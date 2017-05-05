BUY
Google Now Launcher: Get the True Android Experience
Yazdi Tantra
The best part of your Android device is that you can customise it to your own preference and liking.
 
Many phone manufacturers, like Samsung and LG, superimpose their own mini-launchers onto the devices that they market. However, to get the pure and light Android experience, without any major frills, try out Google Now Launcher.
 
A Launcher is the main screen which you see when your phone starts.  It may have several apps already; but you can change all that. You can put the apps that you want on your home screen, by going to the apps, long-pressing any app and then dragging it to the home screen. You can also add screens by dragging and dropping app icons to the right of the home screen.
 
By swiping left to right, you can access Google Now. Google Now is an intelligent assistant which, apart from helping you search by text or voice, also shows you Google Now Cards. These are picked up from your appointments, mails, sites visited, etc. You can also customise the cards you wish to see on Google Now.
 
Reminders can be set by touching the microphone icon and say, “Remind me to go for the meeting at 3pm today,” and a reminder will be set and activated at the desired time. Explore and find many other nuggets under the hood. And be sure to share them when you find something interesting, useful and productive.
 
Android Only: https://goo.gl/ZpCySg

Investor Interest
Investor Experience an Over-rated Asset?
Moneylife Digital Team
Traditional finance theory says that investors are rational and stock prices reflect all...
Economy & Nation
ED freezes Pramod Mittal's shares worth Rs62 crore
IANS
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday froze Rs 62 crore worth shares of Balasore Alloys owned by businessman Pramod Mittal, ex-chairman of Global Steel Holdings Ltd, for defrauding and causing a loss of Rs 2,000 crore to the government-run State Trading Corporation.
 
"ED has frozen over 87 lakh shares of Balasore Alloys Ltd with market value of Rs. 62 crore as on May 3, held by Mittal, Global Steel Holding Limited (GSHL) and associated companies," an Enforcement Directorate statement said.
 
The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) "in case of defrauding the STC", it said.
 
The statement said Mittal and GSHL had claimed that they owned only 39,730 shares in Balasore Alloys Ltd.
 
"But during the search of Balasore Alloys, it was found that Mittal and Global Steel Holdings through its subsidiary or associate companies were indirectly holding 87,47,285 shares of Balasore having face value Rs 4.37 crore and market value of Rs 62.1 crore," the agency said.
 
The probe agency took up the case of money laundering against Mittal on the basis of a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 
The CBI on March 16 this year registered a case against Mittal alleging "criminal breach of trust" as he failed to make payments as per terms and conditions of the agreement with STC. 
 
According to the complaint from the STC, GSHL sought financing facility from it for purchase of raw material for their Philippines-based steel plants on cash and carry basis. 
 
The raw material was supplied despite payments not being made as per the agreement, whereby goods had to be lifted only upon payments to the STC, amounting to a default amount of over Rs 2,000 crore. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

