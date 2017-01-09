BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
World
Public Interest
Hidden fees cost consumers billions, report finds
Moneylife Digital Team
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
American consumers are spending billions of dollars each year on hidden fees that are added on after the purchase decision has been made, says ConsumerAffairs.com quoting a new report.
 
In the report, Truman Lewis from ConsumerAffairs.com, says, telecommunications providers the worst, often adding 25% to the stated price. 
 
The National Economic Council's report documents how hidden fees on a wide range of goods and services cost consumers, and the just-released FTC Bureau of Economics research paper cites consumer harm due to hotels disclosing mandatory resort fees separately from the posted room rates. 
 
The studies follow a Consumer Federation of America report presented recently to the Senate Judiciary Committee documenting the abuse of market power by four companies (AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and Charter) that dominate communications services.
 
CFA estimated that this “tight oligopoly on steroids” facilitates the overcharging of consumers by about 25% (almost $60 billion) per year for needed services.
 
25% added to the total
 
“My household bills look very much like those of a typical consumer which we modelled in the paper – two cell phones, cable, broadband and landline telephone,” said Dr Mark Cooper, CFA’s Director of Research and author of the CFA’s report. “Hidden fees – excluding the price of the service, taxes and governmental fees, added about 25% to my total bill.”
 
While companies in nearly every sector are guilty of the hidden-fee gambit...Continue Reading…
 
 

User

Public Interest
3 die every 10 minutes in road accidents; up 9% in 4 Years
Swagata Yadavar (IANS)
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
There were nine road accidents that killed three people every 10 minutes in 2015, according to new national data, an increase of nine per cent over four years.
 
Road accidents killed 148,000 people in 2015 compared to 136,000 in 2011, according to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Road accidents accounted for 83 per cent of all traffic-related deaths in India and 43 per cent of all accidental deaths in 2015.
 
Other traffic-related deaths were from railway accidents (15 per cent) and accidents at railway crossings (two per cent).
 
There were 464,000 road accidents in 2015, an increase of three per cent from 2014, when there were 450,000 road accidents.
 
While Tamil Nadu (69,059), Karnataka (44,011) and Maharashtra (42,250) reported the most road accidents, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents (18,407).
 
The road transport sector contributes to 4.8 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), but India loses 1-3 per cent of GDP due to road accidents, according to a 2007 report of the road transport working group of the erstwhile Planning Commission for the XIth Plan. 
 
Despite a national road safety strategy and laws on speed limits, wearing helmets and seat belts and drunk-driving, the World Health Organisation rates India's enforcement as 3 out of 10 on speed limits, 4 out of 10 on wearing motorcycle helmet, 4 out of 10 on drunk-driving and 4 out of 10 on wearing seat belts. 
 
Two-wheeler accidents accounted for 29 per cent of all fatal road accidents in 2015, claiming 45,540 lives, followed by trucks (19 per cent), which killed 28,910 people and cars (12 per cent), which killed 18,506 people.
 
Tamil Nadu (3,668) and Maharashtra (3,146) reported the largest number of people killed in two-wheeler accidents, while Uttar Pradesh had reported the largest number of lives lost due to truck accidents (5,720) and car accidents (2,135).
 
More pedestrians were killed in Maharashtra (1,256) than any other state, accounting for 17 per cent of pedestrian deaths.
 
Although national highways account for only 1.51 per cent of India's road length, they accounted for 28 per cent of road accidents and 33 per cent of road-mishap deaths nationwide in 2015.
 
State highways, three per cent of India's road length, contributed to 25 per cent of road accidents and 28 per cent of deaths due to road mishaps.
 
Over-speeding was responsible for 41 per cent of deaths in road accidents, while careless or dangerous driving claimed 32 per cent of death in road accidents. Poor weather (four per cent) and mechanical defects (three per cent) in motor vehicles were other causes for deaths in road accidents.
 
Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had the most number of casualties due to over-speeding, with 15 per cent and 12 per cent of cases, respectively.
 
Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of deaths due to careless/dangerous driving (17 per cent), followed by Maharashtra (nine per cent).
 
Chennai accounted for nine per cent of all road accidents in 53 cities, followed by Delhi (nine per cent) and Bengaluru (six per cent). Delhi (eight per cent) and Jaipur (five per cent) had the largest number of deaths in road accidents.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Bapoo Malcolm

8 hours ago

While the accident rate is a serious issue, a bit of black humour may be added. It's below.

Hilarious Article by a Dutchman who visited India.
For the benefit of every Tom, Dick and Harry visiting India and daring to drive on Indian roads, I am offering a few hints for survival. They are applicable to every place in India except Bihar -- where life outside a vehicle is only marginally safer.

Indian road rules broadly operate within the domain of karma where you do your best, and leave the results to your insurance company.

The hints are as follows:
Do we drive on the left or right of the road? The answer is "both".

Basically you start on the left of the road, unless it is occupied. In that case, go to the right, unless that is also occupied. Then proceed by occupying the next available gap, as in chess. Just trust your instincts, ascertain the direction, and proceed.

Adherence to road rules leads to much misery and occasional fatality. Most drivers don't drive, but just aim their vehicles in the generally intended direction. Don't you get discouraged or underestimate yourself except for a belief in reincarnation; the other drivers are not in any better position.

Don't stop at pedestrian crossings just because some fool wants to cross the road. You may do so only if you enjoy being bumped in the back. Pedestrians have been strictly instructed to cross only when traffic is moving slowly or has come to a dead stop because some minister is in town. Still some idiot may try to wade across, but then, let us not talk ill of the dead.

Blowing your horn is not a sign of protest as in some countries. We honk to express joy, resentment, frustration, romance and bare lust (two brisk blasts),or just mobilize a dozing cow in the middle of the bazaar.

Keep informative books in the glove compartment. You may read them during traffic jams, while awaiting the chief minister's motorcade, or waiting for the rainwater to recede when over ground traffic meets underground drainage.

Occasionally you might see what looks like a UFO with blinking colored lights and weird sounds emanating from within. This is an illuminated bus, full of happy pilgrims singing bhajans. These pilgrims go at breakneck speed, seeking contact with the Almighty, often meeting with success.

Auto Rickshaw (Baby Taxi):
The result of a collision between a rickshaw and an automobile, this three-wheeled vehicle works on an external combustion engine that runs on a mixture of kerosene oil and creosote. This triangular vehicle carries iron rods, gas cylinders or passengers three times its weight and dimension, at an unspecified fare. After careful geometric calculations, children are folded and packed into these auto rickshaws until some children in the periphery are not in contact with the vehicle at all. Then their school bags are pushed into the microscopic gaps all round so those minor collisions with other vehicles on the road cause no permanent damage. Of course, the peripheral children are charged half the fare and also learn Newton 's laws of motion enroute to school. Auto-rickshaw drivers follow the road rules depicted in the film Ben Hur, and are licensed to irritate.

Mopeds:
The moped looks like an oil tin on wheels and makes noise like an electric shaver. It runs 30 miles on a teaspoon of petrol and travels at break-bottom speed. As the sides of the road are too rough for a ride, the moped drivers tend to drive in the middle of the road; they would rather drive under heavier vehicles instead of around them and are often "mopped" off the tarmac.

Leaning Tower of Passes:
Most bus passengers are given free passes and during rush hours, there is absolute mayhem. There are passengers hanging off other passengers, who in turn hang off the railings and the overloaded bus leans dangerously, defying laws of gravity but obeying laws of surface tension. As drivers get paid for overload (so many Rupees per kg of passenger), no questions are ever asked. Steer clear of these buses by a width of three passengers.

One-way Street:
These boards are put up by traffic people to add jest in their otherwise drab lives. Don't stick to the literal meaning and proceed in one direction. In metaphysical terms, it means that you cannot proceed in two directions at once. So drive as you like, in reverse throughout, if you are the fussy type.

Least I sound hypercritical, I must add a positive point also. Rash and fast driving in residential areas has been prevented by providing a "speed breaker"; two for each house. This mound, incidentally, covers the water and drainage pipes for that residence and is left untarred for easy identification by the corporation authorities, should they want to recover the pipe for year-end accounting.

Night driving on Indian roads can be an exhilarating experience for those with the mental make-up of Genghis Khan. In a way, it is like playing Russian roulette, because you do not know who amongst the drivers is loaded. What looks like premature dawn on the horizon turns out to be a truck attempting a speed record. On encountering it, just pull partly into the field adjoining the road until the
phenomenon passes.

Our roads do not have shoulders, but occasional boulders.

Do not blink your lights expecting reciprocation. The only dim thing in the truck is the driver, and with the peg of illicit arrack (alcohol) he has had at the last stop, his total cerebral functions add up to little more than a naught.

Truck drivers are the James Bonds of India, and are licensed to kill. Often you may encounter a single powerful beam of light about six feet above the ground. This is not a super motorbike, but a truck approaching you with a single light on, usually the left one. It could be the right one, but never get too close to investigate. You may prove your point posthumously.


REPLY

Bapoo Malcolm

11 hours ago

No matter how many laws are in place, in the case of road accidents, it is the public that must take care. That means both parties. One may be super careful, but what of the other maniac on the road? He is the one that needs to be taught. Again, the police are more interested in haftas, netas more interested in fancy number plates, so that they announce their arrival at toll nakas. Any Tom, Dick or Harry can put up speed breakers, non-standard, or cut through dividers; weak shoulders force trucks to hog the centre of the roads. In short, no one cares. A few less, what difference does it make? Chalta Hai!

REPLY
Economy & Nation
CBI arrests Rourkela Steel Plant executive BD Purma for graft
IANS
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Executive Director B.P. Burma for allegedly taking bribe to pass a tender.
 
The CBI also arrested Binay Kumar Singh, who had allegedly given the Rs one lakh bribe to Burma. Singh is a representative of a company which supplies refractories to the RSP, said CBI sources.
 
Meanwhile, the investigating agency was examining Burma's bank accounts in Rourkela.
 
Earlier on Sunday, a six-member team of the CBI raided Burma's residence and office in Rourkela and seized Rs 20 lakh cash in notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from his possession. 
 
Besides, the officials also seized some important documents during the search.
 
Investigation into the seizure of cash from Burma's possession was currently underway, said CBI sources.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More