Govt says chiefs and members of regulatory bodies cannot have both salary and pension
Moneylife Digital Team
14 June 2017
The Indian government on Wednesday said that chairpersons and members of regulatory bodies cannot draw both salary and pension. After implementation of the seventh central pay commission report, pay and allowances of chairpersons and full-time members of several regulatory bodies have been de-linked from government salaries. 
 
According to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in case such officers receive pension, then it will be deducted in accordance with the prevailing orders applicable to the re-employed pensioner. Their pay is governed by the orders issued by the Department of Expenditure. 
 
As per existing norms, chairpersons and members are deemed to have retired from central or state government service on the date of their appointment to any regulatory authority.
 
The pay and allowances of the chief and members of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Competition Commission of India (CCI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERAI), Railway Development Authority (RDA) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) have also been de-linked.
 
The directive comes as there have been complaints against chairpersons and members of a few regulatory bodies for receiving pension in addition to the salary.
 
"With the latest order, such persons will have to face a cut in their salary. The amount of pension will be deducted from their salary," an official from DoPT had said.
 
With respect to the existing members of the remaining regulatory bodies set up under the Acts of Parliament, the pay commission has recommended normal replacement pay.
 

Economy & Nation
ED files charge sheet in IDBI-Kingfisher loan default case
IANS
14 June 2017
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a Special Court here against absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya and others in a Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank loan default case involving the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
 
The development comes a day after a London Court granted Mallya, 61, bail in an extradition case and posted the matter for hearing on July 6.
 
The 57-page charge sheet details the manner in which the loan was approved and subsequently diverted for money-laundering in violation of norms.
 
In March 2016, the ED had registered a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KFA in the IDBI bank loan case.
 
According to the ED, in October 2009, IDBI granted a short-term loan of Rs 150 crore to KFA, followed by another loan of Rs 750 crore, including a bridge-loan of Rs 200 crore, without adequate collateral and in violation of norms and procedures.
 
The charge sheet is expected to strengthen the Indian government's extradition case against Mallya in the UK.
 
Mallya's company owes around Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of 17 Indian banks. The loan default cases are being probed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
 
Declared an absconder by a Mumbai Special Court, Mallya left the country in March 2016 and has been since living in the UK in self-imposed exile.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Cabinet approves 5% subsidy on short-term farm loan interest
IANS
14 June 2017
Against the backdrop of the agrarian unrest in some states, the government on Wednesday decided to extend the 5 per cent interest subsidy on short-term crop loans given to farmers during the current fiscal.
 
The government has earmarked Rs 20,339 crore for this purpose.
 
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) for farmers for 2017-18 to help them getting short-term crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh payable within one year at only 4 per cent per annum rate of interest," an official statement said here.
 
The Centre will provide interest subvention of 5 per cent per annum to all prompt payee farmers for such loans raised during 2017-18. "Farmers will thus have to effectively pay only 4 per cent interest. In case farmers do not repay their loan in time, they will be eligible for interest subvention of 2 per cent instead of 5 per cent," it said.
 
The Cabinet decision comes in the midst of protests in some states, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra where farmers are demanding waiving loans. Six people died in police firing on protestors in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh last week. Two farmers committed suicide in the state on Wednesday.
 
The interest subvention will be given to public and private banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks on the use of own funds and to the National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for refinance to these rural and cooperative banks.
 
The Interest Subvention Scheme will continue for a year and implemented by NABARD and the Reserve Bank of India, it said.
 
The scheme has been running since 2006-07. During 2016-17, the volume of short-term crop loans raised stood at Rs 6,22,685 crore.
 
Moreover, in order to give relief to small and marginal farmers who would have to borrow at 9 per cent interest for post-harvest storage of farm produce, the government has approved an interest subvention of 2 per cent -- an effective interest rate of 7 per cent for loans up to 6 months.
 
The loans are available to Kisan Credit Card holder small and marginal farmers at an interest subvention of 2 per cent on such storages for up to six months. "This will help the farmers to sell the produce when the market is buoyant, and avoid distress sale."
 
"To provide relief to the farmers affected by natural calamities, the interest subvention of 2 per cent will be provided to banks for the first year on the restructured amount," the statement said.
 
"This institutional credit will help in delinking the farmers from non-institutional sources of credit, where they are compelled to borrow at usurious rates of interest," it said.
 
Since the crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is linked to availing of crop loans, the farmers would stand to benefit from both the farmer-oriented initiatives of the government.
 
All short-term crop loan accounts will be Aadhaar-linked from current year, it said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

