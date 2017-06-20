BUY
Governments across countries using Facebook, Twitter for promoting lies, propaganda: Report
IANS
20 June 2017
Governments and individuals are widely using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for promoting lies, misinformation and propaganda to manipulate public opinion around the world, an alarming nine-countries study has said.
 
According to the new set of studies from the University of Oxford, countries like Russia, where around 45 per cent of active Twitter accounts are bots and Taiwan -- where a campaign against President Tsai Ing-wen involved thousands of heavily co-ordinated accounts sharing Chinese mainland propaganda -- contribute to the dirty politics on social media.
 
The reports, part of Oxford Internet Institute's 'Computational Propaganda Research Project', include Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and the US.
 
Citing Philip Howard, Professor of Internet Studies at Oxford, The Guardian reported on Tuesday that "the lies, the junk, the misinformation" of traditional propaganda is widespread online and "supported by Facebook or Twitter's algorithms".
 
One of the techniques to alter people's opinion is to build fake accounts to automate them to like, share and post on the social networks. 
 
According to the report, these accounts serve to game algorithms to push content on to curated social feeds and drown out real issues by populating social networks with untrue information. As the number of likes and shares is large, users tend to believe the content that manipulates their opinion.
 
The researchers found that in the US, the propaganda took the form of "manufacturing consensus" -- creating the illusion of popularity so that a political candidate can have viability where they might not have had it before.
 
"The illusion of online support for a candidate can spur actual support through a bandwagon effect. Trump made Twitter centre stage in this election and voters paid attention," said the US report. 
 
The report also found evidence of institutional support for the use of bots. 
 
"Bots massively multiply the ability of one person to attempt to manipulate people. Picture your annoying friend on Facebook, who's always picking political fights. If they had an army of 5,000 bots, that would be a lot worse, right?" Samuel Woolley, the project's Director of Research, was quoted as saying in The Guardian.
 
One country that the researchers found different from others was Germany where fear of online destabilisation outpaced the actual arrival of automated political attacks.
 
Germany has implemented world-leading laws, requiring social networks to take responsibility for what gets posted on their sites.
 
"Germany leads the way as a cautionary authority over computational propaganda, seeking to prevent online manipulation of opinion rather than addressing already present issues," the report noted.
 
Last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused technology giants Facebook and Google of "narrowing perspective" and demanded that they make public their privately-developed algorithms. 
 
"These algorithms, when they are not transparent, can lead to a distortion of our perception, they narrow our breadth of information," she had said.
 
Ever since the results of the US presidential elections were declared, Facebook was accused of spreading and promoting fake news that favoured the win of Donald Trump.
 
Though the company has taken a number of measures to prevent fake news from spreading, there are still concerns being raised.
 
The findings were recently presented to a group of "senior" representatives from the technology industry in Palo Alto, California.
 


 

Economy & Nation
Barclays charged with fraud over Qatar dealings
IANS
20 June 2017
Barclays bank and its four former executives have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and unlawful financial assistance in its capital raising arrangements with Qatar during the 2008 global financial crisis.
 
The Serious Fraud Office had for years been investigating the British bank, its former CEO John Varley and three former executives for their roles in fundraising efforts with Qatari investment entities at a time when the global financial sector was crashing, Efe news reported on Tuesday.
 
In a statement, the SFO said: "The charges relate to Barclays Plc's capital raising arrangements with Qatar Holding LLC and Challenger Universal Ltd, and a $3 billion loan facility made available to Qatar acting through the Ministry of Economy and Finance in November 2008."
 
Challenger Universal Ltd was the investment entity of the then Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al-Thani.
 
Varley, Roger Jenkins, Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath are set to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on July 3. 
 
All four will face charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to the bank's capital raising in June 2008.
 
Barclays, Varley, and Jenkins, who was the investment banking chairman for Barclays in the Middle East and North Africa, will face a second charge of conspiracy to commit fraud in October 2008, as well as a charge of unlawful financial assistance.
 
This is the first such case to be brought against a banking entity and its former most senior executives in the UK.
 
 


 

Economy & Nation
India-born Ishan Palit becomes first non-German board member of TUV SUD
IANS
20 June 2017
Munich-headquartered safety, quality and sustainability solutions company TÜV SÜD on Tuesday announced the appointment of India-born Ishan Palit as its global Chief Operating Officer.
 
The German company, in a statement, said this appointment marks the first time in the 150-year history of the TÜV organisation that a non-German executive has been designated as member of the board of management.
 
According to the company, Palit will be responsible for operations and sales across all divisions and geographies, including the German market.
 
Mumbai-born Palit's career at TÜV SÜD spans 23 years, including the founding of the company's India subsidiary in 1994.
 
He studied in the US and the UK and holds a Bachelors Degree from Davidson College, US, a General Degree in Economics from the London School of Economics, UK, and a Masters in Business Administration from Georgia Southern University, US.
 


 

