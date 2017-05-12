BUY
How To Choose Mediclaim With OPD Cover
Raj Pradhan
12 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Last year, I was down with hepatitis-A (jaundice in layman’s terms). It made me realise how...
Economy & Nation
Now, One More Excuse for Rating Agencies to Maintain India’s Low Rating
Moneylife Digital Team
11 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  5
India has been languishing at the bottom of the investment grade ladder in the ratings universe. In fact, to put it on record, India has had a net rating upgrade only once in the last 25 years. With conflicting opinions in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee report, we may just have provided an excuse to these ratings agencies, says a research note. 
 
In the report, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "The interesting point is that even in the FRBM committee report there have been conflicting opinions about 60% target of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio. We also second the opinion of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) about focusing on primary deficit, rather than targeting multiple indicators to maintain the sustainability of our fiscal position. In the end, we may have just played into the hands of rating agencies who maintain India has a high debt to GDP ratio. The rating agencies wanted an excuse, and we may have unintentionally provided them with one!"
 
 
One of the common arguments made by rating agencies for not upgrading India’s rating is India’s high debt to GDP ratio. At 69.5%, the agencies argue that this is on the higher side and effectively acts as an enabling factor of crowding out private investment. 
 
"This argument is however fundamentally flawed, for two reasons," SBI says, adding, "First there are a number of countries which are rated above India but have a significantly higher gross general government debt. In fact, most of these countries have debt positions which have been worsening over time but that has not affected their ratings much, maybe because of other macro fundamentals and the advantage of already being in the developed country bracket. India, on the other hand, has been consistently on the path of reducing its debt to GDP ratio to its present level from a peak of 84% in 2003. The General Government Debt as percentage of GDP was 69.5% for 2016 and if we look at only public debt it amounts to 42% of GDP of which only around 4% is the external debt."
 
 
"Second, it is the composition of the Government debt to GDP per se that matters for any discussion on debt solvency. For India, public debt is mostly internal. As a conscious strategy, issuance of external debt (denominated in foreign currency) is kept very low in India. Overseas investors account for only 4% in the total government bonds and the majority of the investment comes from scheduled commercial banks, insurance companies, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and provident funds accounting for around 85%," it added.
 
SBI says, it is ironic that Japan which has a composition of domestic debt profile almost similar to India (bank and insurance companies account for 65% of the internal debt), but Japan is rated at A+ with a debt to GDP ratio of 239%.
 
 
"Our concern is however, despite robust macro fundamentals, India may not witness a rating upgrade soon. This is because with the FRBM Committee emphasizing on attaining 60% Debt to GDP ratio, by 2023, the rating agencies will get a reason to maintain the status quo, despite the other visible advances which India has made," SBI concluded in the report.

 

Simple Indian

11 hours ago

Why does India have to depend so heavily on foreign investment when there is enough wealth with its people, who would willingly invest in Govt projects, if only there is greater transparency in how the Govt deploys the funds, and how quickly it executes public projects, mainly infrastructure related, so people get their rightful financial returns on investments. Govt had tried to tap into public private wealth for infrastructure bonds, but knowing how poor its record is in executing infra projects, people became wary of investing in Govt Bonds and such. In fact, the business environment in India is so volatile and unpredictable (thanks to political dithering / paralysis / mismanagement) that even Indian industrialists and entrepreneurs are investing in firms abroad instead of investing large sums in businesses within India. Such a situation has discouraged domestic manufacturing, giving Chinese goods a free market to tap into, which it has done fabulously over the years. No wonder India has run up a trade deficit of over $60 billion with China, over the years, while pretending to 'compete' with China all along. There's also the growing issue of populist schemes to appease sections of society, like the recent farmers' loan waiver by the State of UP, which is bound to put pressure on other States to follow suit, despite it being fiscally imprudent and unviable. Such anomalies in economic management ought to be addressed by Govt of India, and not cry about global rating agencies not upgrading its rating despite all its flaws. With the world being swept by a protectionism wave, India will find it harder to export its produce, which will also impact its forex reserves. So, India has a lot to fix if wants to be counted among global powers, instead of being counted among the global poor.

Parimal Shah

13 hours ago

why should we bother?
If we see very objectively the countries that are/were printing money, so called quantitative easing (Blah!) should have been NON-INVESTMENT grade the moment they declared QE. So we know the gaenda of rating agency is in realty different from stated one.

SuchindranathAiyerS

24 hours ago


I doubt that the ratings are done on the single dimension of debt to GDP ratio. What are the other factors?

pandey ganesh

In Reply to SuchindranathAiyerS 15 hours ago

Lobbying :-)

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex uptrend may continue – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
11 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were on an uptrend again.  The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and ended flat, compared to Wednesday’s close.  The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
On the NSE, there were 572 advances, 910 declines and 55 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,247 advances, 1,583 declines and 162 unchanged. Market observers pointed out that the upward trajectory of the key indices was backed by healthy monsoon forecast and buying in automobile, banking and metal stocks. The equity benchmark indices started on a firm note and continued their run tracking positive Asian cues and appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Both the indices hit fresh all-time highs in the morning session. Good corporate earnings, sustained fund inflows and normal monsoon forecast supported the firm sentiments, pointed our market analysts. Most banking stocks traded with firm sentiments lead by Canara Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. Realty, media-entertainment and cement sector stocks complemented the firmness of the equity markets, observed market analysts. 
 
Global software major HCL Technologies Ltd, which posted double-digit net profit and revenue growth for the fourth quarter (Q4) and fiscal 2016-17, on Thursday projected flat revenue growth for fiscal 2017-18 in dollar terms. "Revenue for fiscal 2017-18 (FY 2018) is expected to grow 9.9%-11.9% year-on-year (YoY) as compared to 11.9% YoY growth posted in fiscal 2016-17 (FY 2017) in dollar terms," said the Noida-based company in a statement. In constant currency, revenue is expected to grow 10.5%-12.5% YoY in dollar terms. "The revenue guidance is based on average exchange rate of US dollar (Rs65.50) and other currencies in FY 2017," noted the statement. Operating Margin is expected to be 19.5%-20.5% for FY 2018. In a regulatory filing on the BSE earlier in the day, the company said it posted Rs2,325 crore consolidated net profit for Q4 registering 21% YoY growth from Rs1,926 crore in the same period year ago (2015-16). Sequentially, the net profit in Q4 (Rs2,325 crore) increased from Rs2,070 crore in the third 
quarter (Q3), posting 12.3 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) growth. Consolidated revenue for the quarter (Q4) under review grew 12.7% YoY to Rs12,053 crore from Rs10,698 crore in like period year ago and two per cent QoQ from Rs11,814 crore quarter ago (Q3). For FY 2017 under review, net profit grew 15% YoY to Rs8,457 crore from Rs7,354 crore year ago (FY 2016) and revenue 14.2% YoY to Rs46,723 crore from Rs40,913 crore year ago (FY 2016). With a net addition of 11,077 employees in FY 2017, the headcount increased to 115,973 from 104,896 in FY 2016, while annual attrition declined marginally to 16.9% from 17.3% year ago. The company’s shares closed at Rs838.65, down 0.43% on the BSE.
 
Bucking the trend, global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ruled out laying-off employees in the near future and instead plans to create more jobs. "No, certainly no," Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS, told IANS here on Thursday when asked if there were any plans of laying-off employees or downsize as some other big players in India's IT sector have said they would do. "We are here to create jobs, not to downsize," he asserted after TCS launched a BPO centre here to create new opportunities as part of the government's Digital India push. TCS’ shares closed at Rs2,351.25, up 0.80% on the BSE.
 
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCop reported a decline of 13.86% in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17. According to the company, its net profit during the quarter under review decreased to R 717.75 crore from Rs833.29 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16. The total income of the company fell by 7.55% to Rs7,606.31 crore from Rs8,227.93 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2015-16. Further, Hero MotoCorp reported a drop of 5.8% in its sales during Q4 to 16,21,805 units from 17,21,240 units. On a full financial year 2016-17 basis, the two-wheeler major reported a 6.86% increase in its standalone net profit to Rs3,377.12 crore from Rs3,160.19 crore in 2015-16. The company’s shares closed at Rs3,463.80, up 4.26% on the BSE.
 
The Indian arm of German power distribution products maker Siemens Ltd reported Rs186 crore net profits for its second quarter ending March 31, as against Rs189 crore, registering flat year-on-year (YoY) growth. In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based company said sales revenue for the quarter under review (Q2) grew 24% YoY to Rs2,983 crore from Rs2,407 crore in like period year ago. For the first half (October-March) of its financial year 2016-17, net profit grew 16% YoY to Rs347 crore from Rs299 crore in like period year ago, while sales revenue for the same period (six months) grew 2.5% YoY to Rs5,320 crore from Rs5,193 crore in like period year ago (2015-16). "Orders for the second quarter (Q2) grew 96% YoY to Rs4,725 crore from Rs2,410 crore in like period year ago," said the company in a statement later. The fresh orders for the quarter (Q2) included a large one for HVDC (high-voltage direct current) transmission system from the state-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, valued at Rs1,682 crore. "Orders for the first half (H1) of the fiscal under review grew 45% YoY to Rs7,948 crore from Rs5,486 crore in like period year ago," added the statement. Siemens’ shares closed at Rs1,405.05, down 3.82% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

