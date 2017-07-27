BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
UID/Aadhaar
Public Interest
Government ties itself in knots in the Right to Privacy Case
Moneylife Digital Team
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
The government on Thursday apparently tied itself in the issue whether right to privacy is a fundamental right or no in India.  Attorney-General KK Venugopal, jumping into the discussion with the claim that protecting privacy through a legislative Act meant that there was no fundamental right to privacy. He reiterated that if there was a fundamental right to privacy it could not be claimed in relation to Aadhaar. 
 
On Thursday, arguing for the Union, the Attorney-General began with reading out US Supreme Court decisions arguing that "informational privacy" can never be a fundamental right. 
 
In the discussion, Justice DY Chandrachud countered this position saying America lagged behind Europe in protecting informational privacy. In response, the Attorney General reiterated that the right to privacy could not be determined without taking into account cultural and environmental norms, which he held the US courts had done, and that India should not imitate foreign jurisprudence.
 
Justice Chandrachud expressed the need to determine what kind of data gets protection under privacy laws, which in turn brought up the question of balancing compelling state interest and legitimate state interest. To the AG's subsequent argument for the consideration of legitimate state interest (with which Justice Chandrachud and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman did not agree), Justice Chandrachud underlined the need for robust data security mechanisms. 
 
The nine-Judge Constitution Bench on Thursday continued hearing the arguments of the Government of India to settle the question of whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. 
 
Subsequently, Additional Solicitor-General (ASG) Tushar Mehta read out provisions from the Aadhaar Act 2016, dealing with information sharing.
 
Justice Nariman asked if the discussion on privacy interests in the Aadhaar Act suggested a legal recognition of privacy. Choosing not to answer that directly, the ASG sought to assure the court that the Act protected both privacy and data. 
 
In conclusion, AG VEnugopal revisited the two cases at the heart of the Constitution Bench hearing - MP Sharma and Kharak Singh- and emphasised that the majority views in these should be upheld.
 
Senior Advocate CA Sundaram then argued for Maharashtra, claiming that privacy could not be unambiguously defined and could only be protected insofar as the impact on other fundamental rights.
 
Justices Sharad Bobde, Chief Justice JS Khehar, and Justice Chandrachud retorted that even life and dignity could not unambiguously denied. Continuing after lunch, Mr Sundaram claimed that the framers of the Constitution had only included exact rights as fundamental rights. He argued for testing privacy against other Fundamental Rights and said it was not a fundamental right per se. 
 
Sparring with the Judges, Mr Sundaram sought to show how Kharak Singh as well as various subsequent judgments in India and the US primarily dealt with other fundamental rights rather than privacy, and that zones of privacy were created by specific guarantees. 
 
Justice Nariman countered that seeing privacy solely in the context of liberty was difficult, but agreed to the later point that if privacy was recognized as a fundamental right, its extent would have to be defined.
 
On the same day, Right to Food campaign issued a strongly worded statement stating that the Campaign was "shocked and dismayed" that Government had claimed in court a day earlier that even if Aadhaar infringed on privacy, it was doing to so to protect Right to Food and Right to life. 
 
The Right to Food campaign stated that government data shows lakhs of low income households, pensioners are not able to access their food rations because of errors in Aadhaar seeding, network failures, and biometric failures. The Campaign opposes the use of Aadhaar in ration, mid day meals, and other nutrition schemes. Aadhaar does not protect or enhance the Right to Food and the Right to Life in fact it deepens the difficulty faced by the poor in accessing these fundamental rights. 
 
In August 2015, the Government had denied that a fundamental right to privacy exists in India in the ongoing Aadhaar case. After the nine-judge bench finishes hearings on the limited question of whether Indians have a fundamental right to privacy, a five-judge bench is then expected to rule on whether the Aadhaar scheme violates such a fundamental right and will thereby decide the fate of the Aadhaar project.

User

COMMENTS

pvmaiya

55 minutes ago

Privacy right is when access todata& information of individuals is limited to a few but where nation's interest is involved, access should be freely available provided it is backed by law.

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

5 hours ago

KK Venugopal is an Indian Advocate representing the Indian Government in front of Indian Judiciary under the Indian Constitution. All these motley flavours of the Mango Rapeublic merely enhance each other over such a Colonial-Totalitarian instrument as Aadhar.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
ED registers FIR against Lalu Prasad, family
IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife, younger son, and others regarding the upkeep of two IRCTC hotels during his term as Railway Minister, an official said on Thursday.
 
The agency filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following registration of a first information report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 5. 
 
The official said the ED will investigate the case against Lalu Prasad and others since the accused had allegedly generated money through shell companies.
 
The CBI had carried out searches at multiple locations against the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, his family members, and others.
 
"We received an official order regarding the case two days ago. Now, we have filed a PMLA case against Lalu Prasad, his family members, and others on charges of irregularities in the allotment of railway hotels (for upkeep)," an ED official told IANS on the condition of anonymity. 
 
Apart from Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, others named in cases registered by the CBI and the ED include Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar -- both directors of Sujata Hotels, Delight Marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and the then Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goel.
 
The CBI said its investigation revealed that the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, as part of the United Progressive Alliance government, handed over the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in 2006 to a company after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a 'benami' company owned by one Sarla Gupta.
 
The agency filed the case in connection with favours allegedly extended to Sujata Hotels in awarding the contract for the upkeep of the hotels in Ranchi in Jharkhand and Puri in Odisha and receiving premium land as 'quid pro quo'.
 
Sources said the ED may attach the tainted assets during its investigation. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex Give Up Day’s Gains – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were trending higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets shot up in the morning and then fell sharply from another all-time high and ended flat. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

 
The key Indian equity indices continued to reach record highs on Thursday on the back of political developments in the country and intense buying in the banking sector. According to market observers, healthy buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC and HDFC Bank, coupled with positive global cues and expectations of healthy quarterly results, buoyed investors' sentiments. However, profit booking in sectors such as consumer durables, healthcare and metal stocks capped gains. Today was also the day for July derivatives expiry and hence volatility was higher. On the NSE, there were 473 advances, 1,192 declines and 298 unchanged.
 
The global cues have not been affecting the markets much because the local factors are strong. One of the reasons is the political development, because the ruling party has become stronger, pointed out market analysts, after Nitish Kumar walked back into the fold of National Democratic Alliance and formed a new government in Bihar, jointly with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 
 
The state-owned ONGC has stepped up exploration activities in Tripura to unearth more gas to set up a fertilizer plant and to augment power generation, an official said. "Currently total drilling rig strength has been increased to seven and one more rig will be deployed soon to step up the exploration of gas in Tripura," Oil and Natural Gas Corp's Executive Director S.C. Soni told the media here on Wednesday evening. He said: "Until September last year, only three drilling rigs were operational in Tripura. Of the seven rigs, four are owned by ONGC and three are chartered."  Soni said the company has targeted to explore five MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic metre per day) by mid-2018 while it has the potential to produce around 4.3-4.5 MMSCMD from 76 wells. "The exploration of additional gas is required to set up a fertilizer plant in north Tripura and to supplement generation of electricity." The ONGC has planned to set up a Rs5,000 crore fertiliser plant in northern Tripura in association with the state government and Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, a Rajasthan-based company. The company’s shares closed at Rs162.60, down 0.85% on the NSE.
 
Public sector banks in Maharashtra have finally started disbursing the emergency aid of Rs10,000 - promised by the state government on June 11 - for the eligible nine million farmers, a top official said on Thursday. "The work has begun in full swing after a meeting of the Bankers Committee last week. Till now, around 7,000 farmers have been given Rs10,000. We are confident that by next week the work will  be completed," the Pune-based Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Vijay Zade told IANS. The development came after the issue was first highlighted by IANS (July 22) on the massive delays in disbursing the Rs10,000 immediate aid as part of the comprehensive farm loans waiver scheme announced on June 11 by the state government. According to the latest official figures, a total of 6,990 farmers have been disbursed Rs6,74,99,000 from district cooperative banks, rural banks and nationalised banks. Bank Nifty closed at 24,908.15, up 0.96% on the NSE.
 
Global software major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a Rs2,171 crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2017-18, registering 6.1% annual growth from Rs2,047 crore in the like period year ago but 6.6% lower sequentially from Rs2,326 crore a quarter ago. In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT major said consolidated revenue from operations was 7.2% up annually to Rs12,149 crore for the quarter under review (Q1) from Rs11,337 crore in the same period an year ago but flat (0.8%) sequentially from Rs12,053 crore quarter ago. Operating margin for the fiscal (FY 2018) is expected to be 19.5%-20.5% with the dollar at Rs65.50. The company’s shares closed at Rs899.00, up 0.71% on the NSE.
 
The US Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rates unchanged as expected amid soft inflation. But the central bank signalled that it would begin shrinking its balance sheet "relatively soon". "The Committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalisation programme relatively soon, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated," Xinhua news agency quoted the Fed's policy-making committee as saying. The Fed's balance sheet has ballooned to nearly $4.5 trillion following three rounds of quantitative easing programmes to withstand the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis. As the US economy is back on track for steady growth, Fed policymakers are preparing to unwind its crisis-era policies to avoid igniting inflation pressures or pumping up asset bubbles. Steady interest rates are likely to encourage investors into a long term bullish market.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More