GST: FAQs for Cooperative Housing Societies (CHS)
Adv Vinod Sampat
01 August 2017
There is a lot of confusion among members and office bearers of Cooperative Housing Societies (CHS) on the applicability of goods and service tax (GST). Here I have tried to provide some insights on the applicability of GST for CHS in Maharashtra.
 
Why is Maharashtra Housing Societies covered under GST?
 
GST is applicable to the dealer-person who is rendering service or supplying goods in the regular course of business activity.
 
‘Person’ has been defined under 2(84) as follows:
 
“person” includes— (a) an individual; (b) a Hindu Undivided Family; (c) a company; (d) a firm; (e) a Limited Liability Partnership; (f) an association of persons or a body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, in India or outside India; (g) any corporation established by or under any Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or a Government company as defined in clause (45) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013; (h) any corporate incorporated by or under the laws of a country outside India; (i) a co-operative society registered under any law relating to co-operative societies; j) a local authority; (k) Central Government or a State Government; (l) society as defined under the Societies Registration Act, 1860; (m) trust; and (n) every artificial juridical person, not falling within any of the above.
 
From this, it can be noted that under clause (i) a co-operative housing society will be covered.
 
Can the activities of housing Societies be considered as ‘Business Activity’?
 
The term ‘business’ has been defined under Section 2(17) as follows: 
 
“business” includes–– (a) any trade, commerce, manufacture, profession, vocation, adventure, wager or any other similar activity, whether or not it is for a pecuniary benefit; (b) any activity or transaction in connection with or incidental or ancillary to sub-clause (a); (c) any activity or transaction in the nature of sub-clause (a), whether or not there is volume, frequency, continuity or regularity of such transaction; (d) supply or acquisition of goods, including capital goods and services, in connection with commencement or closure of business; (e) provision by a club, association, society, or any such body (for a subscription or any other consideration) of the facilities or benefits to its members; (f) admission, for a consideration, of persons to any premises; (g) services supplied by a person as the holder of an office which has been accepted by him in the course or furtherance of his trade, profession or vocation; (h) services provided by a race club by way of totalisator or a license to bookmaker in such club ; and (i) any activity or transaction undertaken by the Central Government, a State Government or any local authority in which they are engaged as public authorities;
 
The above clause (e) specifically covers ‘Society’. Thus a housing society will be considered as carrying out activities in furtherance of business and will be liable for registration under GST.
 
Reverse Charges
 
It has been defined u/s 2(98). ‘Reverse charge’ means the liability to pay tax by the recipient of supply of goods or services or both instead of the supplier of such goods or services or both under sub-section (3) or sub-section (4) of section 9, or under sub-section (3) or subsection (4) of section 5 of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act.
 
Thus, under the following cases the ‘Recipient’ must pay the required GST:
 
1) Any transaction notified by the Government, as on date nothing has been notified but likely it may be for a) Transport payment b) Lawyer Professional Fees c) Security Payment d) Payment where people are providing labour, etc.
 
2) Obtaining goods / services from unregistered dealer.
 
The recipient will have to prepare an Invoice in such circumstances and pay the tax to government and prepare Payment Voucher
 
All persons liable to pay tax under Reverse Charges will have to be register themselves under the Act, irrespective of their liabilities on basis of turnover. In all probability, most of the even small societies may come under this provision of section 24(iii) and (iv)   
 
Summary of the above Act and a few queries:
 
1) Will cooperative housing societies in Maharashtra be covered under GST?
Answer: Yes.
 
2) Will any exemption be available on the basis of turnover?
A: Yes.
 
a) If the Society’s aggregate receipt of turnover is less than Rs20 lakh, it will not be liable for registration and tax collection.
b) If the Society’s aggregate receipt of turnover is more than Rs20 lakh but less than Rs50 lakh and does not desire to claim any tax credit on its expenses paid GST, it can go for Composition Scheme under Section 10.
c) If the Society’s aggregate receipt of turnover is more than Rs50 lakh, it will be fully covered like any other business entity.
 
3) Will the billing format of the society have to be changed?
 
A: Yes. The format will have to be changed and it will be changed as notified.
 
4) Will the society need to change its method of accounting?
 
A: Yes. Now as the tax paid on the expense side is available under specific scenario, the party-wise details have to be uploaded and the work being done with various type of online/ offline programs will undergo a major change to provide for recording detailed expenses in lieu of recording transactions as being done presently, whereby few societies are paying collecting and paying taxes inefficiently increasing the cascading effects.
 
5) Will the input tax credit be available on all the expenses incurred by the Society?
 
A: On following expenses where the taxes are paid no Input tax credit will be available, i.e.
                        a) Electricity Expenses
                        b) Stamp Duty
                        c) Property Tax
 
6) Will the reverse charge mechanism be applicable to the society?
 
A: On certain transactions, it is expected that reverse charge mechanism will be applicable and accordingly the GST will have to be paid first and then the credit may be claimed. 
 
Under GST, all dealers including a society will have to file three returns in a month for each and every transaction on the billing side on 10th of following month and on expenses side on 15th of following month and consolidated return on 20th of following month and an annual return has to be filed. Thus, in all 37 returns will have to be filled.
 
Other than these, if they deduct TDS then they will have to also file GSTR-7 by 10th of the following month.
 
However, certain societies may fall under quarterly return if they have opted for Composition Scheme by forfeiting all the credit on expenses and willing to pay tax on receipts. Composition Scheme is not dealt with over here as it requires a separate approach.
 
7) Will there be a separate audit under GST for the society?
 
A: Yes, if the turnover exceeds the prescribed limit. Thus, in effect there may be minimum three audit as follow…
                        a) Statutory Audit
                        b) GST Audit
                        c) Income Tax Audit
 
8) On what amount the GST must be paid?
 
A: GST is payable on consideration, which has been defined under section 2(31) of the CGST and state law have been requested to follow and align their laws in line with CGST. Thus, it is assumed at this moment that it will be the same. Consideration includes not only amount receivable for an activity but also monetary consideration for agreeing to refrain from an activity.
 
However, it is provided that a deposit given in respect of the supply of goods or services or both shall not be considered as payment made for such supply unless the supplier applies such deposit as consideration for the said supply. That means on deposit there will be no GST, unless supply and/or service is made against that deposit.
 

COMMENTS

Deepak Narain

7 hours ago

It is all quite complicated for the common man. It is yet not clear to me whether the bills for maintenance and electrification of common areas in a group-housing complex will attract GST or not.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex On an Uptrend – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
01 August 2017

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex have continued to trend higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets closed with gains over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the day’s trading are given in the table below:

 

Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the late-morning trade session on Tuesday. According to market analysts, profit bookings capped gains after the key Indian equity indices -- NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex -- rose on expectations of a monetary policy easing and broadly positive global cues. Besides, healthy quarterly results released on Monday had also enhanced investors risk taking appetite during the initial phase of the day's trade. On the NSE, there were 498 advances, 871 declines and 65 unchanged.
 
With latest macro-economic data showing inflation at a record low and fall in factory output, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to reduce its repo, or short term lending rate, at its monetary policy review on Wednesday. At its second bi-monthly monetary policy review of the fiscal on June 7, the RBI maintained status quo on its short-term rate for lending to commercial banks, at 6.25%. In doing so, the policy statement said the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was guided by the risks to inflation. Retail inflation in India during June dropped to a record low of 1.54%, while industrial production data showed that the growth in factory production fell to 1.7% in May, from 8% in the same month a year ago. Industry chamber Assocham on Sunday urged the apex bank to cut interest rates in view of the latest macro data. "Citing inflation at a five-year low and deceleration in the factory output, the Assocham has written to RBI Governor Urjit Patel, making out a strong case for at least 25 basis point cut in the policy interest rate when the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meets on August 2," an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India statement said here. "The wholesale price index (WPI) also eased to 0.9% from 2.17%. The case for rate-cut is additionally strengthened by easing of food inflation to (minus)2.12% from 0.31%. Good monsoon forecasts for the current financial year have additionally created a stance for further reduction in the food inflation," Assocham said. These developments are likely to extend to a long-term bullish stock market in India.
 
Automobile major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a rise of 7% in its passenger and commercial vehicle sales, including exports, for July 2017. According to the company, the total sales of its passenger and commercial vehicle increased to 46,216 units from 43,160 vehicles sold in July 2016. Tata Motors' domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for July 2017 were higher by 13% at 42,775 units from 37,789 units sold during the corresponding month of last year. "The overall commercial vehicles sales in July 2017, in the domestic market were at 27,842 nos., higher by 15% over July 2016, due to ramp-up of BS4 production, across segments," the company said in a statement.  "The company also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments." Tata Motors shares closed at Rs446.90, up 0.54% on the BSE.
 
Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Tuesday said it closed last month with 14% growth in its sales volumes. In a statement here, the company said it sold 11,981 units last month -- up from 10,492 units sold in July 2016. However, the company this fiscal, till last month, sold 40,479 units -- down from 41,657 units sold during the comparable period of last fiscal. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs111.05, up 1.42% on the NSE.
 
India's manufacturing sector's output declined last month due to the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) along with weak demand, a key macro-economic data showed on Tuesday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance, stood at 47.9 in July from the index reading of 50.9 in June 2017. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease. As per the figures, the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI was at its lowest mark in July since February 2009 and highlighted the first deterioration in business conditions in 2017 so far.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Economy & Nation
GST, weak demand pull manufacturing output down: PMI
IANS
01 August 2017
India's manufacturing sector's output declined last month due to the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and weak demand, a key macro-economic data showed on Tuesday.
 
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance, stood at 47.9 in July from the index reading of 50.9 in June 2017.
 
An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease.
 
As per the figures, the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI was at its lowest mark in July since February 2009 and highlighted the first deterioration in business conditions in 2017 so far.
 
"Manufacturing growth in India came to a halt in July, with the PMI down to its lowest mark in almost eight-and-half years amid widespread reports that the sector has been adversely affected by the implementation of the goods and services tax," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report.
 
"The reductions in output, new orders and purchasing activity were all the steepest since early-2009. The downturn was broad-based across all subsectors covered by the survey, with output scaled back among firms in the consumer, intermediate and investment goods categories amid falling order books."
 
According to the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI report, downturn was widespread across three broad areas of manufacturing, with intermediate goods producers being the worst affected.
 
The report pointed out that "incoming new work" dropped for the first time in the year-to-date period and at the steepest pace since early-2009. 
 
"The weakening trend for demand, relatively muted cost inflationary pressures and discounted factory gate charges provide powerful tools for monetary policy easing, which has the potential to revive economic growth," the IHS Markit economist said.
 
"Upcoming PMI releases will show whether underlying conditions remain on the downside or if July's contraction was a temporary blip. Goods producers foresee the latter, with panellists widely commenting that a lack of clarity regarding tax rates caused confusion among suppliers and manufacturers themselves when agreeing on prices."
 
On the bright side, the report added that 12-month outlook for output remained positive in July, with companies expecting more clarity regarding the GST to support growth. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

