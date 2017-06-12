BUY
GST preparedness among traders is a major challenge
Moneylife Digital Team
12 June 2017
In the wake of the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) from 1 July 2017, the preparedness at the level of small businesses is a major challenge. The proposed GST taxation system is entirely based on technology where not even a single paper will be used. The basic fundamentals of raising invoices, procedure of availing input credit, integration of goods & services, compulsory rating of each entity registered under GST are some of the key issues which are entirely different from current VAT tax regime, pleads a press release from Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
 
Empowerment of such a large number of traders with technology in such a short span of time when only 19 days are left is quite impossible, points out Khandelwal.
 
Khandelwal said that till the time traders are equipped with technology, some in-between measures need to be adopted to help the traders in compliance of GST through digital technology. He has suggested that the government should take trade associations can be used as GST Facilitation Centres. He has also suggested that Computer Kiosks can be installed in commercial markets enabling the traders to do compliance against a nominal fee. CAIT has suggested that trade associations make clusters of 30 to 50 traders and connect them with an accounting professional, who should assist traders in performing compliance obligations under the respective cluster.

Economy & Nation
May retail inflation in India falls to 2.18% on lower food prices
IANS
12 June 2017
Retail, or consumer price indexed (CPI), inflation in India during May fell to 2.18 per cent, as compared to 5.76 per cent in the same month of last year, pulled down by sharp fall in food prices, official data showed here on Monday.
 
The May retail inflation rate fell, even as compared to April when it prevailed at a higher rate of 2.99 per cent. 
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Life
70% smartphone apps share your data with third-party services
IANS
12 June 2017
More than 70 per cent of smartphone apps are reporting personal data to third-party tracking companies like Google Analytics, the Facebook Graph API or Crashlytics, warns a new study.
 
When people install a new Android or iOS app, it asks the user's permission before accessing personal information. Some of the information these apps are collecting are necessary for them to work properly: A map app wouldn't be nearly as useful if it couldn't use GPS data to get a location.
 
But once an app has permission to collect that information, it can share your data with anyone the app's developer wants to -- letting third-party companies track where you are, how fast you are moving and what you are doing.
 
To get a picture of what data are being collected and transmitted from people's smartphones, the researchers from IMDEA Networks Institute in Spain developed a free Android app of their own, called the Lumen Privacy Monitor. 
 
It analyses the traffic apps send out, to report which applications and online services actively harvest personal data.
 
Because Lumen is about transparency, a phone user can see the information installed apps collect in real time and with whom they share these data. 
 
"We try to show the details of apps' hidden behaviour in an easy-to-understand way. It's about research, too, so we ask users if they'll allow us to collect some data about what Lumen observes their apps are doing - but that doesn't include any personal or privacy-sensitive data," the researchers said in a statement released by the institute.
 
This unique access to data allowed the researchers to study how mobile apps collect users' personal data and with whom they share data at an unprecedented scale.
 
More than 1,600 people who have used Lumen since October 2015 allowed the researchers to analyse more than 5,000 apps. 
 
"We discovered 598 internet sites likely to be tracking users for advertising purposes, including social media services like Facebook, large internet companies like Google and Yahoo, and online marketing companies under the umbrella of internet service providers like Verizon Wireless," the study said. 
 
More than 70 per cent of the apps were connected to at least one tracker, and 15 per cent of them were connected to five or more trackers, the findings showed.
 
"Tracking users on their mobile devices is just part of a larger problem. More than half of the app-trackers we identified also track users through websites. Thanks to this technique, called 'cross-device' tracking, these services can build a much more complete profile of your online persona," the researchers said.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

