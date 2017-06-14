Govt says chiefs and members of regulatory bodies cannot have both salary and pension

The Indian government on Wednesday said that chairpersons and members of regulatory bodies cannot draw both salary and pension. After implementation of the seventh central pay commission report, pay and allowances of chairpersons and full-time members of several regulatory bodies have been de-linked from government salaries.

According to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in case such officers receive pension, then it will be deducted in accordance with the prevailing orders applicable to the re-employed pensioner. Their pay is governed by the orders issued by the Department of Expenditure.

As per existing norms, chairpersons and members are deemed to have retired from central or state government service on the date of their appointment to any regulatory authority.

The pay and allowances of the chief and members of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Competition Commission of India (CCI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERAI), Railway Development Authority (RDA) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) have also been de-linked.

The directive comes as there have been complaints against chairpersons and members of a few regulatory bodies for receiving pension in addition to the salary.

"With the latest order, such persons will have to face a cut in their salary. The amount of pension will be deducted from their salary," an official from DoPT had said.

With respect to the existing members of the remaining regulatory bodies set up under the Acts of Parliament, the pay commission has recommended normal replacement pay.