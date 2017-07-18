BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Taxation
Economy & Nation
GST levied depends on room tariff, not hotel's star rating: Government
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The government on Tuesday said that room tariff below Rs 7,500 per day will attract 18 per cent GST, irrespective of the star rating of the hotel.
 
"Reports have been received expressing doubts whether five-star hotels are liable to pay GST at the rate of 28 per cent irrespective of the declared tariff of a unit of accommodation," Finance Ministry said here in a statement.
 
"It is hereby clarified that accommodation in any hotel, including five-star hotels, having a declared tariff of a unit of accommodation of less than Rs 7,500 per unit per day, will attract GST at the rate of 18 per cent," it said.
 
Star rating of hotels is, therefore, irrelevant for determining the applicable rate of GST, the Ministry noted.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Rs 11.23 crore fake currency detected post note ban: Jaitley
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Fake currency totalling Rs 11.23 crore has been detected since demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.
 
Data available from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicates that 1.58 lakh notes of fake currency, having a face value of Rs 11.23 crore, have been detected in 29 states post demonetisation until July 14, Jaitley said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
 
A mobile app has been launched by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which allows the users to see the features of Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series Rs 500 and 2,000 notes to check their authenticity.
 
The app can be downloaded from the Play Store/App Store in android/iPhone respectively.
 
The Minister also said that bank notes with writing on them are treated as soiled notes and can be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged at any bank branch.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex Crack – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

The major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction on Tuesday and closed with losses over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

After a day of trading at a record high, the Indian equity markets on Tuesday fell mainly due to the decline in ITC, coupled with negative global cues. According to market analysts, the key equity indices were dragged lower by a free fall witnessed in the stocks of the largest FMCG company ITC, following which the S&P BSE FMCG index plunged by 637.54 points or around 6%. The plunge in the stocks of the blue chip firm followed the increasing of compensation cess rates on cigarettes by the GST Council on Monday in view of the reduction in tax on the demerit good under the new indirect tax regime. On the NSE, there were 479 advances, 966 declines and 52 unchanged. The shares of Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and NTPC rose, whereas the shares of ITC and Reliance Industries (RIL) fell. ITC fell 13% to Rs282.65 after most of the brokerages downgraded the stock and also cut its target price after government increased cess on cigarettes. RIL was pressured after the news of arbitration award going against it.
 
Despite the government's concentrated efforts towards making India a manufacturing hub, the median hourly salary in the manufacturing sector decreased by 16%, from Rs251.90 in 2014 to Rs252.10 in 2015 and Rs211.7 in 2016, a report said on Tuesday. "The rate at which the salaries in the sector are dipping could pose a challenge to attract new talent entering the marketplace," the Monster Salary Index (MSI) for 2016 stated. The findings of the report indicate that manufacturing is the lowest paid sector with a median gross hourly salary of Rs211.70. Analysing various parameters, the report highlights that employees in the manufacturing sector with only secondary education earn Rs101.40, which is 62.6% less than post-graduates at Rs270.80. "Manufacturing sector is the backbone for a mature economy as it fuels growth, productivity, employment and strengthens agriculture and service sectors," the report said. The S & P BSE Manufacturing Index closed at 426.88, down 1.42% on the BSE.
 
Bata India is aggressively penetrating into footwear markets of tier-III and -IV cities to reach out to consumers in untapped markets, a company official said on Tuesday. "We have increased our focus to improve the performance of the single-town Bata stores," company Chairman Uday Khanna told shareholders at the 84th annual general meeting here. He also said that the footwear retail industry in India was accelerating and it provided immense scope for the company to reach out to different kinds of consumers in untapped markets of semi-urban and rural areas. Khanna said the footwear major had adopted a dual strategy of driving same-store growth while adding new retail stores in malls, high street locations. According to the company's latest annual report, it plans to add around 100 new retail stores and 50 new franchise stores during the current year to increase its presence in the malls, high street markets and in tier-II and -III cities across India. The shares of Bata India closed at Rs569.85, up 2.65% on the BSE.
 
Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd on Tuesday said it closed the first quarter of the current fiscal with a net profit of Rs65 crore logging a growth of 44%. In a statement issued here, the company, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd, said it had earned a total income of Rs490 crore and a net profit of Rs65 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Reliance Commercial Finance's total disbursement were Rs3,579 crore and the outstanding loan book was Rs13,839 crore. The Assets under Management (AUM) stood at Rs17,450 crore logging a year-on-year growth of 6%. The gross non-performing asset was at 4.1%. Reliance Capital shares closed at Rs669.00, down 0.23% on the BSE.
 
Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday said that it will launch SUV Nexon during the upcoming festive season with two new engine options. According to the company, it has added two new engines - the 1.2L turbocharged petrol and the 1.5L diesel -- to its powertrain portfolio. These engines will debut in the new SUV. "Both these engines have been designed and developed post extensive feedback from auto enthusiasts, expert drivers, followed by extensive testing across India, on different terrains," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. The shares of the company closed at Rs456.05, up 0.39% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More