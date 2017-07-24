BUY
Hotelier-in-Chief: Here Are the Trumps’ New Hotels
Derek Kravitz (ProPublica) Alan Huffman (special to ProPublica)  and  Matt Drange (Forbes)
24 July 2017

Last August, Mississippi's governor introduced a local hotel developer to then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a $1,000-per-plate private fundraiser in Jackson. The developer, Suresh Chawla, had long been a campaign donor to the governor, Phil Bryant.

 

At the fundraiser, Chawla told Donald Trump and his son, Donald Jr., about his latest project: a boutique hotel in Cleveland, Mississippi, the home of a new museum devoted to the Grammy Awards.

 

Donald Trump told Chawla to "think grand," according to Chawla.

 

Two weeks later, Chawla donated $50,000, roughly half to Trump's campaign and half to the Republican National Committee.

 

By March — two months into Trump's presidency — Chawla and his brother were on the 26th floor of Trump Tower for contract negotiations. By June, the Trumps and Chawlas had a handshake deal for not one but four Trump-branded hotels in Mississippi, signing the deal 10 minutes before a public announcement.

 

President Trump, who still owns his businesses, stands to financially benefit from the hotel partnerships while in office. Trump has put management of his businesses in a trust controlled by his sons. But, as we have reported, he can take money from it at any time.

 

When Trump pledged in January to separate himself from his businesses, he promised that his business would "not reference or otherwise be tied" to the presidency.

 

The Mississippi deal includes a four-star hotel called Scion at West End and three other, more affordable hotels. Those hotels are the first of a new brand the Trump family has announced that's targeted to Trump's political base: the patriotically themed American IDEA.

 

A promotional video for the new Trump American IDEA Hotel brand that aired at the announcement event describes it as a mid-scale chain — "flea market chic," Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger says — and "rooted in local culture and history and powered by gracious hospitality." The video was mostly snippets of stock footage, including an apple pie being placed on a table, fans rooting on a sports team at a bar, and an American flag wafting in the breeze, along with the new American IDEA brand logo: a light bulb.

 

As part of its Scion hotel project, the Chawlas have been approved to receive public financing in the form of a tax-abatement program from the Mississippi Development Authority, which provides money for new projects through sales tax revenue. They will pay no local property taxes for seven years. Dinesh Chawla said the tax break, which was approved by the local city and county governments in January, is available to any project that meets the necessary criteria, adding, "We got no special consideration."

 

That tax break could be worth millions but won't be finalized until the property is assessed later this year.

 

The deals are some of the first tangible examples of how the Trumps are turning their newfound political capital into business.

 

"What's new here is that an elected official, in this case the president, stands to personally benefit from a business brokered by political connections while still serving in office," said Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis who specializes in government ethics.

 

The Trump Organization has said it is moving ahead on 39 different deals for hotels around the country. But the company hasn't said where the hotels will be or who the Trumps will be partnering with.

 

ProPublica and Forbes have found details of six deals — the four with the Chawlas, and one each in Dallas and St Louis.

 

We are asking local journalists and interested citizens to help find and ferret out the facts on the remaining 33 deals. It's important to know who the president's family is in business with since it's possible that Trump's business interests could conflict with his day job of representing the American people.

 

After the Trump Organization announced the Mississippi deal with the Chawlas in June, we sought to document it from available public records and on-the-ground reporting.

 

Last summer, Bryant, Mississippi's Republican governor since 2012, read a letter in a local newspaper describing how, in 1988, a Mississippi businessman named V.K. Chawla had reached out to Trump for a $428,000 business loan, according to the Chawlas. Instead of the loan, Trump offered advice in a 30-minute phone call, suggesting Chawla apply for a Small Business Administration loan.

 

Chawla got the loan and built a chain of 17 hotels across the Mississippi Delta. He died in 2005 and his sons, Dinesh and Suresh, took over the family business. Suresh Chawla and Parveen Chawla, Dinesh's wife, have been donors to Bryant since his first gubernatorial campaign in 2011.

 

Bryant immediately saw an opportunity.

 

"[Bryant] called and said, 'Is that true? That's wild. I'm going to meet with his campaign.' So he arranged a meeting for us," Dinesh Chawla said in an interview.

 

The backstory behind the Chawla and Trump connection appealed to Donald Trump Jr. personally. "It makes his dad look good. He likes the hominess of it," Dinesh Chawla said. "It sheds a positive light on his dad even though he's not supposed to be involved and he isn't involved." The American IDEA brand was already in the works; the Trumps filed an application to trademark the name "American Idea" in April 2016 and "Idea Hotels" a month later.

 

Bryant's office did not respond to requests for comment.

 

The Trump Organization declined to make the two executives who worked on the deal with the Chawla brothers available for an interview. A spokeswoman for Trump Hotels declined to respond to a list of emailed questions, including the timing of conversations with the governor and the locations for other hotels that have yet to be announced.

 

"While we are pleased to share this inspiring story, which is one of hundreds throughout Mr. Trump's career as a business leader and mentor, the process of assessing and finalizing a hotel opportunity is complex and incredibly thorough," the spokeswoman said in a written statement. "Much like every other hospitality company, it comes down to the actual business."

 

The Chawlas will partner with Trump Hotels on two properties in Cleveland and two in nearby Greenville and Clarksdale. The Chawlas own several hotels in the three cities; Dinesh Chawla declined to say which will be adapted for American IDEA properties, citing the contract he signed with the Trump Organization.

 

Work has all but stopped at the new Scion hotel as a result of the new Trump Organization partnership, as the two parties work out the details, said Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell. (Dinesh Chawla said those details primarily concern the hotel's design; Trump Organization officials have asked for information about the community to incorporate into the decor and the Chawlas have scoured local archives to find such images, including those of local churchgoers from the 1950s and '60s.)

 

For its part, the city of Cleveland has primarily acted as "cheerleaders" for the new development, Nowell said. The Cleveland hotel carrying the Trumps' Scion brand name is slated to open in March 2018.

 

Cleveland officials say the city is in sore need of more hotel rooms and welcomes the Trump projects. In addition to deferring taxes as incentive for the Chawlas to open the hotel, the tax abatement also requires that the project generate at least 10 full-time jobs, according to county documents. (Dinesh Chawla estimates the hotel will bring between 30 and 40 jobs to the small town.)

 

"When we have events like [Delta State University] ball games and at the Grammy museum, our hotels are full and people have to go to other towns," said Judson Thigpen, head of Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce. "With this we'll be able to recruit small conferences." The city currently has fewer than 300 hotel rooms, and the Scion will have three complexes, with 100 rooms, he said.

 

The $20 million project is being built with $5 million in financing from Mississippi-based Guaranty Bank & Trust and will be managed by Trump Hotels in a partnership with Chawla Pointe LLC. All of the other American IDEA properties are existing hotels that will be adapted to the brand.

 

As for the other Trump-branded hotels, the Chawlas and Trumps have signed a franchising agreement, with the Trumps taking a cut of revenue and leaving the management of the buildings to the Chawlas. The approach is similar in other cities, where hotel operators have signed letters of intent with the Trump Organization.

 

Dinesh Chawla said he didn't support President Trump during the campaign, largely because he didn't think he would win. "I admire Hillary Clinton quite a bit," he said. He says he voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012, in part, because he "stayed at our hotel." (His brother, Suresh, said that he doesn't understand President Trump's travel ban. "The whole concept of what's going on there ... I kind of stay away from all that.")

 

"We don't do things based on politics," Dinesh Chawla said. "It's about business."

 

Update, Jul. 19, 2017:



Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger called the ProPublica and Forbes collaboration to map and document the new Trump-branded hotels across the country “inappropriate and irresponsible” in an email to Hotels magazine.



“It saddens me that journalists would call on others to dig into the working business deals of a private business. It is inappropriate and irresponsible,” Danziger wrote, according to the magazine. “We are a hotel company going about our business.”



The Trump Organization has so far declined to release details about where dozens of American IDEA and Scion-brand Trump hotels will be located or who the Trumps will be partnering with. So we’ve asked local journalists and interested citizens to help find and ferret out the facts on 33 proposed deals that have yet to be publicly disclosed.

 

This story was co-published with Forbes.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Public Interest
Husband storage' facility opens in Chinese shopping mall
IANS
24 July 2017
Shopping with girlfriends or wives may be one of the most tedious chores for men. Therefore, a shopping mall in China's Shanghai city has launched "husband storage" facility.
 
The transparent self-service pods in Shanghai's Global Harbour shopping centre are equipped with a TV screen, a leather massage chair, and game consoles, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
 
"Men usually get bored when shopping with their female partners, so we have provided them a place to rest. They can play games and charge their mobile phones here," said Zhou Jun, who operates and maintains the pods.
 
Users scan to QR code to reserve a pod, which costs 20 yuan (around $3) for half an hour or 30 yuan per hour, Zhou said.
 
Since its launch one month ago, the "husband storage" facility has attracted dozens of persons every day.
 
"It's a good idea. My husband was always unhappy when shopping with me," said a female shopper surnamed Wang.
 
A male user surnamed Yang told Xinhua news agency that the facility has hundreds of classic video games, which reminded him of his childhood.
 
However, not everyone is happy about the pods. Some wives have complained that it is no fun shopping alone.
 
"Who will carry my bag, chat with me and offer advice if my husband is sitting in a pod enjoying himself," said a female shopper surnamed He.
 
Zhou said in the future the pods will be quipped with a curtain, air-conditioning and headsets to ensure a better user experience.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

Economy & Nation
Government nominees on RBI MPC to get Rs 1.5 lakh a meeting
IANS
24 July 2017
The government nominees on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are to be paid Rs 1.5 lakh per meeting along with air travel and other reimbursements, according to a decision taken by the RBI.
 
The six-member MPC, constituted last year, has three persons appointed by the government while the others, including the Governor, are from the RBI.
 
The central government appointed members would "receive a remuneration of Rs 1,50,000 for devoting time and work for each meeting of the committee which they attend, and other expenses relating to air travel, local transportation and accommodation as may be decided by the central board from time to time," according to the RBI's latest regulations on the MPC's functioning.
 
The regulations stipulated that all the MPC members will need to observe a "silent period" seven days before and after the monetary policy review meeting for "utmost confidentiality".
 
"Members shall observe a silent or blackout period starting seven days before the voting/decision ray and ending seven days after the day policy is announced. During this period, they will avoid public comment on issues related to monetary policy other than through the MPCs communication framework," the regulations said.
 
Moreover, members cannot reveal outside the committee any confidential information accessed during the monetary policy deliberations, the RBI said.
 
The three government nominees to the panel are Chetan Ghate, Professor at the Indian Statistical Institute, Pami Dua, Director at the Delhi School of Economics, and Ravindra H. Dholakia, Professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
 
The RBI also asked MPC members to be mindful of any conflict between their personal and public interest while interacting with profit-making organisations or making personal financial transactions,
 
"While interacting with profit-making organisations or making personal financial decisions, they shall be mindful of, and weigh carefully, any scope for conflict between personal interest and public interest," it said.
 
All members need to disclose their assets and liabilities and update this information once a year.
 
The RBI normally holds its monetary policy review once every two months and the latest regulations said the schedule of the MPC meetings for the entire financial year needs to be announced in advance. 
 
Normally, at least 15 days of notice is required for convening a meeting, but an emergency meeting can be called with 24 hours notice for each member, while technology-enabled arrangements need to be made for meetings called at even shorter notice.
 
In this connection, the central bank has earlier said that the decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes was taken by the RBI board at 5.30 p.m. on November 8, which was less than three hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the measure to the nation.
 
Following the RBI's latest policy review last month, Governor Urjit Patel told reporters here that the RBI Monetary Policy Committee had turned down the Finance Ministry's invite for a discussion ahead of the panel's policy review meeting.
 
The RBI maintained its key interest rate at 6.25 per cent for its fourth successive monetary policy review, dashing the government's hopes of a reduction.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

