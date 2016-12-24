BUY
Gujarat Police raid booze party, nab ex-IPL chief Amin, among others
IANS
24 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A high-profile booze party at a farmhous outside this Gujarat city was busted late on Thursday and over 250 top figures, including former chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL) and leading industrialist Chirayu Amin, booked, police said.
 
"We have recovered 103 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 113 of beer worth Rs 1,28,950 from the spot. Many men and women appeared inebriated and so were taken to a hospital to collect their blood samples to verify presence of alcohol in their body," Vadodara Superintendent of Police Saurabh Tolambiya told reporters here on Friday.
 
"We have now filed two FIRs, a non-bailable one against the farmhouse owner and his son under sections of the new Prohibition law, which has provision of 10 years' jail term for keeping and distributing liquor. Another FIR under sections related to consumption of liquor has also been filed against 127 men and 134 women, including two British citizens," he said.
 
According to the new provisions of prohibition law in the "dry" state, consuming liquor is now punishable with up to three years in jail.
 
Police also seized 90 vehicles worth over Rs 18 crore from the venue of the party, which was held to celebrate the forthcoming marriage of farmhouse owner Jeetendra Shah's grand daughter. Shah and his son Abhay are now being interrogated and will be produced in a court for remand, Tolambiya said.
 
All the men arrested at night were given bail on personal bond, while the women present at the party were not arrested and were bailed out immediately. The blood samples too have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar for further tests.
 
Later, addressing media in state capital Gandhinagar on Friday, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the state is "serious" about strictly implementing prohibition. 
 
"I congratulate police for carrying out successful raid at the party and work towards strict implementation of prohibition law.
 
"Those present at the party may be big names in economic world but police will not come under any pressure whilst acting against those found guilty of violating prohibition law," he said.
 
Jadeda also sought to warn organisers of parties in club houses or farm houses in the forthcoming festive season of Christmas and New Year eve to desist from serving liquor.
 
Opposition Congress, meanwhile, hit back at the ruling party saying that the entire episode was nothing but an eyewash. "The BJP has been ruling the state for over two-and-half decades now and despite prohibition, how can people so easily find liquor to hold parties," asked Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.
 
Economy & Nation
Airlines ban carriage of power banks in check-in baggage
IANS
24 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Various airlines on Friday said passengers will not be permitted to carry power banks and e-cigarettes in their check-in baggage for safety purposes.
 
"We are trying to educate passengers on the new regulation that power banks and e-cigarettes are not allowed to be stored in the check-in baggage," an IndiGo Spokesperson told IANS.
 
"This new regulation has caused passenger inconvenience and delays but we are following the same as it is related to safety issue. Globally also, power banks and e-cigarettes are now not allowed to be transported in the cargo belly."
 
A Jet Airways' spokesperson informed that the airline will not allow power banks in the check-in baggage of the passengers on-board its flights.
 
"In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests' check in baggage on board all its flights," the statement said.
 
"However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags." 
 
Economy & Nation
Tata Chemicals' shareholders oust Wadia as Director
IANS
24 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Tata Chemicals on Saturday said that a majority of its shareholders at its extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday voted to remove Industrialist Nusli Wadia as an Independent Director of the company.
 
According to a Tata Chemicals' regulatory filing, over 58 per cent of total shareholders of the company voted during Friday's EGM.
 
Of the total number of shareholders who voted -- 945 or 75.67 per cent of votes -- favoured the resolution to remove Wadia from the Board of Directors.
 
In contrast, 318 shareholders, or 24.33 per cent of votes cast were opposed to the resolution to remove Wadia.
 
"Wadia was not present and as per his request, his letter dated December 22, 2016 addressed to the members was read out by the Company Secretary," the company said in its regulatory filing.
 
"On an invitation by the Chairman, lshaat Hussain representing the requisitionist, Tata Sons spoke at the meeting clarifying certain issues raised by Wadia."
 
Tata Sons Interim Chairman Ratan Tata also spoke at the EGM. He said that attempts have been made to damage his and Tata Group's reputation.
 
"Over the last two months there has been a definite move to damage my personal reputation and the reputation of this great group," Tata said in his address to the EGM.
 
"And these days are very lonely because the newspapers are full of attacks, most of them unsubstantiated but nevertheless very painful. And coming here this week with all the shareholders, I have been so moved emotionally and deeply touched by the warmth, support and affection that they have shown," he said, adding he could not leave without "expressing my deepest gratitude" to the shareholders for their "overwhelming and remarkable" support.
 
Tata said that the group has been based on governance and fair play and he was confident the truth will prevail "however painful it may be".
 
The EGM was convened to decide whether or not to remove industrialist Wadia, an Independent Director of the company, from the Board.
 
The original agenda was to take shareholders' approval for the removal of Tata Sons' ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Walia but the former had voluntarily quit on Monday.
 
Tata Sons' board had ousted Mistry on October 24 and appointed Ratan Tata as the Interim Chairman.
 
Wadia's support for Mistry has led several Tata Group companies to call for their respective EGMs to decide whether or not to remove him from their respective Boards.
 
Earlier in the day, Wadia had made an impassioned appeal to the company's shareholders to vote with their "conscience" during the firm's EGM, adding that he has chosen not to attend the company's EGM, as the recent meetings of other Tata companies have been "inappropriately and shamefully stage managed".
 
"What is at stake now is not whether I am removed or not but the fate of the very institution of the Independent Director that has been created in law and by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders," he said.
 
The development comes after Wadia was removed from Tata Motors' Board of Directors.
 
Tata Motors' in a regulatory filing made on Friday to the BSE said that over 69 per cent of total shareholders of the company voted during Thursday's EGM, and out of them, 1,517 or 71.20 per cent of votes favoured the resolution to remove Wadia while 1,037 shareholders, or 28.80 per cent, were opposed.
 
In response, the Wadia Group in a statement said that non-promoter shareholders had backed Wadia.
 
Wadia, meanwhile, on Friday filed a criminal defamation suit against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata and its Directors, barely a week after he filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 3,000 crore as damages from the Tata Group and others.
 
Wadia had approached the Bombay High Court, which on December 16 declined relief to minority shareholders of three Tata Group companies, who had sought restraint on promoters from voting at EGMs on the resolution to remove him as an Independent Director.
 
However, the court has barred Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals from filling up the vacancy on the Board of Directors till further orders.
 
