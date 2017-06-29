BUY
How To Deal with That Midnight Knock on the Door
Bapoo Malcolm
29 June 2017
Complaint 1: What can I do?
 
Complaint 2: There is nothing I can do.
 
Complaint 3: Nobody will help me.
 
Complaint 4: It can go on and on.
 
There is a way. In fact, there are lots of ways. In matters legal, one needs to understand that the law is there to assist citizens, not hinder them. What one really needs is a good, understanding lawyer, honesty in briefing him and a willingness not to be beaten. Pluck.
 
Prerogative writs have an ancient history, tracing back to the kings of yore. While the English may take most of the credit for them, it is in their codification that they may excel. With an unwritten constitution, writs may be the cornerstone of the rule of law.
 
A writ is a command. One must know how to bring it into play. A few examples may ease our exploratory passage. 
 
Police arrive at your door. The dreaded midnight knock. Inmates scared. Neighbours peeping, gossiping. The cops rush in; arrests are made; family members whisked away. Those left behind are dumbfounded. The Black Maria has disappeared in a cloud of dust. The hunt for a transport, to follow, begins. Precious time passes. No one knows where their folk have been whisked away. 
 
We always recommend that one must get to know a nearby lawyer in advance. Ask if it would be okay if you sought his advice in an emergency. Take his phone numbers; keep them handy. If you can keep your doctor’s address and phone number, why not your lawyer’s? Approach him immediately; he will know where the cops are headed.
 
Another case can be more personal. A couple elopes. There is frustration all round. ‘A matter of honour’. The mother wails. The father draws his sword; the brother collects his gang. There is only one order—to get her back. The law be damned. After all, she is ‘meri beti’. How dare he? The girl is abducted; even taken away to some remote place. Contact the lawyer.
 
The Writ of Habeas Corpus, Latin for ‘Have the body’, is a fundamental guarantor of the right to freedom. No civilised nation, with the rule of law encoded, can exist without it. It works like this.
 
Assuming that the arrested man is innocent and was arrested on false charges, rivalry or by mistake, the lawyer will approach the court as soon as it opens. In some cases, delay due to holidays can be overcome by approaching the magistrate or judge at his residence. The immediate relief would be the production of the one arrested, ‘the body’, before the court, where it is decided whether the person should be set free. Or not.
 
You be the judge. What would you do?
 
There are many decided cases all over the world. All of them have one thing in common; the weight of the evidence that the police and prosecution can produce. If there is no compelling or prima facie proof, the court is bound to set the man free. Courts do that, even in India. In one celebrated case, the Chief Justice of India had this to comment: “No arrest can be made because it is lawful for the police officer to do so. The existence of the power to arrest is one thing. The justification for the exercise of it is quite another.” Continued captivity must have cogent reasoning.
 
You be the judge, in the case of the eloping couple.
 
The ‘abductors’ are summoned to the court; otherwise arrest warrants issued. They are, then, called on to produce the girl, ‘the body’, in court, on pain of conviction. If the girl is not a minor and she confirms that she wishes to continue life with her husband, her extra judicial confinement is put to an end. Kidnapping and abduction are serious offences.
 
Dicey’s definition of Habeas Corpus Acts explains it best. He said, that they “declare no principle and define no rights, but they are for practical purposes worth a hundred constitutional articles guaranteeing individual liberty.” This from a man who was the King’s Counsel in a country without a written constitution.
And no one ever abducts the boy!

User

Economy & Nation
Moneylife Campaign - 9 Bank Unions back the movement against bank charges
Moneylife Digital Team
28 June 2017
Strengthening the movement against arbitrary bank charges, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella organisation of five employee unions and four officer unions of state-run banks in the country, have decided to support hands with several consumer organisations, consumer activists and lakhs of bank customers. 
 
Confirming the decision, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Subhash Sawant from Central Bank Employees Union (CBEU) told Moneylife “...your issue of bank charges has been taken up by all nine bank unions in their decision to call a strike on 22 August 2017."
 
In a press release today, the AIBEA said "that the burden of the corporate NPAs are sought to be put on the shoulders of the common public and banking clientele in the form of hike in fees, charges, penalties, etc. for every type of normal banking services."
 
These unions have over 10 lakh members, including employees and officer working on 27 public sector banks, and 21 old generation private sector banks and eight foreign banks, will participate in the 22nd August strike.
 
As part of its advocacy efforts, Moneylife Foundation has led the effort to fight for customer rights. Despite our efforts, we have seen very little evidence on the ground of concrete action by the regulator. 
 
Moneylife Foundation has been at the forefront of speaking up for bank customers. An online petition launched by us has garnered more than 2.13 lakh signatures. (Sign the Petition). The group, including well known NGOs, trade unions, finance editors and experts, had on 12 May 2017 presented a 1,100 page printout of over 100,000 signatures to an online petition at Change.org to M Veerappa Moily, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.   
 
Today's meeting of the unions also deliberated on the issue of their charter of demands submitted to IBA. The meeting felt that the entire process of discussions should be undertaken on a recurring and continuous basis in order to complete the settlement in time. Holding meetings once in a month will not serve the purpose and hence decided to urge upon the IBA to expedite the discussions so that steps can be taken to conclude the final settlement in time.  

The meeting expressed its strong protest on the decision of the IBA to restrict the negotiations on charter of demands of officers' associations upto scale III only and demanded that as hitherto, the discussions and final Joint Note should cover all officers upto Scale VII in as much as that majority of these officers are members of their respective unions and the wage revision exercise which has been a composite one so far, should not be divided now which will create inter-scale conflicts and inequities.  It was decided to pursue the matter with the IBA and if necessary and warranted resort to organisational programmes at the appropriate time.
 
The unions have put up the following demands:
1. Do not privatise PSBs
2. Stop plans of mergers and consolidation of banks
3. Do not write off corporate NPAs
4 Declare Willful Default as criminal offence
5. Implement recommendations of Parliamentary Committee on recovery of NPAs.
6. Ensure accountability of top management for bad loans
7. Withdraw proposed FRDI Bill
8. Abolish Banks Board Bureau
9. Do not pass on the burden of corporate NPAs on bank customers by hiking charges
10. Do not not increase Service Charges in the name of GST
11. Compensate Banks for implementing Government schema like Demonetisation, PMJDY, etc.
12. Settlemetn issues of employees and officers connected with demonetisation scheme.
13. Immediately fill up posts of Employee/Officer Director in Banks
14. Implement Compassionate Appointment Schemes in Banks as per Govt. guidelines.
15. Revise ceiling under Gratuity Act.

User

COMMENTS

A BANERJEE

7 hours ago

SBI is the leading anti-customer and most customer-unfriendly Bank in India, which does not care for any basic courtesies expected by senior citizen customers and also for the PM's pet Digital India push, as is clear at least from the behaviour of its Kalkaji (Delhi) branch. The branch never responds to any email and does not care to send the TDS certificates to the account holders which it is legally bound to do. It does not also care for the senior citizens. Why this biggest bank of India cannot send the account statements to its customers through email is not known. As a retired IRS officer, I feel that this leading Bank has failed the customers and the country.

REPLY

Ramakrishnan R

22 hours ago

NOW IT IS OFFICIAL. PRIVATISE PROFITS! SOCIALISE LOSSES (dig a dent on banks' customers - reduce borrowing costs - reduce deposit rates by increasing umpteen number of ways by poking a hole on the purse of the customers both borrowers and depositors)! PARLIAMENT HAS PASSED THE HOLY AND PIOUS LEGISLATION! (BY WHATEVER NAME IT IS CALLED, A ROSE IS A ROSE IS A ROSE! CORPORATE DEBT RESTRUCTURING ! STRATEGIC DEBT RESTRUCTURING! NPA RESTRUCTURING!
vijay ho! Vijay Mallaya ! Tad Vishnoh Paramam Padam ! Attained and surrendered at the lotus feet of Lord of the Lords!in UK!

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Sahara Case: Can the Govt use Benami Act, PMLA as investors are not forthcoming?
Moneylife Digital Team
28 June 2017
It has been almost six years since a landmark Supreme Court order in 2012 asking Sahara Pariwar to refund over Rs24,000 crore to investors of its twin realty companies. And yet, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is unable to find the 3.3 crore investors or bond holders claimed by the Sahara Group.
 
This is no surprise to us. Way back in October 2011, even before the Supreme Court judgement, we had written a piece headlined, “Sahara India: Ghost Investors” We had pointed out that just one of these two companies, a fledgling enterprise, had claimed in a court affidavit to have raised Rs19,000 crore from 22 million investors. This, we pointed out, would mean that “Sahara's investor base, in just one company, is nearly thrice India's total investor population which was put at eight million by the D Swarup Committee in 2010 (including mutual fund investors). Yet, as we have often said, Sahara has the most faceless and docile bunch of investors in the country". Moreover, we said, it was hard to come across a Sahara investor. If there were any, they were faceless, docile and unconcerned about the upheavals in the company. This begs the obvious question - are there any real investors? And, if not, where did the money come from?
 
SEBI has reportedly managed to refund just Rs85.03 crore to investors from the Rs11,798 crore deposited by Sahara group after an advertising and publicity effort. So why is the government not initiating action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) or the recently enacted Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act to track the source of the money?   
 
In a historic judgement, on 31 August 2012, the Supreme Court directed the Subrata Roy-led Sahara Group to deposit Rs24,000 crore with SEBI so that the money can be refunded to investors. However, the apex court had doubts about whether Sahara's investors are fictitious. "If, after the verification of the details furnished, it is unable to find out the whereabouts of all or any of the subscribers, then the amount collected from such subscribers will be appropriated to the Government of India," the SC said in its order.
 
The Benami Act that came into effect from 1 November 2016 gives the government powers to confiscate benami properties/assets held in the name of another person or under a fictitious name to avoid taxation and conceal unaccounted for wealth. It also states that properties held benami are liable to confiscation by the government without payment of compensation. The term property under the Act covers movable, immovable, tangible and intangible properties.
 
What is important is that the Sahara Group may deposit the entire dues in the SEBI-Sahara account and then reclaim it back since there are hardly any investors coming forward seeking refunds. Before such a situation arises, it would be imperative that the government steps in and applies the Benami Act against Sahara.
 
During the hearing in February 2017, one of the points raised by Sahara Counsel Kapil Sibal was on similar lines. The Special Bench of Justices Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri, repeatedly asked Sahara to file a list of encumbered properties that can be put up for auction so that it can see how much of the Rs14,000 crore needs to be paid to all and sundry depositors.
 
Responding to this, Mr Sibal claimed that 85% of the investors have been paid. "So once Rs14,000 crore is got from the auction and put in the Sahara-SEBI account... Who will the money be paid to?" Mr Sibal was quoted in a report from The Hindu .    
 
Late, on 17 April 2017, the SC asked the Official Liquidator of Bombay HC to auction Sahara's Aamby Valley property, which is worth over Rs34,000 crore.  
 
Vinod Sharma, official liquidator of the Bombay High Court, told the apex court that terms and conditions for the auction of the Pune-based Aamby Valley project had been filed. 
 
Sahara do have several other properties spread across the country and some overseas.  
 
Last year in September, SEBI had told the Supreme Court that no useful purpose would be served by proceeding with the auction of Sahara properties in the second phase as most of them were in provisional attachment of the Income Tax department.
 
In November 2014, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against Sahara group. Earlier, in March that year, writing in his column in Business Standard, Somasekhar Sundaresan partner of JSA, Advocates & Solicitors, had said, "...Sahara is just unable to demonstrate who the investors are, where they live, and how they have been repaid. In short, it is quite evident to anyone following the case, that in all likelihood, the investors do not exist. Now, that changes not just the shade or complexion of the case, but even the very basic colour of elements involved. If the investors do not exist, it would point to the inference that the tens of thousands of crores of money in the balance sheets and bank accounts of the Sahara companies are from sources that cannot even be demonstrated. If that were true, it would mean that fantastic amounts of cash are converted into bank balances. In the eyes of law, it would be a case of alleged money laundering."  
 
According to a report from Livemint till date, Sahara has deposited Rs11,798 crore, which has grown to Rs14,487 crore on account of interest, with the regulator. 
 
"And till 31st March, SEBI has managed to return only Rs85.03 crore to investors, according to two people who have seen the annual accounts tabled by the regulator at its board meeting on 21st June. The number is believable because SEBI's annual report for 2015-16 said it had refunded Rs55.72 crore; and its annual report for 2014-15, Rs42 crore. And so, for another year, SEBI's quest for Sahara's elusive investors has remained unsuccessful. This, despite efforts by the regulator, including ads in newspapers, to find them," the report says.
 
Quoting a person familiar with the matter, the newspaper says, "In 2013, a team of SEBI officials were sent to the north and north-eastern parts of the country to find the bondholders and request them to file refund claims."
 
The Sahara Group has maintained that it has refunded 95% of the bondholders.  
 
In April, the Group gave an assurance to the apex court that it would deposit Rs1,500 crore by 15 June 2017 in the SEBI-Sahara account to keep Mr Roy out of custody. On 19th June, the SC granted an extension till 4th July to Sahara to deposit the balance Rs709.82 crore. During that hearing, the Court was informed by Sahara's Counsel Mr Sibal that the group had sold its London-based hotel Grosvenor House to GH Equity UK Ltd for 575 million pounds (around Rs4,715 crore). 
 
Sahara India Real Estate Corp Ltd (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Finance Corp Ltd (SHFCL) were asked in 2012 to pay Rs17,600 crore with 15% interest to 3.3 crore investors from whom it had raised through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) in 2008 and 2009.

User

COMMENTS

PRADEEP SAHOO

2 hours ago

Sir, I have invested approx five lakh rupees in Sahara Q shop plan on 2012. How can I refund my invested amount with interest. Please guide me.

REPLY

Parimal Shah

13 hours ago

This government too is indirectly supporting crony capitalism of a different kind. Niyat me khot ho to sab bear hai.

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

23 hours ago

The limitation of the Benami Act. When there are NO claimants, can Supreme Court insist that Sahara repay the money?

This is the same fallacy that occurs when Modi goes after Black Money through demonetization without tackling corruption and accountability.

When will taking a bribe be defined as Criminal Extortion and Treason (subversion of Law and State) as it is the u accountable Government Employee who demands gratification by virtue of having the power to with hold legitimate citizen and resident entitlements through abuse of power by way of delay, inaction, losing files. perverse decision or otherwise.

REPLY

PRAKASH D N

24 hours ago

Knowing the political
Connections of Sahara's, we can expect only SC to act, as happened in this case.

REPLY

PRAKASH D N

24 hours ago

Kosong the Sahara's political connection, it is only SC can act as happened in this case.

REPLY

