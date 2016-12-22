BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Insurance
Personal Finance
Health Insurance: New India Will Launch Rs1-crore Policy
Raj Pradhan
22 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New India Assurance (NIA) will introduce a new health insurance policy designed specifically...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Economy & Nation
RBI penalises 5 foreign banks for flouting FEMA
IANS
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed monetary penalty on five foreign banks for violation of its instructions on reporting requirements of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.
 
The five banks are Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered Bank. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 each on Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered Bank. Deutsche Bank was penalised Rs 20,000.
 
The apex bank had issued a show cause notice to the banks, in response to which the banks submitted written replies and also made oral submissions thereon.
 
"After considering the facts of the cases and the banks' replies in the matter, Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," a statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

gcmbinty

8 hours ago

RBI should make public the written replies of the five named Banks, and their oral presentation in challenge to the charges of violation of FEMA, and also give reasons for penalising the Banks with specific reference to the violations committed. It will be educative for consumers. Thanks

REPLY

gcmbinty

8 hours ago

RBI should make public the written replies of the five named Banks, and their oral presentation in challenge to the charges of violation of FEMA, and also give reasons for penalising the Banks with specific reference to the violations committed. It will be educative for consumers. Thanks

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Don't force people into plastic card world without adequate precautions, cost analysis says EAS Sarma
Moneylife Digital Team
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
While suggesting reforms that should be taken along with demonetisation, EAS Sarma, former secretary to the Government of India (GoI) has requested the union government not to force people into plastic card world without taking necessary precautions.
 
Mr Sarma, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says, "As far as the idea of a cashless economy is concerned, while it will and should evolve in step with the citizens' needs, the government should not force the people into the plastic card world in which every transaction has a cost and every such transaction transfers a portion of the hard earned money of the citizen to the pockets of the private companies that profiteer from such operations. Knowing the risk of hacking, the Finance Ministry should not force the citizens to switch over to credit and debit cards without taking the necessary precautions."
 
The former secretary also raises questions on central investigation agencies not probing 'big fish', who are apparently involved in hoarding of large volumes of black cash. He said, "While you (the PM) have been exhorting the people standing in queues for cash to be patient and lend you support, I feel disappointed that the central investigating agencies are yet to lay their hands on the big fish who are apparently involved in the hoarding of large volumes of black cash. Unless those specific high profile cases are scrutinised and the culprits, however high and mighty they may be, are brought to book, the ongoing cash crisis will soon snowball into a crisis of public confidence on demonetisation."
 
According to Mr Sarma, the PM could have also announced unilaterally that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should subject itself to the transparency requirements under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, ensure that all donations, even those less than Rs 20,000, are not only transacted exclusively through cheques but also disclosed to the public and place the details of BJP's election expenses for the last three years, with independent audit reports, in the public domain. 
 
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently proposed a total ban on all anonymous donations to a political party subject to a threshold of Rs2,000. Mr Sarma says, "In the context of my own suggestions referred above, your government should not only support the ECI's proposal but also say that all anonymous donations, irrespective of any threshold, would be banned altogether. Such a step will send a positive signal to the people of this country and reinforce their support to you in your campaign against corruption and black money, including electoral corruption."
 
"You could have initiated legislative action to revoke the retrospective amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) introduced in the latest Finance Act and declared that your party would make sure that the judgement dated 28 March 2014 [WP(C) 131/2013] of the Delhi High Court is honoured and implemented. This involves matters that concern the security of the nation as foreign moneys are involved."
 
"Since you are fully committed to cleanse the system of corruption of all kinds, you could also declare to the people that the Companies Act would be amended forthwith to preclude companies hereafter from giving donations to political parties and candidates, either directly or through the so-called 'electoral trusts'," Mr Sarma says.
 
"If these suggestions remain unaccepted, your government would have missed an opportunity to tell the people of this country how determined BJP is to fight corruption. This would have translated many of your election promises into tangible action," the former secretary concluded.
 

User

COMMENTS

Nanda Patel

1 day ago

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) was launched by RBI long time back and is free. why is modi not promoting free (which every Indian likes) interface. Why are we forced to use digital (paytm, where alibaba take 40% cut and no interest is paid on float, and charge is levied when money is withdrawn)? it should be by choice due to ease of use; one knows putting 20k in wallet and sitting at restaurant and eating. If one wants cash, one wants cash.

Again if it's not demonetization and just currency swap, why are this time windows too small. In UK one can still change the notes after few years; if they suddenly find some treasure chest

Indian notes has unconditional promise by RBI governor. how can one say not acceptable; what is the point of promise and sign, defeats the purpose of confidence, without which note is just same as piece of paper or garbage.

NAMO is asking every one to be in queue and take the pain; he did big rallies just after few days of currency swap (at least expense of few cr), where does this money come from, does he have special bank, 24000 a month would not be sufficient at all ? or does he pay via digital ?

Now, main problem,

1. Why have they renewed the Mauritius treaty by another three years ? ( easy root to convert back to white and avoid tax )

2. Why is the money received by the political party does not need to pay tax ?

3. why are charities tax free they shall pay same tax ( temples, churches etc)

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More