IDFC, Shriram Group to enter into talks for merger

Moneylife seminar on apps and how to use them to increase productivity

Most people use Google and its services, but do not know how to get the best out of it. This also applies for applications (apps) that we use, either on the desktop or laptop and on mobile phones. Yazdi Tantra, a chartered accountant by training, computer consultant by profession and trainer in his leisure time, shared several tips on the use of apps for better productivity, at a special workshop organised by Moneylife Foundation, in Mumbai.

Says Mr Tantra, “If you do not process the information and use it, it will be wasted within one hour. Today we use multiple devices. With the advances in technology, it is possible to keep all data or information on every device, access it when required and complete the job. We do not need to work hard, rather work smartly."

Talking about how to make the best use of Google, Gmail and Android apps, he said we can use it not just for search or email, but also for calculations, weather reports, translation, recipes, conversions, finding dates of holidays and for a host of other functions and uses. Using the voice command, he also showed the audience how one can use these features.

"Most people use Gmail, but are not sure about several features like ‘time delivery’ to reach the recipient at the right time or ‘undo send’ if you have made a mistake. You can search your mails faster and more accurately. Using the Gmail keyboard shortcuts, you can increase your productivity. Similarly, Google Docs can be used to share documents online," Mr Tanta added.

He explained how to use mobile wallets like Paytm, SBI Buddy, Freecharge and MobiKwik.

Mr Tantra spoke about apps like Tripit, an online travel itinerary and trip planner, FlightAware, that helps track flights in real time, XE.com, which can be used for conversion of any currency into any currency in real time. There are other apps, like Shush! that can be used to reset sound automatically, MightyText.net for messaging through PC or laptop. SendThisFile can be used for sharing large sized files without worrying about security aspects, he added.

For those who enjoy reading but do not have time, Mr Tantra suggested Blinkist. There are capsules of over 1,500 bestselling non-fiction books that one can read or hear in just 15 minutes. "You get quick and efficient summaries of these books. This allows you to read up to four books a day," he added.

Those who need to handle documents at the workplace can take help from apps like Google Keep and CamScanner. Mr Tantra also gave tips on effective usage of popular social media app WhatsApp. He said one could mute group chats or disable auto media download to restrict data consumption.

Cashify is an app which helps to sell old electronics items, fridge and washing machines, get instant quotations and also home pickups. After a day’s work, one can use Calm to meditate, sleep or relax.