GST Suvidha Providers say IT systems not ready for July 1 roll-out
IANS
10 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
With three weeks to go before the country moves to big bang tax reform, Goods and Services Tax (GST) Suvidha Providers -- key links between taxpayers and the government -- say the IT systems for a July 1 roll-out are not ready.
 
"All the rules are yet to be notified. Only after the rules are finalised can the IT systems from Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) be ready. The GST Suvidha Providers (GSPs) would be ready only after that," Tejas Goenka, Executive Director at Tally Solutions told IANS.
 
GSPs are expected to help large businesses with complex internal processes to comply with the GST regime. A meeting was held between GSTN officals and suvidha providers on Friday.
 
Neeraj Hutheesingh, Founder and Director, Cygnet Infotech said that with the roll-out date closing in, "the worst fears of the market are coming true -- lack of IT preparedness. July 1 fails to appeal as a feasible deadline."
 
All the GSPs shortlisted and licensed by GSTN, he explained, were dependent on the application progam interfaces (APIs) furnished by GSTN network. In all, 34 GSPs have been selected.
 
GSPs will use the APIs for accounting software, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, filing software and billing software that will help businesses comply with the new indirect tax regime.
 
Analyst Pritam Mahure said that the roll-out date of July 1 is not an issue but the problem is that things were undecided even with 20 days remaining. It was hampering testing needs of the Suvidha Providers.
 
"Significant testing needs to be carried out by the ecosystem. However, GSTN sandbox release does not appear to be geared up for the same. It's a catch-22 situation. The problem is that everything is still in a fluid sate -- the tax rates, Rules," Mahure told IANS. A sandbox is a virtual space where new software can be tested securely.
 
"The primary focus is to handle the forms for which the APIs are avaible from GSTN. For the remainder forms, the entire flow is being finalised so that once the APIs for the same are available, we can be ready to offer the (service) to clients," Saket Agarwal, Global CEO, Spice Digital said.
 
Vinod Tambi, COO, Excellon Software, said: "Many of the aspects of GST such as rates, exemptions, have only been announced a few days back while we are still awaiting some other inputs. Hence July 1 does look like an uphill task."
 
GSTN has said that the API specifications will be released in staggered manner for all the GSPs so that they can study and analyse the same for making changes in their software developed on old design of returns.
 
Subsequent to publishing of the specifications, GSTN will also make available live APIs on the sandbox for testing of the codes that the GSPs will modify/develop. The live API will be made available only by June 29. 
 
But the government has maintained a strict stance that July 1 deadline won't be deferred.
 
With a view to assessing preparedness in various areas of GST, a joint presentation by officials from the Centre and state tax administration was held in the national capital on June 4.
 
"In all interactions with trade industry and public, it should be clearly indicated by officers at all levels that the target date of implementation is July 1 only and the implementation of this big reform will not be deferred beyond this date," according to the minutes of the meeting accessed by IANS.
 
"All officers should keep a check on adverse publicity or criticism of GST and should counteract it promptly," it was noted at the meeting.
 
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, has also been voicing serious doubts about the IT readiness by July 1.
 
"Entire GST will depend on one IT system of GSTN. The presentation given by them clearly shows that they are not ready and need more time. They have appointed 34 Suvidha providers for the whole country...will that be sufficient?" Mitra had wondered.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Increased Penalties and Punishments Against Traffic Violators Will help Improve Road safety
Moneylife Digital Team
10 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill (MVB) that was passed by the Lok Sabha is huge move forward in tackling the traffic hazards all over the country. This means that stricter provision will be introduced to increase the level of road safety and ensure stronger punitive measures against traffic violators, says traffic and road safety experts. 
 
The MVB is considered as an important step towards strengthening the legal framework for improving road safety in India where the country’s roads witness over 5 lakh road accidents each year resulting in 1.46 lakh fatalities. The new penalty provisions encompass offences such as juvenile driving, drunken driving, over-speeding and over-loading. Even driving without a helmet for bikers will also have a heavier penalty. 
 
At round table discussion on 9th June  in Mumbai as part of a 3-day seminar where experts of road and transportation came together from across the world to understand and suggest the various changes that the city should undertake in order to improve city travel. 
 
 “Strengthening the provisions for regulating road users’ behaviors will contribute to the reduction of road traffic deaths and injuries in India”, said David Cliff, CEO of the Global Road Safety Partnership, while focusing on the specific issue of ‘bad infrastructure vs bad driver’. 
 
Various experts said that the MVB will close major gaps in the legislative framework that governs road safety like introducing the Good Samaritan guidelines to help road accident victims, a proposal to create a National Register for Driving License and a National Register for Vehicle registration to smoothen the licensing and registration process and prescribing standards for road design and penalties for non-compliance which will hit the technical issues persisting the system. 
 
Measures have also been undertaken to tackle road safety state wise. In 2014, due to a Public Interest Litigation, the Supreme Court of India appointed a 3-member committee to measure and monitor the implementation of road safety laws in the country. This committee has issued several directions during the last two years to all the states to make the necessary amendments in their respective state Motor Vehicle Rules.  
 
Ranjit Gadgil, a member of the Parisar organization and the moderator of the round table discussion, said that Maharashtra was one of the better states which has started working on its road safety laws. Five problems have been identified to work towards:-
 
Poor driver skills
The system of acquiring a driving license needs to undergo an extensive level of transformation. Also, computerisation and improvement in the format of driving test would be beneficial. 
 
Fitness of Vehicles
Jessica Truong of the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and a guest at the round table discussion, emphasised on the model of the car playing a major role and has even previously stated that people should become more aware of the safety ratings of cars. Safety ratings of cars are to do with the various vehicle safety technologies added to these automobiles.  
 
Enforcement
Police enforcement can help reduce the number of violations. The Government must invest in automated enforcement to increase the level of efficiency in catching and penalising violators.
 
Road Design
Smarter and more efficient roads must be built. Maintenance of the roads in the city is one of the major issues faced by the commuters. Facilities for pedestrians must also be improved from the quality of footpaths to making strict rules for pedestrian signals.   
 
Lack of Awareness
More awareness campaigns need to be undertaken to inculcate traffic discipline and civic sense.
 
 
“This is the first step in the battle of road safety” said Dr Soames Job of the World Bank and a Global Road Safety Lead and believes that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the State Governments need to develop a joint strategy and implement a time-bound action plan to achieve the main goal. 
 
The next step in the legislative process is the passage of the amended Bill in the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming August session. Also, as a signatory of the Brasilia Declaration, this would be a huge step forward for India in working towards its commitments to halving the fatalities and injuries in the country by 2020. 
 

Under fire, Amazon agrees to replace fake Lakme Kajal
Tanvi Shetty
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Amazon’s brazen reaction to fake products sold by its online sellers has outraged consumers. An Ahmedabad based consumer activist with the Consumer Education & Research Centre (CERC), who started an online petition at change.org, has scored a significant victory with Amazon agreeing to send genuine Lakme Eyeconic Kajal free of cost to all the 340 customers of its vendor, Sublime.
 
On May 25, Moneylife wrote  about how Ms Pritee Shah, director of CERC, had created an online petition urging online stores to stop selling fake products and voluntarily recall the products for consumer safety. Amazon has called its decision a goodwill gesture, but there needs to be a policy to ensure that it stops selling fakes. So CERC has requested Amazon to issue a notice to all the customers to stop using the earlier purchased product and destroy it. 
 
Ms Shah’s petition had stated that a customer purchased Lakme Eyeconic Kajal Pack of two, from the Amazon portal, in March 2017. “The product was found to be fake as was admitted by the manufacturer Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). Sublime, a seller on Amazon, also admitted that the product it has sold/ sent is fake. A total of 340 customers purchased Lakme Eyeconic Kajal from Amazon seller Sublime. Amazon has refunded money to only seven customers, who had complained. The Lakme Eyeconic Kajal bought from Amazon seller Sublime by these 340 customers could be fake. It could contain ingredients hazardous to your health. Are you okay with that? Obviously not. So, take action, join us in an effort to protect your Consumer Rights.”
 
The larger issue, of a regular policy to stop online market places like Amazon from selling fake products and ensuring better due diligence in choosing its re-sellers, still remains. Also, since the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has remained a silent spectator to this battle, despite full knowledge of the problem at the highest level, the company has got away without any punitive action, which would have been a key deterrent to Amazon as well as other online sellers. 
 

