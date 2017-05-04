BUY
Firm on taxing agricultural income, Debroy says onus on states
Vishav (IANS)
04 May 2017
Undeterred by the raging row stoked by his comments, NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy is sticking to his guns that agricultural income should be taxed and says that the onus for this must be on the state governments.
 
"I had said that agricultural income should be taxed above a threshold. I also said it's a state subject and it's up to the states to do it. That was my position then and that is my position now," Debroy told IANS in an interview maintaining that there was no contradiction between his views and those of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 
His remarks on April 25 raised the hackles of political parties including the MPs of the ruling BJP who criticised Debroy's views saying such economists were not in touch with reality and did not know the problems of farmers.
 
The very next day, Jaitley stepped in to douse the fires by clarifying that the central government had no plans to impose any tax on agricultural income as it did not have the constitutional authority to do so.
 
"The Finance Minister also said it is a state subject and the centre has no plans to tax agricultural income. How is it a contradiction to what I have said," Debroy wondered.
 
He added that even Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian's remarks were in line with his statement.
 
Subramanian had on April 28 restoked the debate when he said that nothing prevented state governments from taxing agriculture income as the constitutional restriction was only on the central government.
 
Debroy also said that agricultural income was already being taxed in seven to eight states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He, however, added there may be cases where they taxed only "a certain kind" of agricultural income, "but they do tax it".
 
"Half the people who are creating this controversy don't even know that the issue of taxing agricultural income is being debated in India since 1953-54... People complaining about implementation don't even know there is a K.N. Raj committee report from 1972-73 called Taxation of Agricultural Wealth and Income, which talks about implementation issues."
 
"They don't know there was a Kelkar Task Force report in 2002 which estimated that if you use the existing threshold, 95 per cent of the farmers will be below it," Debroy said.
 
The media was "unnecessarily trying to manufacture a controversy", he added.
 
The NITI Aayog member said that there were 307 individuals who declared agricultural income of more than Rs 1 crore ($156,000) during fiscal 2014-15, alluding but not saying so in as many words, that something wasn't right here.
 
Debroy also noted there was also a company which had a profit of Rs 215 crore and yet claimed exemption worth hundreds of crores as its income was from agricultural sources.
 
"Now how is it reasonable to say that they should not pay taxes?"
 
Last week after Debroy first made the remarks, NITI Aayog said in a statement that his suggestion to tax agricultural income was neither the view of the Aayog, nor it was part of the Draft Action Agenda document conceived by the planning body.
 
"NITI Aayog has already told you that my views are not the views of the action plan. Therefore, the action plan's views are not my views also," Debroy said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy
IANS
04 May 2017
San Juan, Puerto Rico has filed for bankruptcy and sought relief under a law enacted to help the US commonwealth restructure its massive debt load, a media report said.
 
This could pave the way for what could be the largest-ever bankruptcy case involving a US local government entity, Efe news reported. 
 
Puerto Rico owes more than $70 billion in bond debt and has nearly $50 billion in pension liabilities as a consequence of a more than decade-long recession.
 
It has also suffered a massive exodus of members of its economically active population, who as US citizens freely relocated to the mainland. 
 
On Wednesday, the island's authorities resorted to the so-called Title III provision of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa), which was signed in June 2016 by then-President Barack Obama.
 
Title III of that law - a hybrid between Chapter 9 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, designed for local governments (although Puerto Rico is excluded) and corporations, respectively, - provides a stay on all creditor litigation and would leave decisions on debt repayment in the hands of a court.
 
But it would not bring an end to talks aimed at reaching a restructuring agreement.
 
Title III can be resorted to when talks aimed at reaching a negotiated solution between Puerto Rico's government and its creditors have been exhausted.
 
In a statement, Jose Carrion, the chairman of the Promesa-established Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) that filed for the bankruptcy proceedings at the request of Puerto Rican Governor Ricky Rossello's administration, said the entity determined that the measure was necessary and appropriate.
 
He said it was the right path for protecting Puerto Rico's residents and the interests of its creditors after a moratorium protecting the Caribbean island from creditor litigation expired on Monday.
 
The decision to opt for Title III was also backed by Rossello's predecessor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, and Luis Gutierrez, a Democrat from Illinois.
 
The next step is for US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to choose a judge to handle the bankruptcy case.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Massive dust storm lashes UP, damages mango harvest
IANS
04 May 2017
Lucknow, Heavy damage to property, crops especially to the mango harvest has been reported from across Uttar Pradesh as a massive dust storm hit most parts of the state late on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.
 
More than 25 per cent of the mango harvest, specially in the Malihabad mango belt has been damaged with most fruits falling off due to gusty winds.
 
Half-a-dozen persons were also injured in accidents and tree felling during the storm, which hit most places, including the state capital at a speed of 55 km per hour.
 
Power outages have been reported from many towns and localities in the state capital. Hundreds of tress were uprooted and a 150-year-old building on Victoria street in old Lucknow was also damaged.
 
More than a dozen late night flights were affected by the dust storm and trains were also delayed for over two hours. 
 
The Regional Met Office has predicted more dust storms in the coming days and have said that there could be scattered rains which would bring some temporary relief from the sweltering heat.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

