Government argues Supreme Court cannot lay down fundamental right to privacy

The Union government, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta and the Maharashtra government, on Tuesday stressed that the Supreme Court cannot lay down fundamental right to privacy and it is Parliament that can do this.

The nine-Judge Constitution Bench continued hearing the arguments of the Government to settle the question of whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. ASG Mehta repeatedly told the Bench that privacy was a "perceived" right, and one which concerns only the elite. He claimed if privacy is a fundamental right, then it will have a huge impact on 'good governance through Aadhaar', and the poorest of the poor would suffer if privacy is a fundamental right.

Counsel for Maharashtra, CA Sundaram, continued to argue for the state that the framers of the Constitution did not include right to privacy as a fundamental right. He argued that since the framers excluded it, the court could not now read this into the Constitution. Justice DY Chandrachud objected it was not fair to say that there was a categorical exclusion of privacy by the framers of the Constitution.

ASG Mehta then continued on the same lines. He repeatedly stressed that the court should not lay down any fundamental right to privacy as only Parliament can make a law on the subject. He provided to the court a list of countries that do not provide a fundamental right to privacy, which included China and the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia. He even included countries that do not even have a Bill of Rights.

Arguing after the ASG, Counsel for Gujarat, Rakesh Dwivedi conceded that the right to choose and decisional autonomy is a part of Article 21. But just because there is no confidentiality in identity information, parting with phone number can be denied. To this, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman asked, can it not be said that every time one gives a mobile number, for example, is there no reasonable expectation that it is used only for that purpose and no other purpose?

This claim led again to the question whether Aadhaar can be made mandatory at all.

The ASG also submitted before the Court that a government committee has been constituted for framing a right to privacy. The letter for setting up the committee is signed by the Cyber Law and Aadhaar officer at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT). The entire objective of this exercise seems to be to accommodate concerns around Aadhaar.

The ASG on Tuesday again cited the PUCL versus Union of India Right to Food case and argued that Aadhaar is intended to reform the public distribution system. However, the Right to Food Campaign has strongly opposed use of Aadhaar in nutrition schemes, such as ration and mid-day meals, and has even challenged in the Delhi and Karnataka High Courts the government making Aadhaar mandatory for food rations.

Government data shows lakhs of low income households and pensioners are not able to access their food rations because of errors in Aadhaar seeding, network failures and biometric failures, the Campaign said in a statement on 24 July 2017, in response to the central government's arguments in the Right to Privacy case.

In August 2015, the Government of India denied that a fundamental right to privacy exists in India in the ongoing Aadhaar case. After the nine-judge bench completes hearings on the limited question of whether Indians have a fundamental right to privacy, a five-judge bench is expected to rule on whether the Aadhaar scheme violates such a fundamental right and will thereby decide the fate of the Aadhaar project.

The government is expected to complete its submissions on Wednesday.