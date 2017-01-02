From Noteban to GST, Brace Yourself for a Turbulent 2017

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might bounce back next week. Despite often being oversold in the course of the last one week, the major indices of the Indian stock markets have staged a weekly rally with small gains. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week are given in the table below:
President-elect Donald J. Trump has long pledged to undertake a profound policy shift on climate change from the low-carbon course President Obama made a cornerstone of his eight years in the White House.
"This very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullshit has got to stop," Trump tweeted a year ago.
In recent weeks, Trump doubled down, nominating champions of fossil fuels to several cabinet positions and peppering his transition team with longtime opponents of environmental regulations.
Both the rhetoric and the actions have provoked despair among many who fear a Trump presidency will tip the planet toward an overheated future, upending recent national and international efforts to stem emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and natural gas.
But will a President Trump noticeably affect the globe's climate in ways that, say, a President Hillary Clinton would not have?
In recent weeks, a variety of consultants tracking climate and energy policy have used models to help address that question. ProPublica asked Andrew P. Jones at Climate Interactive, a nonprofit hub for such analysis, to run one such comparison.
The chosen scenario assumes Trump's actions could result in the United States only achieving half of its pledged reduction through 2030 under the Paris Agreement on climate change, the worldwide but voluntary pact aiming to avoid dangerous global warming that entered into force on Nov. 4.
In this scenario the difference — call it the Trump effect — comes to 11 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide emitted between 2016 and 2030. That number is huge — it's the equivalent of more than five years' worth of emissions from all American power plants, for instance.
But it's almost vanishingly small in global context. Here's why. Even if all signatories to the Paris pact met their commitments, the global total of CO2 emissions through 2030 would be 580 billion tons, with the United States accounting for 65 billion of those tons. The Trump difference could take American emissions to 76 billion tons, with that 11-billion-ton difference increasing cumulative global emissions by less than 2 percent.
This calculation assumes Trump's effect is not as damaging as his rhetoric might suggest. Is that realistic? In interviews, more than half a dozen environmental economists and climate policy experts said yes.
They said this less because they see Trump moderating his stances and more because many of the targets set by Obama, and built on in Clinton campaign pledges, were based on shifts in energy use that are largely being driven by market forces or longstanding environmental laws that are relatively immune to the influence of any particular occupant of the White House.
These include polluting industries moving overseas, increasing industrial energy efficiency, a sustained shift away from coal to abundant, cleaner natural gas and wind, and a host of climate-friendly policies pursued by individual cities or states.
For instance, while Wyoming is among the 27 states fighting President Obama's Clean Power Plan in court, the coal-rich state looks set to meet the emissions benchmarks in those power-plant rules, largely because of a giant wind farm poised to be built in, yes, Carbon County, and newly approved transmission lines to send electricity to states in the power-hungry Southwest.
It's notable that while Trump's choice for secretary of energy, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, is a climate change contrarian, he's credited by clean-energy champions with overseeing an enormous expansion of wind energy in his state. "Texas is a huge wind state, the biggest by far, and Rick Perry put in these transmission lines and made it wind friendly and that's why they have such cheap electricity and no problems with reliability — none," said Hal Harvey, a longtime climate and energy analyst who has advised past Clinton and Bush administrations and run a clean-energy foundation.
For many, this all hardly justifies a sigh of relief.
Indeed, many environmentalists reject the idea that any encouraging trends toward better energy choices are happening on their own. Many coal-fired power plants, they note, were stopped from being built only by lawsuits and political pressure brought by activist opponents, said Kierán Suckling, the founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, which uses the courts to limit harm to public lands and ecosystems.
"Industry and Republicans certainly don't believe in a secular trend. Instead they have poured enormous resources into trying to amend or repeal old laws, pass new industry-friendly laws, strike down and influence Obama's policies, and prevent activists from enforcing laws and policies," Suckling said.
With Republicans controlling the White House and Congress, environmental groups are, in effect, "lawyering up," vowing to counter any "drill baby drill" efforts with a "sue baby sue" response.
In the end, as global carbon-dioxide tallies reflect, such courtroom sparring, while important, is unlikely to have a game-changing impact on climate trajectories.
Much the same thing can be said of the lasting impact of American presidents. For nearly three decades, White House occupants have pledged to move the needle on climate change one way or the other, without terribly dramatic results.
In the scorching summer of 1988, when global warming first hit headlines in a significant way, presidential candidate George H.W. Bush used a Michigan speech to pledge meaningful action curbing heat-trapping greenhouse gases, saying, "Those who think we are powerless to do anything about the greenhouse effect forget about the White House effect."
Despite a host of actions since that summer, including President George H.W. Bush signing the foundational climate treaty in Rio in 1992, you'd be hard-pressed to find evidence of such an effect in emission rates.
Globally, the "great acceleration" in emissions (that's a scientific description) has largely tracked the growth in human numbers and resource appetites — particularly a seemingly insatiable appetite for energy, more than 80 percent of which still comes from fossil fuels despite sustained efforts to spread efficiency and renewable choices.
William Nordhaus, a Yale economist long focused on climate change policy, calls the global situation a high-stakes "climate casino." He just published a working paper concluding that all policies so far have amounted to "minimal" steps that have had equally minimal effects.
Nearly three decades after that "White House effect" pledge, after eight years of sustained efforts by President Obama, including building a critical — partnership with China, Nordhaus finds "there has been no major improvement in emissions trends as of the latest data."
In the end, the main value of the climate calculations spurred by Trump's election could be in refocusing attention on the true scope of the challenge, which some researchers have described as "super wicked" given how hard it has been, using conventional political, legal or diplomatic tools, to balance human energy needs and the climate system's limits.
The Paris Agreement itself was far more a diplomatic achievement than a climatic one. Its 2030 pledges leave unresolved how to cut emissions of carbon dioxide essentially to zero in the second half of the century in a world heading toward 9 billion or more people seeking decent lives.
That plunge in emissions is necessary because unlike most other pollutants, carbon dioxide from fuel burning stays in circulation for centuries, building in the atmosphere like unpaid credit-card debt.
The real risk for climate change in a Trump presidency, according to close to a dozen experts interviewed for this story, lies less in impacts on specific policies like Obama's Clean Power Plan and more in the realm of shifts in America's position in international affairs.
Even if he doesn't formally pull out of the climate treaty process, Trump could, for example, cancel payments pledged by the United States to a Green Climate Fund set up in 2010 to help the poorest developing countries build resilience to climate hazards and develop clean-energy systems.
President Obama has already paid in $500 million of the $3 billion commitment, with another $200 million potentially paid before he leaves office next month. Environmentalists last week pressed in an open letter for the full amount to be paid before Trump takes office.
"If the U.S. walks from its commitment, I would think it would be difficult for the other OECD countries to sustain donations, and if those donations are not sustained, developing countries will focus on growth as opposed to low carbon growth," said Henry Lee, a Harvard scholar working in and studying climate policy for decades.
But in international affairs, Trump and his proposed secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, the Exxon chairman, will confront a world of intertwined interests in which climate change has moved from being an inconvenient environmental side issue in the early 1990s to a keystone focal point now, said Andrew Light, a George Mason University professor focused on climate policy.
Light, who served on Obama administration negotiating teams in the run-up to the Paris accord, said such intertwined interests will be thrust upon the Trump administration starting this spring and summer in venues like the annual Group of 7 and Group of 20 meetings of the globe's most powerful countries.
"Those groups have committed to action using very strong climate and energy language," he said. "The way we got so many leaders to come to Paris and make this happen and ended up getting an even more ambitious agreement than we expected was by breaking climate diplomacy out of its silo — and making it sort of a peer issue to questions like trade and security. In this world you can't just walk away from all this stuff."
Given how Trump appears to be relishing his position as a wild card and a self-described master of the deal, it's still impossible to say what will unfold starting January 20.
In a blistering speech to thousands of earth scientists in San Francisco earlier this month, California Gov. Jerry Brown vowed to fight Trump in the near term using that state's influence on everything from automobile standards to the national laboratories, which are managed by the University of California system.
But he also accurately described the climate challenge for what it is: "This is not a battle of one day or one election. This is a long-term slog into the future."
Help Us Investigate: If you have experience with or information about this topic, email
Anand Vaidya1 hour ago
Do note that the govt has implemented many steps to curb generation, recirculation & hoarding of black money. eg:
GST,
Round tripping via tax havens by tightening p-notes/LTCG from these locations,
Information exchange with Switzerland (2018 on wards data)
Increase in digital processes in passport office, gas cylinders, life certificate etc
Benami property act
I see demonetization as just one step - probably most impactful.
Simple Indian1 hour ago
That the recent demonetization exercise of the Modi Govt was extremely badly implemented is no secret. However, there are many things the Modi Govt could have done prior to this grand drama which has "extreme pain, little gain" written all over it. For starters, no one is questioning why the RBI/Govt printed high-value notes (Rs. 1000, 500) over the years to comprise of a huge 85% of the cash economy. Unlike the demonetization of 1978, when Rs 10000 and 5000 were demonetized, barely 1% of the cash economy consisted of such notes, hence there wasn't much of an impact on common citizens. Moreover, the RBI could well have printed tons of Rs 100, 50, 20, 10 notes in advance to replace atleast 75% of the Rs 15 lakh crores that was expected to comprise of high-value notes. Creating a 'vacuum' by withdrawing high-value notes was a stupid idea, and even a high-school student could have anticipated the chaos which would follow from such a move. Also, the Govt, RBI, and Banks could have aggressively pushed for Digital Banking options months before the demonetization to ensure that atleast the millions who do have Bank A/cs can avail of cashless options during the demonetization period. Even the RBI/NPCI-backed UPI Apps were ready from atleast 16 Banks months ago, around April 2016. While this entire exercise was unplanned and hence badly executed, I can't put the blame solely on the PM, but the FM and RBI ought to take their share of blame as well. The PM gives direction to govt policies, but it's the concerned Ministries which implement them, and ought to warn/inform the PM of possible pitfalls in implementation. Obviously, this didn't happen this time. One can only hope the PM learns from his misadventure, and will not repeat it during the rest of his tenure till 2019.
As for GST, I believe it is still in the works and hence no one knows what will be the final shape of it during roll-out next year. If the Govt goes about GST roll-out like it did for the demonetization, it is sure to face backlash from masses, with a huge election loss in 2019 only a formality.
I agree with Ms. Dalal, that through BMC is the richest municipal corporation in India (Asia too ?) but has always badly managed projects, not to speak of mismanagement of finances and rampant corruption at all levels. Hence, unless the system is cleansed of its ills, municipal bonds will never be popular.
Finally, I feel PM Modi ought to have considered starting his so-called fight against corruption and black-money by going after benami property-holders, gold-hoarders, and finally demonetized high-value notes. Besides, introducing Rs 2000 notes and reintroducing Rs 500 notes in a new avatar will only enable Pakistan-based FICN mints run their operations more profitably. Kudos to PM Modi and his Cabinet for fooling people of India and enabling Pakistan benefit in the long-run with an ill-conceived and even badly implemented demonetization, which has resulted only in "more pain, less gain" for Indians.
ch prakash13 hours ago
If it is serious about curbing the corruption, Why the Government did not contemplate banning the contributions in cash to the Political Parties
ch prakash14 hours ago
This is half hearted Demonetisation. It is only Note Badli not Note Bandi. Lack of Holistic Planning and Lack of preparedness is the Hallmark of this mindless scheme. What is the Cost to the GDP. Is there any reduction in corruption?. No Politicos/Big Babus are caught. Do U think they are all Honest. Everybody is happy bcoz some other fellow got hurt. It ensured Criminalisation of many ordinary Indians (who have willingly laundered just thinking that they r helping) Retirees from unorgansied sector who lent monies to nearest shopkeepers are badly hurt. Govt did not tell the reasons for introducing even further high denomination Notes of Rs.2000 instead of introducing Rs.200 Note. What are the costs involved in this exercise. Changing priorities instead of focussing on creation of Infrastructure which is badly required. Except rhetoric, chest thumping melo drama where is the intent to reduce taxes and expanding the tax base except unleashing the Raid Raj. Unlike Vajpayee's regime of Golden Quadrilateral, any worthwhile project is taken up?. Why allowing Rs.24000 withdrawal per one Savings Bank account per week if the intent is to reduce the transactions. These are all leaving big question marks on the ability of the Government.
uttamkumar dubey14 hours ago
The blindness of bhakts are suicidal...
S A Narayan14 hours ago
Arun Shourie in an interview rightly said that the PM embarked on the noteban because it was being felt that this govt was not doing enough on the issue of black money and that nothing was done in the last few months. What a Tughlakian move and at what cost to the aam janta! All the sops announced as antidote would need to be funded and surely the equity markets would be tapped. Raid raj would become the order of the day since it has a become a prestige issue with Modi to book the tax evaders. But in the process carpet bombing will happen. Take the case of notice to non-filers. My wife who is a not a tax payer, received a notice from ITax for an investment made by me where she is a joint holder. Clearly a case of a technical glitch where she is shown as the first holder. How many more such bloomers in anybody's guess. The corrupt in the Itax would be rubbing their hands in glee. The tenor of this govt's policies seem to compel people to accept their options and not allowing people to make their own choices. eg. disincentives contemplated for cash use. Whither democracy and free choice? This overbearing attitude to governance in terms of herding people to adhere to govt dictats on cash handling, aadhaar compulsions, muzzling voices on social media, ostracising NGOs etc is suspiciously heading towards a stiffled democracy as a political strategy??
Shipra Garg14 hours ago
The demonetization move has exposed the moral fiber of us Indians. We are so happy contemplating the poverty of petty tax evaders that we forget to question the motives and cost of a half hearted and quarter brained efforts of demonetization.
Dr. Rakesh Goyal15 hours ago
There exist a big gap between - (a) what is intended and (b) what is achieved. Achievement is possible only with hard decisions and strict implementations. Decisions have been hard but implementation has been rotten and botched-up by vested interests, who are continuing since past regimes. Even after 30 months of NaMo government, there is no visible action against known corrupt previous politicians and bureaucrats. There is no action against existing corrupt babus, politicians, police, municipal workers, inspectors. The recently concluded demonetization also exposed the corruption of bankers. Almost all people, I know, who had cash black money have converted their cash into new notes at various rates of commission. Is it possible without Banker's involvement? Complaint becomes bonanza to complaint registering officers/inspectors and harassment to complainant. Only good intent and personal honesty do not change the world. I am sure that NaMo may also be realizing this reality. Unless he ruthlessly curb present and past corruption, he will never succeed.
R RAGHUNATHAN19 hours ago
The media has been constantly attacking the demonetisation move with out reason. Just wanted to bring your notice to Kormanagala in Bangalore where my neighbours drive BMW's and live in palatial bungalows and do not pay their fair share of taxes. Their constant comment is that I am paying the babus. cops and politicians why should I pay taxes. That was how our entire economy was corroded . At I am happy that I am able to sleep well at nite and laugh at the crores of Indians who have evaded taxes.
Sucheta DalalIn Reply to R RAGHUNATHAN 17 hours ago
We understand and appreciate your sentiments Mr Raghunathan. But since you have mentioned some specific families, let me ask you for some feedback in good faith. We request you to watch them over the next year and give us regular feedback if there is any change in their lifestyle, whether they stop living in their palatial bungalows, whether there is a tax raid on them, or , whether they are having the last laugh. Let us all watch this with an open mind and then decide whether the media is attacking anybody or doing its JOB of highlighting reality.
R RAGHUNATHANIn Reply to Sucheta Dalal 13 hours ago
Thank you and already we can feel the difference since the cars with beacons lal bhati have come down and this will be a slow process not over nite . Can somebody educate me that there are only 1 cr tax payers in India and can somebody promote a discussion on increasing the same to benefit the country. The poor have no cash and the people who are shouting are the affected ones
Balakrishna PillaiIn Reply to Sucheta Dalal 15 hours ago
Bang on. For the first one week everyone who dealt in cash were scared. Seven days later, the attitude was, "jo bhi hoga dekha jayega." And, honestly, the bureaucracy, the Income Tax officials, the investigating agencies, etc remain exactly the same. Can't understand the naivety of some people who believe that with a change of PM the system (and the attitude of the people who run the system) will suddenly change
Amol ChavanIn Reply to Sucheta Dalal 15 hours ago
I feel catching those all (smaller ones) who had evaded taxes is impossible.
I agree about cleaner working of municipal corporations before they can issue a bond.
Let me tell you one more story where things can be easily tightened of my neighbor who happen to run private tutions and doing well maing 10-15 lakhs per annum and paying 2K as tax per year. This guy wanted to buy a brand new flat in pune and did not have enough money, the bank guy told him to pay 25K tax in current year so that he is fits eligibility criteria of the banks. After his loan was sanctioned he again started paying 2K tax per annum. Now these cases should be easily caught but since they are not even touched or inquired makes me believe that it is a difficult task. Gov. should do something about such type of cases. Some cases can be easily detected and if proper action taken can act as an deterrent for others.
Vivek Naik20 hours ago
Excellent Article, Mam.
Ambareesh Baliga21 hours ago
What scares me more is about what the Government is not telling you THAN what they are telling you. If you listen carefully to Mr. Modi's interview to CNN News18 about 4 months back - one statement of his stood out - Though the economic situation was extremely bad in 2014, they chose not inform the general public about the real situation lest it creates panic. Are they holding back information on Demonetisation due to the same reason?
ch prakashIn Reply to Ambareesh Baliga 2 hours ago
If it is so, Why Modi hiked the salaries of our hon'ble MP's multifold which is not at all necessary and uncalled for. What prevents the Government telling the truth about the gone 2014 now as it is sitting on the huge piles of money on account of lower Crude prices the benefits of which has not been passed on. The Government is continuing the spending on unproductive, corrupt NREGA scheme frittering away the tax payers money (both indirect as well as direct taxes). Just don't fell into the false news Bhakts are spreading.