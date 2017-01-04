BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
HDFC cuts interest rates on housing loans
IANS
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Housing finance major Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Tuesday announced reduction in its floating loan interest rates by 45 basis points for women and 40 basis points for others.
 
In a statement, the company said loans up to Rs 75 lakh for women would be charged an interest rate of 8.65 per cent for women and 8.70 per cent for others.
 
In case of loans over Rs 75 lakh, the interest rate will be 8.70 per cent for women and 8.75 per cent for others.
 
The new interest rates are applicable from January 3, 2017.
 
"Over the past couple of months, we have seen a drop in our marginal cost of funds, and as always, the HDFC has ensured that benefit is passed on to its customers," Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, was quoted as saying in the statement.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Modi's New Year-eve sops to cost over Rs3,500 crore to economy
IANS
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements on the New Year's Eve, including sops in housing, agriculture and for pregnant women, will cost the economy a total of over Rs 3,500 crore annually, a State Bank of India report said on Tuesday.
 
"The overall fiscal impact of all these measures will be around Rs 3,500 crore per year," State Bank of India's (SBI) Ecowrap report read.
 
Modi announced two housing schemes in urban areas for persons of economically weaker section (EWS) or low income group (LIG) with income up to Rs 6 lakh, which will cost Rs 1,000 crore per year, the report said.
 
The scheme for financial assistance to pregnant women, wherein Rs 6,000 will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of these women, will cost Rs 1,200 crore to the government. 
 
The relief measure for farmers, which will exempt the loans for Rabi crop from interest for a period of 60 days, will put a burden of Rs 1,300 crore on the government.
 
Modi also announced a scheme for senior citizens, under which they will receive a fixed interest rate of 8 per cent for a period of 10 years on deposits up to Rs 7.5 lakh, and the interest amount can be paid monthly.
 
The report said that the senior citizens' scheme should be tweaked further to improve financial security.
 
"Though the scheme is laudable, it may be tweaked further. The lock-in period of 10 years is quite a long span of time in the case of senior citizens, given the life expectancy of around 68 years in India."
 
"We suggest that the lock-in period should be at most five years rather than 10 years," the report stated.
 
"The rate of interest should be a minimum of 8 per cent or whatsoever prevailing in the market with a defined upper bound," it suggested.
 
The report further said that a maximum deposit limit should be Rs 15 lakh, instead of the proposed Rs 7.5 lakh.
 
"On the basis of Rs 7.5 lakh deposits, the monthly interest payout will be around Rs 6,000, which may be a negligible amount to manage the day-to-day activities," it added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Surekha Marandi takes charge as RBI Executive Director
IANS
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Surekha Marandi as its Executive Director (ED) in place of U.S. Paliwal, who retired on December 31, 2016, the bank announced on Tuesday.
 
Marandi, who assumed charge here on Monday, will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, and Secretary's Department, an RBI release said. 
 
"She has also served on the Boards of United Bank and Bank of Baroda. Prior to being promoted as ED, Smt. Marandi was Principal Chief General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Reserve Bank," it said. 
 
"She has, over a span of three decades, served in regulatory and supervisory, financial inclusion and development and human resource management areas in the Reserve Bank," the statement added. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...