Focus on Companies with Domestic Markets

R Balakrishnan
27 June 2017

Economy & Nation Exclusive
CAIT urges government for trial period of GST
IANS
27 June 2017
New Delhi, The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday called for a nine-month "trial period" of the landmark taxation reform Goods and Services Tax (GST).
 
According to CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, if accepted then the nine month period from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 should be utilised to understand the GST by both the government and traders as the new tax regime will be different from the current one.
 
Khandelwal spoke at the launch of CAIT's "GST White Paper" which consists of all the important aspects of the taxation reform. 
 
Further, CAIT urged the government not to take penal action against any trader for procedural lapses. However, it clarified that wilful tax defaulters should be dealt with in accordance with the law.
 
In the "White Paper", the traders' body asked for GST facilitation centres to be opened in the offices of trade associations.
 
Earlier, CAIT launched a business solution -- BizGuru -- for the non-corporate sector and allied verticals to embrace technological advancements with the aim to enable seamless transition of traders to the GST regime.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
RIL to seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 25,000 cr
IANS
27 June 2017
Mumbai, Reliance Industries on Monday said that it will seek shareholder's approval to issue redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis to raise Rs 25,000 crore.
 
The company told the BSE that it will hold its fortieth annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, July 21, 2017 in Mumbai.
 
According to the agenda of the AGM, the company seeks shareholders approval to offer or invite subscriptions for secured, unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series, tranches, of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs 25,000 crore, on private placement.
 
Further, the company will seek shareholders approval to declare a dividend at the rate of Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 
 
Other important agenda items include re-appointment of Nita M. Ambani as a Director of the company. She retires by rotation at the upcoming AGM meet.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

