BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Taxation
Economy & Nation
GST: 22 states remove border check posts, 8 are dismantling
IANS
04 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
"With the roll-out of the GST, 22 states in India have abolished their check posts," a Finance Ministry release here said. Among these are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.
 
States where border check posts are in the process of being dismantled are Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Punjab, the statement added. 
 
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) that came into effect pan-India, except Jammu and Kashmir, from July 1, replaced the earlier myriad central and state taxes with a single national tax making the movement of goods much simpler across the country.
 
At the state level, the taxes that GST subsumes include state cesses and surcharges, luxury tax, state VAT, purchase tax, central sales tax, taxes on advertisements, entertainment tax, all forms of entry tax, and taxes on lotteries and betting.
 
Central taxes replaced by the GST are service tax, special additional customs duties (SAD), additional Excise duties on goods of special importance, central excise, additional customs duties, excise on medicinal and toilet preparations), additional excise duties on textiles and textile products, and cesses and surcharges.
 
Thus unifying the Indian market, the GST is the realisation of the vision that guided the nationalist bourgeoisie in joining the Gandhian struggle to liberate India from the British.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

COMMENTS

Mukund Rajamannar

10 hours ago

progress!! thankfully goods can now move faster.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Pre-GST discounts, rural demand buoy automobile sales
IANS
04 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Pre-GST discounts and a pick-up in rural demand buoyed automobile demand for June, as companies came out with broadly positive sales figures.
 
"The broadly positive sales numbers were backed up by pre-GST discounts and pick-up in rural demand due to prediction of a healthy monsoon and farm loan waivers in large states," Abdul Majeed, Partner - Price Waterhouse and an auto expert, told IANS.
 
"Exports too have done well, as OEMs see this space as a serious alternative to utilise the overall capacity."
 
According to Shrikant Akolkar, Research Analyst - Auto and Auto Ancillary, Angel Broking, June sales indicated the continuation of "premiumisation" trend in the domestic auto sector. 
 
"The premium vehicles sales continued to remain in the double digit while entry level vehicle sales softened owing to the run-up to the GST implementation," Akolkar told IANS. 
 
"The numbers, we believe, indicate that the underlying consumption trend remains fairly strong in the domestic auto sector. With the GST offering further discounts on most models, lower interest rates and strong rural economy, auto sector is likely to continue its growth story."
 
On Monday, two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp reported a rise of 14 per cent in its monthly sales for June, which increased to 624,185 units from 549,533 units despatched during the corresponding month of 2016.
 
"Motorcycle segment volume growth was supported by the wedding season and the very successful in-market activations for Hero's portfolio of trusted brands, including Glamour, Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe and Achiever," the company said in a statement.
 
Another major two-wheeler maker, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that its sales last month rose by four per cent to 444,713 units from 427,222 units off-take in June 2016.
 
Similarly, Suzuki Motorcycle India's sales grew exponentially by 58.6 per cent to 33,573 units in June 2017 as opposed to 21,170 units in June 2016. 
 
However, two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 23 per cent in its total sales, including exports to 244,878 units from 316,969 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016.
 
Passenger vehicle manufacturer Ford India's combined domestic wholesales and exports in June grew by 5.43 per cent to 20,828 vehicles from 19,754 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year.
 
Earlier on July 1, automobile major Maruti Suzuki India had reported a rise of 7.6 per cent to 106,394 units from 98,840 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016.
 
In contrast, Hyundai Motor India's (HMIL) domestic sales for June 2017 declined by 5.6 per cent to 37,562 units from 39,807 units off-take for the corresponding month of 2016.
 
The company's January-June sales edged up by 4.1 per cent to 253,428 units from 243,442 units.
 
"In a challenging market fuelled with speculations on the GST tax structure, Hyundai registered highest ever half year (H1: January-June 2017) domestic sales at 2,53,428 units with a growth of 4.1 per cent on account of strong acceptance of super performer brands Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta in Pre-GST business environment," Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMIL, said in a statement.
 
"We expect a positive demand pull post the successful implementation of GST in the coming months as industry will witness heightened level of customers' interests in a seamless unified single market."
 
Leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a decline of eight per cent in its overall sales for June.
 
M&M's total sales for the month under review declined to 35,716 units from 39,009 units sold during June 2016.
 
Tata Motors' total sales, including exports, during June declined by nine per cent to 40,358 units from 44,525 vehicles sold during the same month last year.
 
"Mixed consumer sentiments in June 2017 towards the implications of GST have impacted the passenger vehicles business sales, while the commercial vehicles business grew on month-on month basis, due to BS4 production ramp-up," the company said in a statement.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
RBI to allow higher foreign investment in government securities
IANS
04 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that it has decided to enhance the foreign investment limit in central government securities from July 4.
 
According to the Reserve Bank, the total long- and short-term investment limit will be enhanced to Rs 2,420 billion from the current Rs 2,310 billion.
 
"The limits for investment by FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) in central government securities and state development loans (SDLs) for the quarter July-September 2017 are increased by Rs 110 billion and Rs 61 billion, respectively," a notification issued by the RBI said.
 
"The revised limits will be effective from July 4, 2017."
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More