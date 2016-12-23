Hall of Shame: Web platform for tracking attacks on RTI activists

Consider this depressing scenario of threats/ killings of RTI activists reported in 2016:

13th January: N A Shah Ansari, Puri, Odisha

16th January: 12 MKSS RTI activists assaulted in Jhalawar, Rajasthan

2nd February: Romel Sutharia, assaulted in Tapi, Gujarat

16th March: Tukaram Chavan, death by suicide, Pune, Maharashtra

21st March: Vinayak Baliga, killed in Dakshina Karnataka

31st March: Vijay Kumbhar, threatened

17th April: Dattatray Patil, assaulted in Kolhapur, Maharashtra

15th May: Suyam Raut, assaulted in Kendrapada, Odisha

7th June: J Parasmal, killed, Chennai

24th June: D K Sone, threatened, Surguja, Chhattisgarh

29th June: P Suresh, threatened, Ranga Reddy, Telangana

16th August: Yashovardhan Verma, threatened, Rajasthan

15th October: Bhupendra Vira, killed, Mumbai, Maharashtra

25th October: Surjeet Singh, assaulted, East Delhi

Whistleblowers, who unearth large-scale corruption, illegal activities and financial irregularities of public servants and politicians, are very vulnerable to attacks and murders. The investigations and convictions in these cases is pathetic as the police and the court drag the matter so much that the criminals who attack RTI activists feel emboldened to continue with such assaults.

RTI activists have been advocating that once any sensitive information is unearthed under RTI, it must be put in public domain so that the culprits know that information has gone beyond just that one person who has procured certified documents that expose them. Of course, seeking police protection is another way, in case the activist is threatened, but the casual attitude of the police, despite court orders and state government directives, is well known.

In a laudable effort, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiatives (CHRI) has recently launched an interesting web portal called `Hall of Shame.’ RTI users who have been threatened can report on this portal and the CHRI will take it forward to the police authorities and the national human rights commission (NHRC) and the national campaign for people’s right to information (NCPRI). You can fill up the details here

The portal also has detailed information on attack on RTI activists since 2005 through the facilitation of the Google Maps. CHRI has developed Hall of Shame portal to plot these cases geographically using Google Maps. Readers can access more than 300 media reports of such attacks on RTI users at the click of a button. CHRI has also created a facility on this web platform for readers and activists to report instances of attacks on RTI users that we may have missed because they are published in regional languages. Additionally, readers can access practical tips for preventing attacks in future. The web platform also contains guidance on how to approach the police and the National Human Rights Commission for an investigation or an inquiry into incidents of attacks on RTI users.

States Venkatesh Nayak, research scholar and coordinator of CHRI, “Since 2005, when The Right to Information Act became fully operational, at least 51 citizens have allegedly been killed, 127 assaulted, 119 harassed or threatened and five driven to commit suicide because they sought information to expose corruption and wrong doing in government.

“According to our latest estimates, between 5-5.6 million RTI applications are received every year, wanting to know the reasons behind government decisions. Many want public authorities to take prompt action on grievances about stoppage of pensions or scholarships, or poor quality of services in government hospitals, schools and colleges. Others use RTI to expose corrupt practices in building roads with taxpayers’ money, or how welfare programmes for the underprivileged are implemented.’’