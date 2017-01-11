BUY
How To Ensure Your Insurance Claim Is Settled
SD Israni
11 January 2017
We live in turbulent times, surrounded by ever growing risks. Be it at the workplace, on the...
Economy & Nation
SC cracks whip on NGOs getting government funds
IANS
11 January 2017
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the central government to undertake the audit of NGOs and voluntary organisation receiving government funds, and prosecute them in case of misappropriation or embezzlement of the funds.
 
A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar rapped the central government for not putting in place a regulatory mechanism to track the accounts of the NGOs and directed it and Council for Advancement of People's Action and Rural Technology (CAPART) to complete auditing of over 32 lakh NGOs and submit its report by March 31, 2017.
 
The order came in a petition filed by advocate M. L. Sharma, seeking probe into the funds given to NGOs and their utilisation by them.
 
The bench said the funds given by CAPART and other departments is public money and must be accounted for.
 
"So much money running into crores of rupees has been given and you say that you don't have records. 
 
"It can't be," the bench said rejecting the government's submission by the Centre that it does not have records of the money given to the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
The government informed the court that of the nearly 33 lakh NGOs which receive government funds, only about 3 lakh of them filed audited accounts.
 
Amicus curiae Rakesh Dwivedi told the court that government funds in excess of Rs 9,000 crore were given annually to the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
Taking exception to the affidavit filed by a Deputy Secretary, the court said that all future affidavit should be filed by Additional Secretary level officer with approval of the Secretary. 
 
The court also ordered the Centre to frame rules and regulations to accredit the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life
ShortoftheWeek: Watch that great short film
Yazdi Tantra
11 January 2017
This is an amazing website. If you have 15 minutes to spare and would like to see a refreshing short film, head to http://www.shortoftheweek.com
 
It has a wonderful collection of short films from across the world. Some are made by celebrated film-makers and many others are from intellectuals and budding directors. Click on channels and you will find that the films are categorised subject-wise as well as by country. India also has a small section on offer. The news section has some interesting interviews and news items in related areas.
 
If you are a budding filmmaker, you can submit your film online for selection and get it published. Very interesting to watch and even more interesting to act upon!

User

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

4 hours ago

It ofcourse is really an amazing website and worth watching short films.

REPLY

