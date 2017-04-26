BUY
Harbhajan lashes out against 'racist' Jet Airways pilot
IANS
26 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
New Delhi, Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday lashed out against a Jet Airways pilot for racial discrimination against a fellow Indian passenger on the flight.
 
The Punjab tweaker, who is currently playing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians, took to Twitter to reveal that the pilot, named Bernd Hoesslin, "physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man" besides calling them "bloody Indians".
 
In a series of tweets, the off-spinner, popularly known as the 'Turbunator' hit out at the airline's pilot for disrespecting an Indian despite himself making his earning on the Indian soil.
 
"So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian (u bloody indian get out of my flight) while he is earning here," Harbhajan wrote in his first tweet.
 
"Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man...absolutely disgraceful & shame on @jetairways."
 
Demanding strict action against the pilot, the 36-year-old cricketer wrote: "Strict action must be taken & such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country... #proudtobeindian let's get together and sort this."
 
Harbhajan took some time out to travel with his friends and family. He went for a short trip to Alibag on Tuesday and uploaded a video of the trip on social networking site Instagram.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Vinay Isloorkar

10 hours ago

That pilot must be made to see stars. The least we expect is Jet should sack him.

Public Interest
SC calls for statutory regime to regulate NGOs, state funding
IANS
26 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to consider putting in place a statutory regime to regulate the registration, funding, compliance and audit of the NGOs getting state support.
 
A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the government to consider giving a statutory status to the entire process. 
 
This legal regime might also envisage the civil and criminal action against the defaulting NGOs as deemed fit by the legislature. 
 
Observing that the existing guidelines were not systematic, the court in its order also asked the Centre to tell whether it would opt for a statutory regime or continue with the present guidelines.
 
The apex court gave the Centre eight weeks' time to tell the court its stand.
 
However, it also made it clear that its order would not come in the way of any ongoing proceedings, including civil and criminal action against the NGOs.
 
The court order came on a PIL seeking to make NGOs accountable for the expenditure of the funds received from the government. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Stock manipulation: Himalaya Granites
Moneylife Digital Team
26 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Himalaya Granites was engaged in manufacturing, producing and marketing of granites monuments, memorials and tombstones. The business was mismanaged; the situation was further aggravated by a labour strike followed by a lock-out in 2008. The management has been striving to chalk out a new sustainable venture; meanwhile, the company continues to let out part of its factory sheds and office space, to generate revenue and to abate the losses.
 
Since the company is not engaged in any business activity, there is no sales and plenty of operating and net losses. Strangely, the management announced a share buyback of Rs30 per share in January 2016, not exceeding seven lakh shares, representing 23.34% of the fully paid-up equity capital. There has been no announcement regarding any project after the buy back.
 
Despite such financials, the share of the company rose by 448% in less than two years, to Rs41.45 on 17 April 2017 from Rs7.57 on 15 July 2015. Why? Is it another case of converting investors’ black money into white? Only the regulator can tell. But will it investigate? 

User

