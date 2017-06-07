BUY
Fitch cuts Reliance Communications IDR to 'RD’ from ‘CCC’ on ‘critical’ liquidity concerns
Moneylife Digital Team
07 June 2017
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Reliance Communications Ltd's (Rcom) long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDR) to 'RD' (restricted default) from ‘CCC’ (substantial credit risk), citing the telecom company’s ‘critical’ liquidity position and risks associated with deal execution. 
 
“Under our rating definitions, this situation constitutes a restricted default, as multiple waivers or forbearance periods have been extended in parallel following a non-payment event. Rcom’s cash and equivalents were Rs14 billion at end-March 2017, which are insufficient to repay short-term debt of Rs109 billion,” the ratings agency says.
 
The downgrade follows Rcom's announcement that all of its bank lenders are prepared to waive debt service obligations until end-2017 to provide time for the company to lower its debt through two proposed transactions and present a plan demonstrating how the debt can be serviced over the long term.
 
According to Fitch, Rcom had poor liquidity at end-March 2017, with cash and equivalents of Rs14 billion -- insufficient to pay short-term debt of Rs109 billion. Rcom's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) declined by 30%, to Rs49 billion, in the financial year to end-March 2017 (FY16-17), from Rs71 billion in FY16, and is likely to be insufficient in FY17-18 to meet annual interest costs of Rs35 billion and maintenance capex of Rs15 billion. The company's management has said that it would meet its coupon obligation due on 6 November 2017, and there would be no cross-default prospect while the bank loans are in standstill, it added.
 
The ratings agency says it believes that weakening cash generation in the Indian wireless sector may hamper Rcom's plan to sell 51% of its tower business, Reliance Infratel Ltd. Reliance Infratel would have significant cash flow exposure to the proposed 50:50 wireless joint venture (JV) between Rcom and Aircel, which faces merger execution risk as well as tough market conditions.
 
“The standstill provides Rcom with seven months to complete the transactions,” Fitch says, adding, “During the time, Rcom would also provide a sustainable long-term plan to service its remaining debt of at least Rs200 billion. According to Rcom, the standstill requires lenders' formal approval, which, given the company's critical liquidity, we expect, would be obtained.”
 
Fitch has also downgraded the rating on Rcom's $300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'. 

World's first 'aeroboat' made by Indo-Russian JV unveiled
Biswajit Choudhury (IANS)
07 June 2017
The world's first hybrid "aeroboat" capable of travelling on land, water, snow and sand that has been built by an Indo-Russian joint venture was unveiled in Moscow on Tuesday at a start-ups event organised by Russia's state-run Skolkovo Foundation.
 
The aeroboat is designed to access difficult terrain, such as flooded or marshy areas where the use of regular boats is made impossible because of shallow water, patches of dry land or by marine vegetation.
 
It has been designed by IIAAT Holding, a joint venture between the International Institute for Advanced Aerospace Technologies and Indian firm Millennium Aerodynamics.
 
The aeroboat is on demonstration in and around a pond in the two-day Startup Village annual event in Moscow for technology entrepreneurs and investors organised by Russia's biggest innovation fund the Skolkovo Foundation.
 
IIAAT Holding board member Sukrit Sharan, who is in Moscow, told IANS in an e-mail interview that they have orders for more than 25 aeroboat units from private and government buyers in India of which they have already despatched five for use in disaster management.
 
These are much faster and more robust than the comparable hovercrafts, he said.
 
"We have already exported around five units to India, both for transportation and disaster management applications. These delivered products are poised to help save hundreds of lives in India during the monsoon season when the regions experience floods," Sharan said.
 
"After our success with Indian disaster management authorities, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations has shown very strong interest in these vehicles."
 
While hovercrafts on average move at around 45-50 km per hour on water, aeroboats are capable of going at around 150 km or more, he said.
 
"The Aeroboat is also more robust than hovercrafts, and with estimated maintenance costs of $400-$600 per year, is cheaper to maintain and fuel," Sharan said.
 
He pointed out that it runs on a "hybrid" engine, meaning it can run on either petrol or electricity, enabling users to reduce carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency.
 
"Additionally, we are equipping our aeroboats with IoT (Internet of Things) technology, which allows us to remotely monitor and control and diagnose the equipment, as well as troubleshoot select faults," he said.
 
According to the makers, with room for 10 passengers and one crew member, the 6.5-metre-long aeroboat can handle steep slopes and embankments, and does not require any marine infrastructure such as jetties, since it is amphibious.
 
"Hovercrafts work on static air-cushion, whereas aeroboats work on dynamic air-cushion. This feature gives aeroboats a huge advantage in terms of speed and manoeuvrability," he said.
 
"It's possible to use hovercrafts, but they are very expensive to operate and also have speed limitations. Our amphibious aeroboats can provide high-speed year-round navigation, even when bodies of water are frozen like in Russia," he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Best & Worst Mutual Fund Schemes
Moneylife Digital Team
07 June 2017

The best# three and the worst three schemes over the past three years ranked by their...

