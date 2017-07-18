GST levied depends on room tariff, not hotel's star rating: Government

Nifty, Sensex Crack – Tuesday closing report

The major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction on Tuesday and closed with losses over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

After a day of trading at a record high, the Indian equity markets on Tuesday fell mainly due to the decline in ITC, coupled with negative global cues. According to market analysts, the key equity indices were dragged lower by a free fall witnessed in the stocks of the largest FMCG company ITC, following which the S&P BSE FMCG index plunged by 637.54 points or around 6%. The plunge in the stocks of the blue chip firm followed the increasing of compensation cess rates on cigarettes by the GST Council on Monday in view of the reduction in tax on the demerit good under the new indirect tax regime. On the NSE, there were 479 advances, 966 declines and 52 unchanged. The shares of Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and NTPC rose, whereas the shares of ITC and Reliance Industries (RIL) fell. ITC fell 13% to Rs282.65 after most of the brokerages downgraded the stock and also cut its target price after government increased cess on cigarettes. RIL was pressured after the news of arbitration award going against it.

Despite the government's concentrated efforts towards making India a manufacturing hub, the median hourly salary in the manufacturing sector decreased by 16%, from Rs251.90 in 2014 to Rs252.10 in 2015 and Rs211.7 in 2016, a report said on Tuesday. "The rate at which the salaries in the sector are dipping could pose a challenge to attract new talent entering the marketplace," the Monster Salary Index (MSI) for 2016 stated. The findings of the report indicate that manufacturing is the lowest paid sector with a median gross hourly salary of Rs211.70. Analysing various parameters, the report highlights that employees in the manufacturing sector with only secondary education earn Rs101.40, which is 62.6% less than post-graduates at Rs270.80. "Manufacturing sector is the backbone for a mature economy as it fuels growth, productivity, employment and strengthens agriculture and service sectors," the report said. The S & P BSE Manufacturing Index closed at 426.88, down 1.42% on the BSE.

Bata India is aggressively penetrating into footwear markets of tier-III and -IV cities to reach out to consumers in untapped markets, a company official said on Tuesday. "We have increased our focus to improve the performance of the single-town Bata stores," company Chairman Uday Khanna told shareholders at the 84th annual general meeting here. He also said that the footwear retail industry in India was accelerating and it provided immense scope for the company to reach out to different kinds of consumers in untapped markets of semi-urban and rural areas. Khanna said the footwear major had adopted a dual strategy of driving same-store growth while adding new retail stores in malls, high street locations. According to the company's latest annual report, it plans to add around 100 new retail stores and 50 new franchise stores during the current year to increase its presence in the malls, high street markets and in tier-II and -III cities across India. The shares of Bata India closed at Rs569.85, up 2.65% on the BSE.

Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd on Tuesday said it closed the first quarter of the current fiscal with a net profit of Rs65 crore logging a growth of 44%. In a statement issued here, the company, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd, said it had earned a total income of Rs490 crore and a net profit of Rs65 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Reliance Commercial Finance's total disbursement were Rs3,579 crore and the outstanding loan book was Rs13,839 crore. The Assets under Management (AUM) stood at Rs17,450 crore logging a year-on-year growth of 6%. The gross non-performing asset was at 4.1%. Reliance Capital shares closed at Rs669.00, down 0.23% on the BSE.

Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday said that it will launch SUV Nexon during the upcoming festive season with two new engine options. According to the company, it has added two new engines - the 1.2L turbocharged petrol and the 1.5L diesel -- to its powertrain portfolio. These engines will debut in the new SUV. "Both these engines have been designed and developed post extensive feedback from auto enthusiasts, expert drivers, followed by extensive testing across India, on different terrains," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. The shares of the company closed at Rs456.05, up 0.39% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: