BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Companies & Sectors
Economy & Nation
Firstsource to sell a portion of its India business
IANS
08 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, Firstsource Solutions (FSL) on Friday said it has signed "definitive agreements" to sell a portion of its India domestic business to Vertex Customer Management India Pvt Ltd.
 
Closure of this sale was subject to approvals, the company said, without disclosing the details of the agreements.
 
Significantly, announcing FSL's fourth quarter results in May this year, Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said the firm was looking to stop making losses in some parts of its businesses.
 
During the last fiscal the company posted Rs 280 crore net profit, registering over 7 per cent growth over last year.
 
On Friday, Firstsource Solutions' scrip fell 0.57 per cent to end the day at Rs. 34.95 a piece on BSE.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Shakti Pumps: All Pumped Up
Moneylife Digital Team
08 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The stock of Shakti Pumps is surging ahead, thanks to an interesting innovation, which it...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Economy & Nation
Anand Mahindra apologises to Tech Mahindra's sacked employee
IANS
08 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra C.P. Gurnani on Friday expressed regret over the manner in which an employee of the IT major was asked to quit.
 
"I want to add my personal apology. Our core value is to preserve the dignity of the individual and we'll ensure this does not happen in future," Mahindra twitted.
 
The development comes a day after the audio clip of the conversation between the employee and the HR representative of Tech Mahindra went viral on audio distribution platform SoundCloud. 
 
During the conversation, the HR representative instructed the employee to either quit by next day or be fired. However, the authenticity of the audio clip was not independently verified.
 
On his part, Tech Mahindra MD and CEO Gurnani twitted: "I deeply regret the way the HR rep (representative) and employee discussion was done. We have taken the right steps to ensure it doesn't repeat in the future."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More