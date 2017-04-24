BUY
GST: Consumer companies ready, wholesalers worried about denting margins
Moneylife Digital Team
Moneylife Digital Team
24 April 2017
As the much-awaited goods and service tax (GST) implementation deadline of 1 July 2017 draws closer, consumer goods companies are gearing for its seamless implementation. However, the state of affairs as far as other stakeholders in the system distributors, and wholesalers is starkly different as these players are still worrying about cost increase, which could dent their margins, says a research report.
 
In the report, Edelweiss Securities Ltd, says, "Though GST will usher in efficiency and ease of doing business, it will lead to marginal increase in working capital requirement for various stakeholders in the overall distribution chain right from the consumer goods companies to distributors to wholesalers to retailers – essentially on account of GST being levied on supply of goods even if that supply is between warehouses."
 
 
Edelweiss says its interactions with consumer goods companies indicate that most players had commenced the process to be GST ready a long time ago and have the information technology (IT) systems and processes already in place. "Most have set up separate GST committees to take care of all the systems, processes and compliance required under the new regime and a few have also appointed consultants from the Big Four—PWC, Deloitte, EY and KPMG. Not only internal, but even IT systems of sales force’s hand held devices have been updated. Thus, our interactions indicate no significant issues as far as GST implementation is concerned from the company end," it says.
 
"However," it says, "the state of affairs as far as other stake holders in the system distributors, and wholesalers is starkly different. We anticipate some problems at the wholesaler end as many are outside the tax bracket and a few are improving their margins solely by way of tax evasion (a few operate on wafer thin margins of close to 1%, by being out of the tax net). Wholesalers make gains from unbilled goods which do not attract VAT. Hence, if a product which should have cost the wholesaler Rs112.5 (assuming 12.5% VAT and Rs100 product cost), costs him only Rs100. However, under GST, it will be difficult to evade taxes. Hence, we anticipate some pushback from wholesalers (and also some distributors/ stockists who are outside the taxation net), which could lead to some issues in trade."
 
On the positive side, Edelweiss says all consumer goods companies are planning to engage with distributors to ensure that the latter are registered with the GST department and have the software of companies installed in their systems and are also planning to hold sessions to educate distributors about compliance and other paperwork involved.
 
Edelweiss' key takeaways from its interaction with market players, include, destocking, increased working capital across the chain, larger market share gains from local players and and compliance cost, procedures to increase initially. 
 
 
"With the deadline for GST registration coming to an end (30 April 2017), our channel check suggests that most distributors have got themselves registered on the GST portal. However, amidst excitement and curiosity, distributors are still trying to figure out the methodology to avail input tax credit, availability of credit on the stock lying from the pre-GST era, and tax rates. We believe akin to demonetisation, destocking will be seen in June 2017 with recovery in July 2017. The only difference though in the GST era will be that end consumer demand will not have significant impact, even as issues will arise in case of business to business (B2B)," the report says.
 
 
Edelweiss feels that initially the cost of compliance and working capital to move up even as GST will usher in better efficiency in the system via ease of doing business (one tax rate subsuming all other taxes); curtail cascading taxes; faster movement of goods; and savings in logistics costs. 
 
"However," it says, "We believe working capital requirement will increase, especially as GST is levied on supply of goods (covers even stock transfers). Both companies as well as distributors will have to pay GST at the time of dispatch of stock even if they are supplied to their own warehouses, and subsequently claim credit on the input tax so paid. Also, the input tax credit mechanism will entirely be online and on real-time basis. For instance, if Company A supplies goods to say 100 distributors, it will need to upload all invoices on the GST portal. If Company A misses uploading say 5-10 invoices, the distributor will not be able to take credit. This will entail reconciliation process leading to a time lag."
 
"Many consumer goods companies currently have their factories in tax free zones and do not have to pay taxes on the goods supplied. Under GST, such companies will need to first pay tax and subsequently claim refund. This will also result in higher working capital requirement (procedural details inside)," it added.
 
Rates of tax, the most sought after number
While all eyes are on the GST Council’s meeting scheduled on 18-19 May 2017, when the likely GST rates will be finalised and announced, going by the general tone of the finance ministry till date, the likely tax rates seem to be as follows: 
 
i. About 70% of the goods will fall under the 18% tax bracket – this could mean that most of FMCG products will fall under this category, which could be
ii. one of the biggest positives for the FMCG sector; 
iii. processed goods could fall under 5% category; 
iv. salt, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables could attract NIL tax rate. 
 
The overarching confusion persists for the paint companies as on the one side there is a high chance of these companies also falling in the 18% tax bracket. However, considering that paint companies are high polluting industries, the tax rate might be set at 28%. 
 
However, if the tax rate for FMCG companies gets finalised at 18%, then there could be a huge spurt in demand for the large FMCG companies and could also entail a shift in demand from unorganised to organised segment, Edelweiss added.
 
According to the report, there would be stringent regulations for movement of goods under the GST regime. "Under GST, e-way bills will need to be issued before goods are dispatched. It would be important to carry e-way bills for the goods in transit as an authorised officer could intercept the conveyance/ trucks to verify e-way bills. This will ensure that unaccounted, or non-tax paid goods are disallowed and restricted from moving easily. It will also lead the large organised players gaining market share from the unorganised segment," it concluded.
 

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex may rally further - Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
24 April 2017
We mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex may rise a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock market ended started the week with good gains. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Trading for the week began on a strong note as domestic stocks rallied in tandem with global markets; S&P BSE Sensex jumped 290.54 points or 0.99% to settle at 29,655.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 96.55 points or 1.06% to settle at 9,215.95. Both the Sensex and the Nifty settled at almost two-week high.
 
HCL Technologies announced an agreement to acquire 100% stake in US based Urban Fulfillment Services, a provider of mortgage business process & fulfilment services. It employs over 350 highly skilled professions, operating out of its 3 centres in the US. This acquisition would immediately bolster HCL's presence into the mortgage business process outsourcing (BPO) market. The acquisition is likely to be completed in June 2017. The total cash consideration for 100% stake in UFS is up to $30 million, including contingent payments subject to certain financial milestones.
 
UltraTech Cement rose 4.42%. The company's consolidated net profit declined 11.24% to Rs 726 crore on 2.59% growth in net sales to Rs 6922 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. The result was announced during market hours today, 24 April 2017. The company's consolidated profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) fell 1.74% to Rs 1577 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. UltraTech said that work on setting up the 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated cement plant at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is on track. Commercial production is expected to commence from Q4 of FY 2019. With this expansion and the acquisition of the cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates, the company's cement capacity will stand augmented to 95.4 MTPA, including its overseas operations.
 
Cement major ACC surged 7.36%. The company's consolidated net profit fell 9.05% to Rs 211 crore on 7.76% rise in sales to Rs 3108 crore in Q1 March 2017 over Q1 March 2016. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 21 April 2017. ACC said that cement volumes rose 3.77% to 6.6 million tonnes in Q1 March 2017 over Q1 March 2016, as the impact of demonetisation declined and benefits were delivered from ongoing customer excellence initiatives and higher sales from the expanded capacity at Jamul and Sindri plant. The company in its outlook said that increased government spending on infrastructure development, housing, roads, railways, irrigation and other schemes as announced in the Union Budget are expected to reinvigorate the construction sector and boost demand for cement and concrete during 2017.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Overseas, European markets were trading sharply higher while most Asian stocks ended higher after the centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election. Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election with 23.75% of the vote, advancing to the second and final vote with far-right Marine Le Pen who took 21.53%, which will take place on 7 May 2017.
 
Tension on the Korean peninsula, however, concerned investors. North Korea reportedly arrested an American citizen in Pyongyang. The hermit state also indicated that it was prepared to sink a US aircraft carrier to showcase its military prowess.
 
The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1608 advances, 1280 decline and 187 unchanged. Similarly, on NSE, there were 985 advances, 694 declines and 95 unchanged. The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

Public Interest
Delhi zoo quizzed on smuggled animals replacing the dead
IANS
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, Accused of illegally capturing wild animals, like the Indian civet, to replace dead ones to avoid an enquiry, Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has sought explanation from the Delhi Zoo, a document accessed by IANS revea;s.
 
"The Central Zoo Authority had requested Director, National Zoological Park, New Delhi to submit a factual report" on the "illegal capture of Small Indian civet and other wild animals" within seven days. "However, it has been 19 days but the factual status has not been submitted to this office," CZA Member-Secretary D.N. Singh said in a letter dated April 19. 
 
This was the second reminder by the CZA seeking an explanation from the Delhi Zoo.
 
The allegations, termed "quite serious" by the CZA, were made by green activist Ajay Dubey. 
 
A senior official of the Delhi Zoological Park confirmed that reports of such violations have been received by them.
 
"Some officers had informed that some employees did capture some other species," a senior official told IANS on condition of anonymity.
 
According to the complaint by Dubey, officers of the Delhi Zoo "illegally captured" wild animals from the its sprawling campus and also got some "smuggled" from outside the zoo to replace the dead captive animals. 
 
Among the animals captured and replaced, according to the complaint, includes Indian civet and monitor lizard, both widely found in and around Delhi.
 
"The animals were first kept in the veterinary hospital and afterwards, they have been transferred to the enclosure of the species in Beat No.3 of the zoo few days ago," said a previous letter citing a complaint by the green activist.
 
"You are hereby directed again to submit the factual status report... The allegations being quite serious, the report be submitted within seven days without fail," the CZA ordered the Delhi Zoo.
 
Unlike other zoo across nation, Delhi Zoo falls directly under the Union Environment Ministry and is presently without a director.
 
"Zoo has a mandate, it is for the educational sensitisation towards the animals. Its highly illegal and unethical to cover up the animal deaths by literally smuggling the species and replacing the dead, just to flee the enquiry. Such act would keep the cause of the deaths and scope of improvement to remain unknown," Dubey told IANS.
 
The CZA letter also points out the reference of the case wherein a zoo ranger had alleged that five monitor lizards were captured to replace the ones who had died in January. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

