In case, if any person is blocked, the same would be seen to be violation of a person's fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," Duggal said.
 
The issue raised by Knight First Amendment Institute highlighted the fact that people have right to talk back to their leaders. 
 
According to a USA Today report, Trump has "basically turned" his Twitter feed "into a public forum," such as a Town Hall meeting.
 
"I would suspect he could retain the right to block people who are abusive by commonly accepted terms, but just to block people for being critical, you could argue they are protected by the First Amendment. ... We have the right to talk back to our leaders without penalty," Gene Policinski, Chief Operating Officer at the Newseum Institute and First Amendment Center, told USA Today.
 
This case also serves as a signal to other local, state and federal officials to be inclusive on Twitter, added Katie Fallow, a senior litigator at the Knight First Amendment Institute.
 
However, some experts believe that blocking the right to block on Twitter may be stretching the legal parameters a little too far.
 
"People who work for or represent any government or organisation have two different roles -- one of elected representative, officers or employee and another one of private individual," Anoop Mishra, one of the nation's leading social media experts, told IANS.
 
"Being an individual, one has full rights to block anyone on Twitter or Facebook to avoid interpersonal disputes and abusive conversations of haters," Mishra added.
 
Duggal believes that if a person is blocked simply for expressing different opinions or disagreements, such an action could be challenged within the writ jurisdiction of the concerned High Courts or the Supreme Court under Articles 226 or Article 32 of the Constitution, respectively.
 
"Merely because a Twitter handle/user is targeting a particular Minister, the same is not a ground for the government to direct to block the said user," said Duggal, also a senior Supreme Court advocate.
 
But should our public officials be stripped of the power to block their followers, could they be left at the mercy of trolls?
 
"Twitter needs to do far more to control trolling than what it is currently doing. It needs to have strong anti-trolling policies which need to be effectively implemented," Duggal noted, adding that trolling should be made a serious offence punishable with imprisonment.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

COMMENTS

Sisir

2 hours ago

And Sri Pavan Duggal's argument actually gives legitimacy to this illegal act of politicians, while the real issue is whether they can use social media in their political / official capacity or not.

REPLY

Sisir

2 hours ago

A very interesting topic indeed! Let's talk about the use social media by politicians in the Indian context.

1) There was a petition filed in SC by Sri Govindacharya on related topic a while ago, which was comfortably not taken by SC.

2) During their oath to office, Indian politicians assure oath of secrecy but they are violating that by giving out important information on social media.

3) I filed an RTI to Loksabha regarding this and the reply I got was that the PIO's office does not have information on any rules that govern social media use by parliamentarians.

4) I wrote the following to Election Commission in Jan 2017:

Respected Election Commission of India,

This is to bring to your notice that in the name of reaching out to citizens, elected representatives of all political parties are cleverly using social media to influence voters at all seasons.

Despite each government department has its own public relations wing and the nation has Press Information Bureau (PIB), such acts of elected representatives using social media has made each one of them a media channel by itself, causing confusion and violating the constitutionally set up organizations.

Moreover, the job of elected representatives is much noble and higher in scope than a helpdesk agent. Unfortunately, there is no one to question this irresponsibility of elected reps in doing such things citing reachability to citizens and all other nonsense reasons.

What actually is happening is that:

(a) they are staying in the limelight with the use of social media
(b) they are wasting precious time & resources allocated to them as public servants by spending much time on social media
(c) they are leaking out confidential information through illegitimate channels such as social media
(d) they want the nation to assume that social media is part of governance, and an extension of Parliament
(e) they are making a mockery of voters' trust in them by accessing social media from their official systems and networks, without knowing the security & privacy risks associated with them.
(f) their ultimate goal is to influence voters using social media and win votes, not to help citizens.

Considering this serious issue, I request you to review this within ECI and come up with some guidelines in regulating or restricting the use of social media by elected reps of Govt of India at the earliest, in the interest of the nation.

In response, the ECI has asked me to provide my personal details and constituency, and did nothing since then.

Now, we need to first debate on the right of people's representatives to use social media even before discussing whether they can block others or not.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More