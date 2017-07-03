HC refuses to quash ED case against Himachal CM

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and others seeking quashing of a money laundering case registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Justice R.K. Guaba rejected the plea of the Chief Minister, his son Vikramaditya Singh and two others saying the plea against possible arrest and attachment cannot be allowed.

On September 2015, the ED had lodged the case against 83-year-old Singh and others under the PMLA after taking cognisance of a criminal complaint filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet on March 31, hours after the high court refused to quash the FIR lodged against Singh and his wife in the disproportionate assets case.

Singh had earlier claimed that the FIR was the result of a "political vendetta".

The ED is probing allegations against Singh and his family members of having amassed wealth of Rs 6.1 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2009 and 2011 when he was the Union Minister of Steel.

It has also attached assets worth around Rs 14 crore in this case under the PMLA.

The ED had arrested a LIC agent Anand Chauhan in July 2016 under provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating with the investigating officer.

The ED had alleged that Singh, while serving as the Union Minister, had invested huge amounts in purchasing LIC policies in his and his family members' names through Chauhan.

