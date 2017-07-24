BUY
Husband storage' facility opens in Chinese shopping mall
IANS
24 July 2017
Shopping with girlfriends or wives may be one of the most tedious chores for men. Therefore, a shopping mall in China's Shanghai city has launched "husband storage" facility.
 
The transparent self-service pods in Shanghai's Global Harbour shopping centre are equipped with a TV screen, a leather massage chair, and game consoles, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
 
"Men usually get bored when shopping with their female partners, so we have provided them a place to rest. They can play games and charge their mobile phones here," said Zhou Jun, who operates and maintains the pods.
 
Users scan to QR code to reserve a pod, which costs 20 yuan (around $3) for half an hour or 30 yuan per hour, Zhou said.
 
Since its launch one month ago, the "husband storage" facility has attracted dozens of persons every day.
 
"It's a good idea. My husband was always unhappy when shopping with me," said a female shopper surnamed Wang.
 
A male user surnamed Yang told Xinhua news agency that the facility has hundreds of classic video games, which reminded him of his childhood.
 
However, not everyone is happy about the pods. Some wives have complained that it is no fun shopping alone.
 
"Who will carry my bag, chat with me and offer advice if my husband is sitting in a pod enjoying himself," said a female shopper surnamed He.
 
Zhou said in the future the pods will be quipped with a curtain, air-conditioning and headsets to ensure a better user experience.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

Economy & Nation
Government nominees on RBI MPC to get Rs 1.5 lakh a meeting
IANS
24 July 2017
The government nominees on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are to be paid Rs 1.5 lakh per meeting along with air travel and other reimbursements, according to a decision taken by the RBI.
 
The six-member MPC, constituted last year, has three persons appointed by the government while the others, including the Governor, are from the RBI.
 
The central government appointed members would "receive a remuneration of Rs 1,50,000 for devoting time and work for each meeting of the committee which they attend, and other expenses relating to air travel, local transportation and accommodation as may be decided by the central board from time to time," according to the RBI's latest regulations on the MPC's functioning.
 
The regulations stipulated that all the MPC members will need to observe a "silent period" seven days before and after the monetary policy review meeting for "utmost confidentiality".
 
"Members shall observe a silent or blackout period starting seven days before the voting/decision ray and ending seven days after the day policy is announced. During this period, they will avoid public comment on issues related to monetary policy other than through the MPCs communication framework," the regulations said.
 
Moreover, members cannot reveal outside the committee any confidential information accessed during the monetary policy deliberations, the RBI said.
 
The three government nominees to the panel are Chetan Ghate, Professor at the Indian Statistical Institute, Pami Dua, Director at the Delhi School of Economics, and Ravindra H. Dholakia, Professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
 
The RBI also asked MPC members to be mindful of any conflict between their personal and public interest while interacting with profit-making organisations or making personal financial transactions,
 
"While interacting with profit-making organisations or making personal financial decisions, they shall be mindful of, and weigh carefully, any scope for conflict between personal interest and public interest," it said.
 
All members need to disclose their assets and liabilities and update this information once a year.
 
The RBI normally holds its monetary policy review once every two months and the latest regulations said the schedule of the MPC meetings for the entire financial year needs to be announced in advance. 
 
Normally, at least 15 days of notice is required for convening a meeting, but an emergency meeting can be called with 24 hours notice for each member, while technology-enabled arrangements need to be made for meetings called at even shorter notice.
 
In this connection, the central bank has earlier said that the decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes was taken by the RBI board at 5.30 p.m. on November 8, which was less than three hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the measure to the nation.
 
Following the RBI's latest policy review last month, Governor Urjit Patel told reporters here that the RBI Monetary Policy Committee had turned down the Finance Ministry's invite for a discussion ahead of the panel's policy review meeting.
 
The RBI maintained its key interest rate at 6.25 per cent for its fourth successive monetary policy review, dashing the government's hopes of a reduction.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

Life
Update Your Devices or Else…
Yogesh Sapkale
24 July 2017
Centuries ago, wars were fought using swords and shields. Those who could use these armaments with skill were hailed as heroes. However, these heroes will be zeros against today’s ordinary soldier who uses an automatic gun. Similarly, in cyberspace, too, we need to constantly update our gadgets. In the digital world, one cannot be lax on matters of safety and security. 
 
Remember the ransomware attacks that happened recently? One of the main reasons for the success of these attacks was that the systems, especially the operating systems (OS), were not updated. 
 
Since Indians believe in getting the maximum value out of an electronic gadget, we normally use it until it shows signs of becoming obsolete. So, it is imperative to update the software that keeps the device going. Here I am only talking about desktop or laptops and mobiles. This is because other electronic devices, like TV, home theatre system or refrigerators have a longer life span and normally do not require updating regularly. This, however, poses danger of a different kind. But let us not talk about this here. If you are interested in knowing the dangers of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, you may like to read my previous article, "Internet of Things: A Frankenstein?" (goo.gl/v4qTKG)
 
Coming back to updating PCs and mobile devices, your best first defence is to keep the updates on auto mode. That way, your system or mobile will automatically receive and install all the latest patches, or software updates. While this is true for PCs, often, mobile-makers are found to be reluctant to update device software. In the case of Android, except for devices from Motorola that run on stock Android, not many mobiles receive updates as early as required. Apple, on the other hand, is particular about releasing over the air (OTA) updates of its OS for its handsets. 
 
In fact, over the years, I have found that most popular handset-makers, like Samsung, even neglect to update devices that are a little old. Only the latest handsets can hope to receive an Android update, that too with much delay. For example, while several new handsets are coming with Android 7 or Nougat, many are still running on Android 6. In April this year, 
 
CERT-In released an advisory about multiple vulnerabilities on Android OS versions prior to 7.1.1. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by a remote attacker to gain elevated privileges, access sensitive information, cause denial of services and execute arbitrary code on the affected device. Yet, not many mobile handset-makers are ready to upgrade or update software on the devices sold by them.
 
There is another way—rooting the handset and installing a customised version of Android like Lineage OS. However, I would suggest that you take this route only after expiry of the warranty period. Do a search for this or any other OS or visit xda-developers.com for more details.  
 
To overcome the lazy approach of handset manufacturers, I think, there is need for a policy change from the government. The government must make it mandatory for mobile manufactures to support the device through software updates up to the end of its expected lifecycle. This is a win-win situation for both, manufacturers and customers. Manufacturers will be assured sale of the new device, while customers will get required after-sales support. This can be applied to PC or laptops.
 
Until that happens, make sure to keep the auto mode on for the system updates of your PC or laptop. For Android devices, go to Settings>About Phone>Updates, and do a check if you can keep it on auto mode. If not, make sure you check the updates at least once a week. As far as apps are concerned, make sure to visit the Playstore (on Android), go to settings and enable auto update apps. On Apple, visit Playstore and see if any updates are available for the apps you had installed. If yes, update the apps.
 
While updating software or apps is no guarantee that you will be protected, it will make sure you are not the first victim.

COMMENTS

Mahesh S Bhatt

4 days ago

There is back door in all devices State spoofs you.SC is supporting Government in State access to privacy Ex AG Soli Sorabjee is arguing Press like freedom but AG seems its Government has right to spoof.RJio lost 1.2 million Aadhar based mobile customer records Hacker caught from Rajasthan.Poor subscriber standing nude in Public & Government calls its Pvt Sector Business.There are no Cyber convictions as they are not recorded Om shanti Mahesh

