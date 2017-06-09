How a Volunteer Group Cleaned Up Versova Beach

One morning, Afroz shah, a Versova resident and lawyer, in Mumbai, saw the beach's pitiful condition and vowed to start a crusade to clean the beach. ''I already had an inclination to protect the environment, and then one fine day I saw huge patches of plastic and filth on the beach from my balcony. The amount of plastic on the beach had to be seen to be believed. It was a horrendous and disturbing sight'', remarked Mr. Afroz Shah. He then set out to clear the beach.

The upshot: he motivated people to join him in a massive cleanup exercise that involved removing almost 5 million kilograms of hazardous waste and plastic trash from the 2.7 kilometre stretch in a span of 85 weeks.

Starting on his mission back in 2015, which he dubs 'a date with the ocean', he, along with his neighbor, Mr. Harbansh Mathur, who died last year, began disposing of the plastic waste, cement sacks, glass bottles and clothing accumulated at the shores.They removed 5,000 kg of garbage during the first clean up

By December 2015, the municipal corporation provided amenities such as garbage trucks, clean up marshalls and excavator machines to facilitate the clearing process. “There is a difference between sitting within closed spaces and making policy decisions for an environmentally sustainable future and actually going to the ground, digging your hands in the dirt and separating the plastic from the sand. I chose the latter,” said Shah.

By June 2016, the Versova Residents Volunteers Group, which organises clean up drives every week, had attracted a lot of attention. “It was interesting to see people from the film industry, police personnel, lawyers, fishermen and even different communities come together for a cause,” said Shah, who had by then overseen the removal of 800,000 kg trash from the beach.

Dubbed as the “world’s largest beach clean-up in history,'' by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the movement gained international recognition when, in August 2016, the United Nations Patron of the Ocean, Lewis Pugh, flew down from Kenya and joined the drive. In September, the United Nations Environment Programme head, Erik Solhiem, participated in the campaign.

Mr. Shah rallied residents and fisherfolk by knocking on their doors, explaining to them the damage marine litter causes, and planning to expand his group’s operation to prevent litter from washing down the local creek and onto the beach. He also, with his volunteers, also cleaned up the coastline’s rubbish-choked mangrove forest which serves as a natural defense against storms.

He was awarded the UN’s top environmental accolade — Champions of the Earth award — at Cancun, Mexico, for his beach cleaning efforts, making him the first Indian to win the award. "This award is in honour of the hundreds of volunteers who have joined me over the past year to clean up our beach and ocean. I am an ocean lover and feel that we owe a duty to our ocean to make it free of plastic," said Shah as part of the announcement on the UNEP website. "I just hope this is the beginning for coastal communities across India and the world - we have to win the fight against marine dumping and that involves getting our hands dirty. We humans need to reignite our bond with the ocean and we don't have to wait for anybody else to help us do that," he added.

This year, he extended his activities to clean 52 toilets near the beach to avoid open defecation and submitted a blueprint of the beach cleaning drive and his pre-monsoon plans to the UNEP.