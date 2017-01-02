From Noteban to GST, Brace Yourself for a Turbulent 2017

Caution Notice for Markets

“Investments are subject to Modi risks

Please watch his speeches carefully”

In May 2014, when stock indices soared to new highs in anticipation of good governance, pragmatic policies and strong economic growth, who would have thought that we would be back to the yo-yo days of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government when Congress ministers used to scramble to placate the market after thoughtless utterances by coalition partners.

By end-December 2016, many diehard supporters of the prime minister (PM), who started out backing this ‘bold move’ to ‘cleanse the nation’, were also nervous. Messages like the one above, forwarded on WhatsApp, reflect the mood of the people. Many of them still believe that Narendra Modi is the best option we have and are struggling between hope (achche din) and disappointment.

The PM’s decision to attack black money through demonetisation may have been well-intentioned; but the government may have miscalculated the economic cost of scrapping 85% of the currency in circulation.

The lack of preparedness, constantly changing the narrative on demonetisation, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) frequent change of rules (it had issued as many as 66 notices in 47 days up to 24th December) and the enormous hardship suffered by people in rural and semi-urban India, especially the poor, has badly exposed the government.

A steady stream of reports suggests that the cash-crunch has affected livelihoods across the country—of agricultural workers and small entrepreneurs (especially in manufacturing hubs such as Sivakasi for crackers, diamond polishing, gem & jewellery units, handicrafts, etc, in several smaller cities). Sections of corporate India (car and two-wheeler sales have declined) also report a slowdown. Mysteriously, the finance minister has put out higher numbers for collection of taxes and duties. It is also unclear how demonetisation can staunch the generation of fresh black money or put an end to corruption.

The capital market is already nervous. The Sensex, which was at 27,591 on 8th November, was down 5% to 26,366 on 29th December. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had already pulled out nearly Rs5,000 crore in October, went on to dump Rs17,737 crore of stocks in November. A further Rs6,628 crore had been pulled out in December, before the holiday season began. Remember, foreign investors are also pulling out of the debt market after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and announced that it will continue to do so next year. Foreign investors dumped Rs19,603 crore of debt in November and a further Rs20,771 crore in December. The impact of this is visible in a significantly weaker rupee.

It is in this context that we need to need to view PM Modi’s comment at a capital market-related function on 24th December. He said: Those who profit from the financial markets “must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes” and added, “For various reasons, the tax contribution from those who make money from the markets has been low. To some extent, it may be due to illegal activities and fraud.”

If the PM’s remark was about those who were manipulating penny stocks to take advantage of zero long-term capital gains tax (there is a fat investigation report by the income-tax department on this), he should have made that very clear. Instead, his comment suggested that the government would impose a tax on long-term capital gains which sent investors into a tizzy expecting a further sell-off from foreign investors.

On Christmas day, finance minister Arun Jaitley rushed into damage control mode and clarified that the government had no plan to target ‘long-term investors’. This certainly helped mitigate the immediate damage; but the sentiment remains wary and nervous. Now, when PM says that something is ‘for our own good’, one wonders if we will become guinea pigs for another social or economic experiment, said a large investor. The thought was echoed in many jokes on the social media when it was announced that the PM would address the nation on 31st December.

Implementing GST: In a recent interview, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya called demonetisation a ‘frontal attack’ on black money. He said “more such actions are in store to curb corruption.” What shape will they take? Will they have a similarly broad sweep, and will we see better planning next time? One possible move, looming on the horizon is the introduction of GST (Goods and Services Tax), billed as the biggest tax reform. The GST Bill, which has been passed in both houses of parliament and received assent of the president in September 2016, is supposed to be implemented from April 2017.

Large consulting companies, whose corporate clients stand to benefit the most from GST (despite its flawed, four-tier structure, multiple registration requirement and a serious dilution of the concept of creating a single market for the country), continue to lobby hard for its introduction. It also fits with the PM’s statement in Mumbai that his government will continue to push ahead with policies that have long-term benefits for the people, even if it involves “short-term pain for long-term gain.”

Although 160 developed countries now have GST, in many cases, the government that introduced it, did badly in the election that followed or was voted out. GST involves significant short-term pain; inflationary pressure and higher prices could last a couple of years. Small and micro entrepreneurs will come into the tax net for the first time. For them, the effort of filing returns and claiming benefits will itself be a fairly tortuous learning process.

These businesses are already reeling from the impact of demonetisation, the effect of which will probably extend over the first half of 2017. The West Bengal government has cited this in its threat to withdraw support for GST, but the Central government seems intent on pushing ahead with implementation. Its belief that implementing GST will lead to a growth in GDP also remains unshakeable. Preparations to introduce it are in full swing; even small-time contractors who undertake carpentry, painting and masonry work have been receiving calls asking them to register for GST. We can only wait to see what happens.

Municipal Bonds: In the context of radical reform, the PM made one more statement in Mumbai. Expressing disappointment that we do not have a municipal bond market, he asked the capital market regulator to ensure that at least 10 Indian cities are able to issue municipal bonds within a year. Now, municipal bonds have been discussed for over 20 years with CRISIL (Credit Rating and Information Services of India) pushing hard for them in the1990s. One reason why they did not materialise is the rampant corruption in the award of municipal contracts. Even state infrastructure projects (Maharashtra’s irrigation projects) funded by bonds have ended up in a mess.

Municipal Bonds: In the context of radical reform, the PM made one more statement in Mumbai. Expressing disappointment that we do not have a municipal bond market, he asked the capital market regulator to ensure that at least 10 Indian cities are able to issue municipal bonds within a year. Now, municipal bonds have been discussed for over 20 years with CRISIL (Credit Rating and Information Services of India) pushing hard for them in the1990s. One reason why they did not materialise is the rampant corruption in the award of municipal contracts. Even state infrastructure projects (Maharashtra's irrigation projects) funded by bonds have ended up in a mess.

Mumbai municipal corporation, whose budget is bigger than that of some states, is a great example of rampant corruption in handing out infrastructure contracts (think increases in floor-space index, realty, skywalks, roads, open spaces, waste management, etc). Can the PM ensure that at least 10 municipal corporations become 100% corruption-free, award all works contracts through transparent processes and ensure that registration of birth, deaths and marriages and property purchase and lease agreements do not require speed money? This should be a necessary condition for any 'smart city' that wants to fund infrastructure through 'municipal bonds'. The government can demonstrate its intention by creating 10 model, corruption-free municipal corporations in BJP-controlled states who earn the right to issue bonds to fund their infrastructure. It will avoid putting the cart before the horse, once again.

The government is in a mood to try out radical experiments, leading to new bold initiatives, of which demonetisation was probably the first. We, the people, have no option but to brace ourselves for an economically turbulent 2017, and deal with it.