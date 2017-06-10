BUY
Increased Penalties and Punishments Against Traffic Violators Will help Improve Road safety
Moneylife Digital Team
10 June 2017
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill (MVB) that was passed by the Lok Sabha is huge move forward in tackling the traffic hazards all over the country. This means that stricter provision will be introduced to increase the level of road safety and ensure stronger punitive measures against traffic violators, says traffic and road safety experts. 
 
The MVB is considered as an important step towards strengthening the legal framework for improving road safety in India where the country’s roads witness over 5 lakh road accidents each year resulting in 1.46 lakh fatalities. The new penalty provisions encompass offences such as juvenile driving, drunken driving, over-speeding and over-loading. Even driving without a helmet for bikers will also have a heavier penalty. 
 
At round table discussion on 9th June  in Mumbai as part of a 3-day seminar where experts of road and transportation came together from across the world to understand and suggest the various changes that the city should undertake in order to improve city travel. 
 
 “Strengthening the provisions for regulating road users’ behaviors will contribute to the reduction of road traffic deaths and injuries in India”, said David Cliff, CEO of the Global Road Safety Partnership, while focusing on the specific issue of ‘bad infrastructure vs bad driver’. 
 
Various experts said that the MVB will close major gaps in the legislative framework that governs road safety like introducing the Good Samaritan guidelines to help road accident victims, a proposal to create a National Register for Driving License and a National Register for Vehicle registration to smoothen the licensing and registration process and prescribing standards for road design and penalties for non-compliance which will hit the technical issues persisting the system. 
 
Measures have also been undertaken to tackle road safety state wise. In 2014, due to a Public Interest Litigation, the Supreme Court of India appointed a 3-member committee to measure and monitor the implementation of road safety laws in the country. This committee has issued several directions during the last two years to all the states to make the necessary amendments in their respective state Motor Vehicle Rules.  
 
Ranjit Gadgil, a member of the Parisar organization and the moderator of the round table discussion, said that Maharashtra was one of the better states which has started working on its road safety laws. Five problems have been identified to work towards:-
 
Poor driver skills
The system of acquiring a driving license needs to undergo an extensive level of transformation. Also, computerisation and improvement in the format of driving test would be beneficial. 
 
Fitness of Vehicles
Jessica Truong of the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and a guest at the round table discussion, emphasised on the model of the car playing a major role and has even previously stated that people should become more aware of the safety ratings of cars. Safety ratings of cars are to do with the various vehicle safety technologies added to these automobiles.  
 
Enforcement
Police enforcement can help reduce the number of violations. The Government must invest in automated enforcement to increase the level of efficiency in catching and penalising violators.
 
Road Design
Smarter and more efficient roads must be built. Maintenance of the roads in the city is one of the major issues faced by the commuters. Facilities for pedestrians must also be improved from the quality of footpaths to making strict rules for pedestrian signals.   
 
Lack of Awareness
More awareness campaigns need to be undertaken to inculcate traffic discipline and civic sense.
 
 
“This is the first step in the battle of road safety” said Dr Soames Job of the World Bank and a Global Road Safety Lead and believes that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the State Governments need to develop a joint strategy and implement a time-bound action plan to achieve the main goal. 
 
The next step in the legislative process is the passage of the amended Bill in the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming August session. Also, as a signatory of the Brasilia Declaration, this would be a huge step forward for India in working towards its commitments to halving the fatalities and injuries in the country by 2020. 
 

Consumer Interest
Under fire, Amazon agrees to replace fake Lakme Kajal
Tanvi Shetty
09 June 2017
Amazon’s brazen reaction to fake products sold by its online sellers has outraged consumers. An Ahmedabad based consumer activist with the Consumer Education & Research Centre (CERC), who started an online petition at change.org, has scored a significant victory with Amazon agreeing to send genuine Lakme Eyeconic Kajal free of cost to all the 340 customers of its vendor, Sublime.
 
On May 25, Moneylife wrote  about how Ms Pritee Shah, director of CERC, had created an online petition urging online stores to stop selling fake products and voluntarily recall the products for consumer safety. Amazon has called its decision a goodwill gesture, but there needs to be a policy to ensure that it stops selling fakes. So CERC has requested Amazon to issue a notice to all the customers to stop using the earlier purchased product and destroy it. 
 
Ms Shah’s petition had stated that a customer purchased Lakme Eyeconic Kajal Pack of two, from the Amazon portal, in March 2017. “The product was found to be fake as was admitted by the manufacturer Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). Sublime, a seller on Amazon, also admitted that the product it has sold/ sent is fake. A total of 340 customers purchased Lakme Eyeconic Kajal from Amazon seller Sublime. Amazon has refunded money to only seven customers, who had complained. The Lakme Eyeconic Kajal bought from Amazon seller Sublime by these 340 customers could be fake. It could contain ingredients hazardous to your health. Are you okay with that? Obviously not. So, take action, join us in an effort to protect your Consumer Rights.”
 
The larger issue, of a regular policy to stop online market places like Amazon from selling fake products and ensuring better due diligence in choosing its re-sellers, still remains. Also, since the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has remained a silent spectator to this battle, despite full knowledge of the problem at the highest level, the company has got away without any punitive action, which would have been a key deterrent to Amazon as well as other online sellers. 
 

Economy & Nation
Indian Retail: Change is the new constant
Tanvi Shetty
09 June 2017
JLL India, the official knowledge partner for the retail conclave, released its latest research report at CIIs India Retail Conclave in Delhi on  9th June, entitled 'India Retail: Change is the New Constant'. The report studies the latest trends and approaches driving this sector in India and globally. It also examines the new regulations and policies which are reshaping the way retail business is done in the country, the rapid-fire impact of technological innovations and the brands which have adopted technology to best advantage.
 
The report highlights says,  “The retail story in India has unfolded slowly over the decades. But today the pace of change has accelerated to such an extent that retail outlets need to constantly innovate and create to remain relevant to consumers. Today the pace of change has accelerated to such an extent that malls, hypermarkets and supermarkets need to constantly innovate in order to remain relevant. Future retail will reward those who embrace opportunities presented by merging of the physical and the virtual world The Consumer carries along the entire Retail world with him in the form of a Mobile - which enables in taking quick shopping decisions” 
 
The report further states that retailers as well as developers are required to be cautious as one completion and six mall withdrawals were recorded across the country in the first quarter of FY17, taking the total retail stock down to 74.6 million sq. ft. India’s overall vacancy however, remained unchanged at 14.8%. Moreover, the marginal rental value appreciation, which was recorded in selected submarkets in cities like NCR Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, was in the range of 0.5-1.5% q-o-q.
 
The graph below shows the vacancy in operational malls in various cities across different grades of malls. 
 
 
Demonetisation, Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) are the acts and policies that directly impacted the Indian Retail sector. The report also states that private equity interest has increased with the eased FDI norms for single-brand retailers and an updated framework for Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). This is likely to boost investment and modernize retail sector. The main objective of the Government to allow 100% FDI in online retail goods and services was to ensure price parity between online and offline retail stores. This will lead to an increase in footfall at the brick-and-mortar over online shopping as attractive deals can be offered at there too. Moreover, expansion plans of e-commerce players might be affected as they might have to revisit their operation dynamics and expansion strategy.
 
Demonetisation affected the industry in the short-to-medium term. E-commerce started offering heavy discounts to increase sale through online payment. During the same phase alternative forms of transactions, like digital transactions, e-wallets and apps gained momentum.  The report also mentions how GST will ease the movement of goods due to the removal of state barriers and this will facilitate more suppliers/vendors to merge, improving the supply chain. Also, the taxes on services would be available for set-off against taxes on goods.  The offline industry will benefit by uniform tax rates and structures.
 
Says the report, “Strengthening of existing and new retail markets and rising tourism have been core drivers for international retail expansion. Major cities, such as London, Paris and New York, continue to act as magnets for international brands looking for growth. The role of the physical store is changing, but it remains core to retailing. One of the emerging concepts is that of ‘Pop-up-Stores’ which entails temporary use of physical space to create a long term, lasting impression with potential customers. Environment friendly malls using sunlight and open spaces will also evolve. As a result of retail sector globalization, international retailers are increasingly focusing on measured and balanced growth across global, mature and growth markets; with major cities in Asia Pacific and the Middle East witnessing the biggest influx of international retailers.”
 
“Retail is moving into a new era where, what happens outside of physical space is becoming as important as what happens within. The physical world has collided with the virtual; the two may soon become indistinguishable. Trends Reshaping Global Retail: retail is being redefined for retailers and investors and this revolution is being driven by demographic changes, technological advancement and rapidly changing consumer behavior.” 
 
 
 

