IFFCO cashes stake in IFFCO Tokio General for Rs2,380.40 crore
IANS
07 July 2017
Fertiliser cooperative Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative (IFFCO) on Friday said it will divest 21.64 per cent stake in its insurance joint venture IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd to its Japanese partner Tokio Marine Asia Pte Ltd for Rs 2,380.40 crore.
 
Along with IFFCO, Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) will also divest 1.36 per cent stake in insurance company in favour of Tokio Marine for Rs 149.60 crore.
 
Following the acquisition of 23 per cent stake for Rs 2,530 crore from both the companies, Tokio Marine's stake in the general insurance company would go up to 49 per cent.
 
The per share value of IFFCO Tokio General is valued at Rs 408,43.
 
"This is a good opportunity for IFFCO to unlock the valuation of its investment in IFFCO-TOKIO by sale of its part shareholding. This transaction would help IFFCO in raising the required capital to focus on more agri-businesses and to better serve the interests of the Indian farmers in the fast changing agriculture sector in India," IFFCO Managing Director U.S. Awasthi was quoted as saying in the statement.
 
Awasthi further said: "Even after the divestment, IFFCO will continue to exercise control in the business affairs of IFFCO-TOKIO in compliance with IRDA's Guidelines on 'Indian Owned and Controlled' Insurance Companies."
 
The Chief Executive of Tokio Marine Asia Arthur Lee said: "The additional share purchase is in line with Tokio Marine Group's international business strategy to achieve sustainable growth and profit expansion as well as enhance diversified business portfolio through capturing growth opportunities in emerging countries."
 
As on March 31, 2017, IFFCO and its associate IPL were holding 72.64 per cent and 1.36 per cent paid up share capital in IFFCO TOKIO, whereas Tokio Marine was holding 26 per cent paid up share capital in the company.
 
Post the share sale, IFFCO's holding in IFFCO Tokio General will be 51 per cent and Tokio Marine's will be 49 per cent.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Land Pratibha Patil failed to grab in Pune to become Army Club
Vinita Deshmukh
07 July 2017
Moneylife’s expose in 2012 on the then President Pratibha Patil’s land grab of 2,60,000 sq ft of prime A-1 Defence Land in Pune’s Khadki Cantonment for a retirement home, had forced her to return the land. The plot will take on a new avatar as the Rajendrasinghji Army Mess and Institute, from 15th August.
 
Two clubs coming up at bungalows 26A and 38, which were initially being re-modified and re-designed for Pratibha Patil’s luxurious personal home, will now be dedicated to army officers and to other ranks. An invite is being circulated within army circles, calling for memberships from the station headquarters of Aundh and Kirkee (Khadki).
 
 
Hectic activity is going on in the sprawling premises with the leveling of the ground and the bungalows being spruced up through refurbishment of walls and interiors. It is all very hush hush. When this writer called on the phone number mentioned in the invite calling for membership, the person on the other side said he has been directed not to disclose any information unless I provide my Army credentials. When contacted, the Southern Command authorities, too, were tight-lipped. However, on visiting the premises, I gathered from a reliable source supervising the construction and renovation that work was going on apace to meet the deadline.
    
 
The bungalows will have a mess of their own. Besides, it would be open for community gatherings. I noticed some guest rooms being done up. There is ample open space in front of the bungalows, bordered by trees, some of them having been hacked during Pratibha Patil’s house construction time. Landscaping too is on the anvil, but priority is being given to do up the bungalows first.
 
  
It may be recalled that Moneylife had exposed this issue. It all began with a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by a former army officer, Colonel Suresh Patil, to the Home Ministry seeking information of rules for allocation of a home to the President of India, after he or she retires. 
 
The reply from the Home Ministry said, “…under the President’s Emoluments and Pension Act, 1951 and rules framed under the President’s Pension Rule, 1962, where suitable government residence is not available for allotment to a retired President, the size of the residence to be taken on lease to be provided to a retired President shall have a living area not exceeding 2,000 sq. ft.”
“A place where government-owned accommodation is allotted to a retired President, the size of the residence is comparable to a residence allotted to a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers and if the highest type of government residence available as a particular place is less in size than a residence allotted to a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers, the highest type of accommodation available at that place shall be allotted to the ex-President. At present, a Minister is entitled to a plinth area of the bungalow as 4,498 sq ft.”
 
Moneylife thereafter got access to other information through RTI, one of which from the Secretariat of President of India’s office too questioned such a precedent. Moneylife began its investigative series on 12 April 2012 by highlighting different aspects of the issue every other day and, on 27 April 2012, a press release from the President of India’s office stated that she was returning the land. Editors Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu used Facebook and Twitter effectively to make each story go viral on social media. 
 
At the ground level, Col Patil, Commander Ravindra Pathak of Indian Ex-Servicemen’s Movement (IESM) and former naval personnel, Anoop Kumar Awasthi, founder of Justice for Jawans (JFJ) fought hard to build public pressure.
 
Here are some links:
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.) 
 

COMMENTS

Mehernosh Dordi

3 hours ago

Good work by Moneylife

REPLY
Life
Raji Aunty Goes Shopping to Dadar
Venkatesh Ganapathy
07 July 2017
During the ’70s, we lived in an apartment complex in one of the western suburbs of Mumbai. There were 15 flats in our building. Each of us knew every other family in the building. There was lots of gossip with neighbourhood aunties speaking nineteen to the dozen and evenings were filled with laughter and banter. Despite petty differences among neighbours, there was great bonhomie and bonding among the residents.
 
My dad and other male members had a two-hour card session in the nights, from 9 to 11 p.m. On Sundays, the card sessions went on till midnight. There was no television then and Vividh Bharati was the sole source of in-house entertainment. Going to Juhu beach was like a picnic then.
 
Raji Aunty, who stayed on the first floor with her family (which included a number of children), was full of verve, energy and chutzpah. She was vivacious and the memories of her innocence and naivety are fresh after so many years. Her laughter was infectious. She was loquacious and often lost track of time when chatting with neighbours. In the ’70s, neighbours in Mumbai were more than relatives – unlike today, when one does not know who is staying in one’s neighbourhood.
 

One day, Raji Aunty was busy conversing with her neighbour. So immersed was she in the conversation that she forgot that she had kept oil in the gas stove for frying appalams (papads). Soon, the oil got over-heated and caught fire. Our building was located bang opposite an industrial colony. All of a sudden, the colony’s residents started shouting “Aag, Aag” (‘fire’ in Hindi). Raji Aunty and her neighbour were curious as to what the hubbub was all about, until it dawned on Raji Aunty that the fire had erupted in her own kitchen. That was Raji Aunty for you.
 
One particular incident deserves mention. In those days, women in the neighbourhood had the practice of going on shopping expeditions together – in particular grocery shopping. The Malad market was famous for pulses and edible oils that were available cheaper than at the neighbourhood kirana store. The housewives in our building decided to go to the Dadar market to shop for vegetables and fruits. It was an idea that caught the fancy of the womenfolk in the building.
 
They decided to travel by the Mumbai suburban rail network. Long distance bus journeys in Mumbai can be boring and tiresome. The group decided to catch a slow train to Dadar. Maybe they had not anticipated the peak hour traffic. So when the train arrived at the station there was a rush to board the train (as it always happens, even now). By the time the women had boarded the train, it began moving. Alas, Raji Aunty was the last to board the train. She firmly clutched my mother’s hands trying to hop onto the train.
 
My mother was standing on the footboard. One of the fisherwomen travelling in the compartment hit my mother’s hand. Raji aunty fell on the platform. Fortunately, she did not get hurt as the pace of the train was slow. As the train picked up speed, the fisherwoman explained to my mother that had she not intervened, my mother would have fallen from the moving train.
 
Now the housewives were in a dilemma. They did not know what to do. What was the fun in shopping if one of the group was not with them?  Anxious about Raji Aunty, the housewives decided to wait for her at Dadar station. They expected she would join them at Dadar by catching the next train. 
 
The wait proved to be interminable -- Raji Aunty was nowhere in sight. There were no cell phones in those days. So the group had no clue about the next course of action. After waiting for a good one hour, they decided to return home without shopping, as they were hardly in a mood to shop. They also worried about how they would face Ramachandran Uncle (Raji Aunty’s husband).
 
When they reached home, they went straight to Raji Aunty’s home. When they rang the bell, one of her children opened the door and what they saw shocked them. Raji Aunty was comfortably sitting on the floor and sorting out the vegetables. She saw us and exclaimed, “Oh, all of you have come back. How was the shopping?”  The group was left dumbstruck.
 
What had happened was that Raji Aunty had caught the next train to Dadar. This train happened to be a fast train that reached Dadar earlier than the train the group had travelled in. Not wanting to waste time, Raji Aunty had made enquiries about the location of the Dadar market and went about shopping as usual. She thought that the group had already left and so she caught the next train back home. 
 
There were similar such hilarious incidents regarding Raji Aunty. But, apart from anything, it was her innocence, kindness and charm that bowled everyone over. She had an inimitable style of speaking Tamil and was a mother figure to everyone in the building. This was what made her special. For a long time after Raji Aunty moved to another house, the residents felt a void that was hard to fill. 
 
(Venkatesh Ganapathy is presently pursuing his doctoral research in supply chain management from Alliance University, Bangalore. He is a freelance writer and an avid blogger. In this column, he shall be sharing the memories of his childhood in the 70's.

