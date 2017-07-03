BUY
HC asks SpiceJet to deposit Rs250 crore
IANS
03 July 2017
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked budget carrier SpiceJet to pay Rs 250 crore as cash deposit and Rs 229 crore in bank guarantee in connection with a share transfer dispute with previous owner Kalanithi Maran.
 
A division bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Yogesh Khanna, while dismissing the plea of SpiceJet and its co-founder Ajay Singh against a single judge order directing it to deposit Rs 579 crore in share dispute with Maran, asked them to pay the money.
 
SpiceJet was asked to deposit Rs 250 crore in cash by August 31.
 
The decision came on the plea by the airline and Ajay Singh challenging the single judge order which had come on a civil suit by Sun Group chief Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
India's manufacturing sector expansion slows in June: PMI
IANS
03 July 2017
India's manufacturing sector's expansion slowed last month due to weak demand, a key macro-economic data showed on Monday.
 
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance stood at a four-month low of 50.9 in June from the index reading of 51.6 reported in May 2017.
 
Nevertheless, the headline figure averaged 51.7 during the April to June quarter, above the 51.2 seen in fourth quarter FY 2016. 
 
An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease.
 
"For the third month in a row production growth in India eased during June. The slowdown occurred due to weak client demand, with order books up at a slight and softer pace," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report.
 
"In many cases, businesses indicated that growth was held back as a reflection of water scarcity and the impending introduction of the goods and services tax (GST)."
 
According to the report, input costs continued to increase, with "anecdotal evidence" pointing towards higher prices of chemicals, food, plastics and rubber. 
 
However, the rate of inflation was modest and the weakest since August 2016. Likewise, output charges rose only slightly and at a below-trend pace. 
 
"On a more cheerful pitch, the PMI survey showed strong foreign demand for Indian-manufactured products in June. New orders from external markets increased at a solid rate that was the most pronounced in eight months," De Lima said.
 
"Confidence towards future performance was mixed among goods producers. While the new tax system is anticipated by some firms to generate more business, others expect the GST to have a detrimental impact on their order books. As such, overall optimism slipped to a three-month low." 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex on an uptrend – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
03 July 2017
We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might bounce back a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Monday and closed with gains of close to 1% over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The Indian equity markets traded with substantial gains during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, following the launch of the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- the Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- at the start of July 1. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were also buoyed by positive global cues and buying in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), automobile and consumer durables stocks. Equity benchmarks started off the week on a strong note. Asian markets traded in the positive zone following positive US market closing. The mid-cap and small-cap indices traded in the green with small-cap trading well over 0.90% while mid-cap traded above 0.78%. Top gainers in the NSE were ITC, Infratel, Hindalco and VEDL while top losers were NTPC, Wipro, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma. Stocks of FMCG rose to hit a record high on Monday, with ITC, which is the largest contributor to the index, witnessing the highest momentum.
 
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it closed June with 11 per cent growth in sales volume. In a statement issued here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 12,330 units last month up from 11,108 units sold during June 2016. During the first three months of this fiscal year, the company has sold 28,495 units down from 31,165 units sold during the corresponding period of the previous year. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs100.25, up 6.82% on the BSE.
 
The All India Petroleum Dealers' Association has (AIPDA) called a nationwide petrol pump strike on July 12, protesting against the oil marketing companies' failure to install 100% automated system at the pumps and lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing mode. The daily dynamic pricing mode has been started from June 16. "Our national body AIPDA has called the nationwide strike on July 12. Ahead of that, we won't purchase any oil on July 5 as a mark of protest," West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association President Tushar Sen said. He said after the introduction of the dynamic pricing system, petroleum prices have been on a downslide. "But we are totally in the dark about the process. Small dealers are facing crisis". In West Bengal and other states, the automated system has been installed in only one percent of the petrol pumps, Sen said. "The oil marketing companies were supposed to install 100% automated system at the pumps. 
 
Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co on Monday said it closed the June sales book with 11% volume growth. The company said in a statement that it sold 273,791 units in June, up from 247,364 in June 2016. During the period under review, the company sold 268,638 two-wheelers and 5,173 three-wheelers as against 240,236 two-wheelers and 7,128 three-wheelers sold during June last year. During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 12%, increasing from 7.01 lakh units in the first quarter of 2016 to 7.85 lakh units in the first quarter of 2017. Sales of three-wheelers remained at the same level as that of the corresponding quarter of 2016 at 0.17 lakh units. 
 
Infosys Ltd has appointed D. Sundaram as an independent director on its board, the software major announced on Saturday. A fellow of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, the Mr Sundaram was the Vice-Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which he joined in 1975. Infosys shares closed at Rs951.40, up 1.68% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

