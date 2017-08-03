BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Citizens' Issues
Public Interest
GST Council official booked by CBI for bribery
IANS
03 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A GST Council official has been booked by the CBI for demanding and accepting bribes while he was posted in the Central Excise Department, an official said on Thursday.
 
The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the FIR against Monish Malhotra, now posted as Superintendent in the GST Council, on Wednesday on charges of accepting money from businessmen on quarterly and monthly basis for extending undue favours to them. 
 
The charges for criminal conspiracy and demanding illegal gratification have been made under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.
 
Manas Patra, a private person and tax consultant, has also been booked on the charge of working as a conduit for Malhotra. 
 
Malhotra was transferred to the GST Council from the Central Excise Department where he was posted as Superintendent-Range 36. 
 
The FIR accused Malhotra, a resident of Kalkaji in south Delhi, of indulging in corrupt practices of extending undue favours to businessmen by not taking action against them in lieu of periodical illegal gratification. 
 
Patra is accused of being in regular contact with Malhotra and many other Excise Department officers for working as a conduit for them to collect bribes on their behalf. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Draft bill to check inter-state chit fund frauds soon: Jaitley
IANS
03 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The government has prepared a draft law to check frauds by chit fund companies which operate in more states than one, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He also declared that criminal and recovery proceedings will be started against defaulters of bank loans who divert money.
 
"We are bringing out a draft central law for chit fund companuies that operate in more than one state, which will be placed in the house for discussion," Jaitley said, adding that individual state governments had their own laws to deal with such companies operating within the state. 
 
Replying to the debate on the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Minister said that pension schemes for senior citizens run by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) that provide 8 per cent interest will dissuade people from putting their savings in chit funds.
 
Jaitley's disclosure on the move to check chit funds comes against the backdrop of several chit fund companies duping people of thousands of crores of rupees in several states.
 
The Minister referred to states like West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab in the context of states having powers to regulate chit funds on their own.
 
Earlier, members including Pappu Yadav of the RJD demanded strict measures to check the activities of chit funds.
 
After the Minister's reply, the house passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, after rejecting a statutory resolution disapproving the Ordinance moved by a Congress member. 
 
Under the bill, the central government may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to issue directions to any banking company to initiate insolvency in respect of a default under the provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
 
It also has provisions empowering the Reserve Bank of India to issue directions to banks for resolution of stressed assets.
 
"Many NPA cases could be fraud, as money taken was diverted. These are not routine NPAs. Criminal proceedings will be carried out and bank will start recovery procedure for such accounts," Jaitley said. 
 
Speaking about the bill, Jaitley said that a company defaulting on loans cannot claim the right of equality in treatment as regards repaying the loans. He said defaulting companies cannot ask why it was being targeted when some other defaulters were being let free.
 
"No, that cannot be an argument. The system has the capacity to take only a certain number of cases. I'm sure they will take up more case," he said, referring to the 12 non-performing assets (NPAs) that have been identified for action by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). 
 
The Minister said that the loans, which have turned NPAs, were probably given at a time when the economy was in a "boom" period and they seemed good investment proposals. 
 
"Nobody anticipated global crisis at that time... in last 3-4 years, prices of commodities collapsed. We're now trying find a solution for this difficult situation," he said.
 
"Our laws are obsolete and impeding the recovery process... therefore this mechanism was set up. It will select defaulter, direct banks to move expeditiously against the defaulter. NCLT will dispose of the case within 180 days. This process will recover the public money, so no one should have objection," he added. 
 
Tracing the background of the NPAs problem of public sector banks (PSBs), Jaitley said that while private sector concentrates on retail lending for car and home loans, PSBs have been much ahead in industry and infrastructure lending for the overall growth of the economy and contribute to spending on social programmes.
 
The Minister also noted the multiple options available for resolution of stressed assets.
 
He said the options that the banks could offer the borrower were to exit from the business, bring in a partner for a joint venture, go for resolution through the asset reconstruction companies (ARC) or themselves take a haircut on the loan amount. 
 
"At the end of the day, we need to change. They are national assets and we need to save the companies, have companies which are able to pay the banks," Jaitley said. 
 
Referring to NPAs which amounted to more than 13 per cent of advances in 2001, the figure came down to less than 3 per cent in 2007-08, Jaitley said.
 
The sectors most responsible for the accumulated NPAs are steel, power, textiles and infrastructure, he added.
 
While the debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) set up in the 1990s that liberalised the system, Jaitley said, there were still problems where honest bankers had to decide on loans. They had to operate in the context of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), in which an honest decision can go bad and they had to face the legal consequences.
 
"Some of our laws are obsolete... For instance, Section 13 of the PCA was drafted in 1988 prior to the liberalisation era to deal essentially with corruption. It can also be extended to decisions honestly taken but may look erroneous from another point of view." 
 
"Now, we have a complete situation. The consortium of banks or individual bankers when they take decisions... so an oversight committee has been established which will overlook the settlements made and advise them on reasonable settlement," he said. 
 
The Finance Minister said that a stalemate had developed over the whole NPAs, or bad loans, situation.
 
"These NPAs are continuing for last 5-7 years, a stalemate situation had been reached. This process had to be broken."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
India struggles to rebalance water-energy nexus
IANS
03 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Acute shortage of water in India, particularly following the years there is low rainfall during the monsoon season, has started hurting its energy production badly. Electricity generation in the country is heavily dependent on coal-fired thermal plants and hydropower projects, which require consistent supply of large volumes of water to operate at optimal levels. Any disruption in water supply affects production and leads to power outages.
 
For instance, water shortage related shutdowns in 2016 cost India roughly 14 terawatt-hours (TWh) of thermal electricity generation, enough to power neighbour Sri Lanka for an entire year, according to research by the World Resources Institute (WRI).
 
The Washington-based research organisation compiled and analysed over 1,400 daily outage reports filed with the Central Electricity Authority between 2013 and 2016 to arrive at this conclusion.
 
The loss of generation has significantly increased over the past three years from 1,258 million units in 2014-15 to 4,989 million units in 2015-16 and to 5,870 million units between April 2016 and January 2017, Energy Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament in March. 
 
In 2016, as many as 18 thermal power plants had to lie idle for various lengths of time due to water shortages. If these plants had water supply during the shutdowns, they could have generated 14 TWh of electricity, about one per cent of the country's annual consumption, WRI's analysis showed.
 
During the four years from 2013 through 2016, the thermal power sector lost more than 30 TWh of potential electricity due to water scarcity, Tianyi Luo, Research Associate at WRI's Water Programme, wrote in a recent report.
 
It is worrying that most of the shutdowns happened between March and September, the hottest months in South Asia when demand for electricity is high not only for domestic and industrial use but also to irrigate farms during the main cropping season. "In other words, electricity generation was the most hampered when people needed it the most," Tianyi said.
 
Although India is taking big steps to expand its renewable energy capacity, its power sector remains reliant mostly on thermal plants, which have a high water demand, mainly for washing coal and then for the boilers, from which the steam is funnelled to turn the power generation turbines.
 
India depends on coal for about 60 per cent of its energy needs and aims to double its output to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2020, according to Niti Aayog, the government's policy think tank. It means that droughts, which last occurred in 2016, can lead to prolonged power outages, hamstringing the economy and endangering livelihoods.
 
Climate change is likely to increase the frequency and intensity of droughts, and socio-economic development will intensify local water competition. "In the coming decades, we expect more water shortage-induced power shutdowns, unless steps are taken to reduce these risks," WRI said.
 
To reduce water requirement in thermal power plants, there has been a move to install closed cycle systems in new plants instead of the once-through cooling systems, the Energy Ministry has said. Existing thermal power plants can also reduce water risk by adopting less water-dependent cooling technologies, such as dry cooling.
 
Power plants are using other measures to conserve water such as installing ash water recirculation system, stopping discharge from ash pond effluents, adopting high and medium concentration ash slurry disposal systems, maintaining of high cycle of concentration in cooling towers and use of cooling tower blow down for disposal of bottom ash.
 
These measures have helped bring down the total water requirement in a closed cycle system for a thermal power plant from seven cubic metres per MWh to about three cubic metres.
 
But, considering the future water demand from upcoming thermal power plants and sectors like agriculture and domestic use, reducing water consumption in power plants will have only a short-term effect in improving overall water balance of the country, says a 2016 policy brief by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).
 
Adopting a more comprehensive approach, thermal power plants must be asked to reduce the water footprints (rather than consumption) of their operations, said the brief titled Water Neutral Electricity Production in India: Avoiding the Unmanageable.
 
To assess vulnerability of thermal power plants to water scarcity, there is need for detailed plant-level water withdrawal and consumption data, says WRI, which is working on a methodology by using satellite imagery to develop a water usage database for thermal power plants.
 
As demand for energy grows and climate change impacts water availability and timing, this kind of analysis will become vital for all countries, Tianyi said.
 
(In arrangement with indiaclimatedialogue.net, with whom Soumya Sarkar is Managing Editor. Views expressed are those of indiaclimatedialogue.net. Feedback at information@ indiaclimatedialogue.net)
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More