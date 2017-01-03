BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Book Reviews
Life
Ills of Healthcare in India
Sucheta Dalal
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
After Dissenting Diagnosis by Dr Arun Gadre and Dr Abhay Shukla (reviewed in Moneylife, 10 June 2016), The Ethical Doctor is another lucid exposé of the rampant malpractices in the healthcare industry. 
 
The author, Dr Kamal Kumar Mahawar, writes about corrupt practices in India, but from the United Kingdom. This combination of circumstances has many advantages—he writes with empathy for doctors, covers all aspects of the problem, including the clueless and corrupt Medical Council of India (MCI), and is in the happy position of not having his frank writing affect how own career as a consultant general and bariatric surgeon with the National Health Service of the UK.  
 
The book needs to be read, and discussed, widely because we are all potential victims of rapacious hospitals and unscrupulous medical practitioners. But it is even more important that it is read by activists, policy-makers, administrators, investigators and judges. This is because it tackles life and death issues as well as the quality of our lives and of those we care about. The Ethical Doctor is not merely an exposé of a seriously flawed and corrupt healthcare system, but an objective and unbiased analysis of the entire healthcare system, including its socio-political dimensions. More importantly, it offers a clear roadmap for change and improvement. 
 
Dr Mahawar starts with a detailed analysis of MCI and its impractical and legally binding code of ethics. If the code is followed in its totality, every doctor would need to be a saint, he says, and goes on to provide a clause by clause analysis of what is unworkable. He suggests a more practical code for MCI to adopt and exhorts the medical profession to adopt a culture of self-audit. 
 
He goes on to discuss malpractices by various stakeholders in the healthcare industry in separate chapters: the pernicious practice of cuts and commissions to doctors for referrals as well as for diagnostic tests (he says that specialist doctors even pay advance commissions to general practitioners as an incentive to refer more patients and build their practice), the scam of unnecessary tests and treatments, the role of drug companies and appliance manufacturers, how the poor and vulnerable are exploited, role of touts and quacks (where he describes fakes as well as qualified professionals who practice outside their field), etc. 
 
Dr Mahawar points out that the acute shortage of doctors and trained healthcare professionals has meant that people in many parts of the country have no option but to depend on quacks. 
An entire chapter is devoted to discussing the trend of doctors burnishing their image through meaningless degrees/diplomas, hiring PR agents, making claims of breakthrough treatments and even buying awards, not to mention constant travelling for conferences that are usually paid for by pharmaceutical companies and equipment manufacturers. The PR agents, reputation-building efforts and commissions ensure that most people have no way of knowing who is a genuinely good doctor and who has simply built up his reputation by dubious means. 
 
This is followed by two detailed chapters on the strengths and weaknesses of public sector and the private sector hospitals, including the role of infrastructure, manpower, and private medical colleges that grant admission based on capitation fees. There is also a long discussion on the need to regulate various stakeholders in the healthcare chain along with relevant comparisons of how other countries handle such issues. 
 
Each of these chapters comes alive with his personal anecdotes and observations as well as examples of abhorrent malpractices reported by the media. The book covers issues like surrogacy, organ donations, medical trials and downright cheating (like the uterus scandal at Samastipur, where a poor woman is asked to get expensive tests and then told to have a hysterectomy to take advantage of a government insurance scheme). 
 
Dr Mahawar ends the book by suggesting radical reform and a series of actions that the government can take to reform the system. The last chapter, aptly titled ‘The Way Forward’, makes some of these suggestions cry out for their immediate incorporation into the National Medical Commission Bill that is proposed by the government. With an estimated 39 million families pushed into poverty every year as a result of mounting healthcare expenses, India simply needs to get its act together on reforming the system.

User

Economy & Nation
Send 40% currency to rural areas, RBI tells banks
IANS
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The RBI on Tuesday said the supply of currency notes in rural areas was not adequate and asked banks to send at least 40 per cent of the supply to their rural branches.
 
"The bank notes, being supplied to rural areas, at present, are not commensurate with the requirements of the rural population," the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification. 
 
With a view to ensure that at least 40 per cent bank notes were supplied to rural areas, the banks were advised to increase the issue of currency towards the main channels of distribution in these areas.
 
"Banks should advise their currency chests to step up issuance of fresh notes to rural branches of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and commercial banks, white label ATMs and post offices on priority basis which are considered main rural channels of distribution," it said.
 
RBI asked the banks to issue notes in denominations of Rs 500 and below in rural areas with liberal issuance of existing stock of notes below Rs 100.
 
It also asked the bank chests to obtain supply of coins on priority basis and if required even get it issued from the central bank.
 
As the rural requirements could vary depending on variations in the rural and urban mix of each district, a certain percentage of allocation has been assigned to each district by RBI to facilitate a need based approach.
 
"The indicated proportion may be maintained on weekly average basis at each chest level as it may be difficult to stick to the proportion on daily basis," RBI said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life
Don’t Walk into a Digital Nightmare
Yogesh Sapkale
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Afew days ago, a friend of mine lost about Rs80,000 in minutes when somebody withdrew this sum from an automated teller machine (ATM). The ATM card and its personal identification number (PIN) were in my friend’s possession. It took him almost 10 months and numerous calls, emails and letters to the bank, filing a complaint with the police and, finally, help from Moneylife Foundation, to retrieve the amount. 
 
In another case, a relation of my friend, who lives in rural Maharashtra, shared the verification number received as SMS with the ‘banker’ on the phone and lost Rs13,000 in a flash, to various online shopping sites, e-wallets and mobile recharges. 
 
These are not isolated cases. Daily, many people are losing money in online transactions and have no idea how to retrieve it. 
 
Human cheats are bad enough, but joining their ranks are apps, ransom-ware and malware. The new threats to digital life are frightening—at least frauds carried out by humans have a face whereas the new online frauds, through apps and malware, are faceless. There are plenty of smart malwares that could take control of your private life and also your life savings. You could fall prey to the traps hidden behind lucrative proposals and offers received online or on phone. One click and you lose control of your data—be it private and personal information or your username and passwords saved safely on your personal computer, laptop or mobile. Welcome to the horrors of digital life! 
 
With the sudden thrust to go cashless, India has become a fertile ground for these ransom-wares to earn crores of rupees from unsuspecting victims. Demonetisation has given a boost to digital payments and digital wallets. There is an increase in their user-base and also of real-time attackers. What is saddening is that, instead of learning and adopting, people are being forced to go digital, irrespective of their income and education. This means that, with the digital life, you can say goodbye to a good night’s sleep with the lurking fear of your hard-earned money being looted.
 
So, what does one do to deal with this situation? As I mentioned earlier in this article, be alert and make sure all your channels are kept open for official communication from your bank. This also means that you block everything, or everyone, that is not official. This applies to downloading and using mobile apps from your bank. Make sure, you are using only the official and authenticated app on your mobile which you can lock, for added security. 
 
To start with, never ever share your username or user ID and password with anyone. Especially do not share your netbanking account user-ID and password, the one-time password (OTP) you receive for transactions, your card number, its expiry date, card verification value (CVV) and PIN. The reason for this is that the banker, or the card issuer company, already has all your details and will never ask for these from you. Be alert if anyone, especially a caller, asks for this information. Ask the person to send you an email (without revealing your email ID) on the registered ID in the records of the bank.
 
Here are a few important guidelines to protect your digital life and money...
1. Use very strong passwords, especially for financial transactions;
2. Use multi-factor authentications. For example, a password and OTP;
3. Do not store your financial details like bank account number and passwords on your mobile or in any app;
4. Check access level of each app and how much information can be accessed by an app before installing. If you are not comfortable with the kind of access this app desires, simply do not install it or remove it if already installed;
5. Regularly update the operating system (OS) and apps/software installed on devices such as mobile, PC/ laptop/ or tab;
6. Use a good anti-virus or security app/software and keep it updated regularly;
7. Do not click on any link you receive either on email or messaging apps like WhatsApp;
8. Do not use public (read free) Wi-Fi networks, especially to access email, online banking and credit card accounts, or any other sensitive data. 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...