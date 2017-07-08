Firstsource to sell a portion of its India business

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, Firstsource Solutions (FSL) on Friday said it has signed "definitive agreements" to sell a portion of its India domestic business to Vertex Customer Management India Pvt Ltd.

Closure of this sale was subject to approvals, the company said, without disclosing the details of the agreements.

Significantly, announcing FSL's fourth quarter results in May this year, Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said the firm was looking to stop making losses in some parts of its businesses.

During the last fiscal the company posted Rs 280 crore net profit, registering over 7 per cent growth over last year.

On Friday, Firstsource Solutions' scrip fell 0.57 per cent to end the day at Rs. 34.95 a piece on BSE.

