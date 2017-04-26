Harbhajan lashes out against 'racist' Jet Airways pilot

New Delhi, Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday lashed out against a Jet Airways pilot for racial discrimination against a fellow Indian passenger on the flight.

The Punjab tweaker, who is currently playing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians, took to Twitter to reveal that the pilot, named Bernd Hoesslin, "physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man" besides calling them "bloody Indians".

In a series of tweets, the off-spinner, popularly known as the 'Turbunator' hit out at the airline's pilot for disrespecting an Indian despite himself making his earning on the Indian soil.

"So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian (u bloody indian get out of my flight) while he is earning here," Harbhajan wrote in his first tweet.

"Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man...absolutely disgraceful & shame on @jetairways."

Demanding strict action against the pilot, the 36-year-old cricketer wrote: "Strict action must be taken & such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country... #proudtobeindian let's get together and sort this."

Harbhajan took some time out to travel with his friends and family. He went for a short trip to Alibag on Tuesday and uploaded a video of the trip on social networking site Instagram.

