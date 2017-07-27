BUY
Finally, Maharashtra farmers get promised aid
IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Public sector banks in Maharashtra have finally started disbursing the emergency aid of Rs 10,000 - promised by the state government on June 11 - for the eligible nine million farmers, a top official said on Thursday.
 
"The work has begun in full swing after a meeting of the Bankers Committee last week. Till now, around 7,000 farmers have been given Rs 10,000. We are confident that by next week the work will be completed," the Pune-based Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Vijay Zade told IANS.
 
The development came after the issue was first highlighted by IANS (July 22) on the massive delays in disbursing the Rs 10,000 immediate aid as part of the comprehensive farm loans waiver scheme announced on June 11 by the state government.
 
According to the latest official figures, a total of 6,990 farmers have been disbursed Rs 6,74,99,000 from district cooperative banks, rural banks and nationalized banks.
 
"The ball has been set rolling after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis summoned a meeting of all banks at the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on July 21. Upset over the delays he ordered all banks to take immediate measures to clear the Rs 10,000 immediate aid," Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalambi Mission Chairman Kishore Tiwari told IANS from Nagpur.
 
Zade said some banks did not implement the directives earlier as they did not receive the SLBC and the respective individual banks' clearance on time though the state government had already provided its guarantee to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
After the matter became an embarrassment for the government, the banks have finally fallen in line and started the disbursal to the farmers.
 
Till date, distressed farmers in 30 districts, excluding a few like Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Mumbai and Mumbai suburban, have started getting the promised aid announced on June 11.
 
The government had issued its order on June 14 asking the eligible farmers to collect this amount the next day (June 15) but the banks did not entertain them.
 
Strangely, despite the government orders of June 14, it managed to provide the bank guarantee only after three weeks - on July 4 - but the disbursal process began only after another 20 days, Tiwari pointed out.
 
Earlier, of the nine million eligible farmers, a paltry 3,200 had been given as immediate aid, mostly by the Vidarbha-Konkan Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank and District Central Cooperative Banks.
 
"However, the insensitive banks and bureaucrats had made a joke of even the small amount of Rs 10,000. Owing to their negative temperament, the farmers' suicides continue unabated," Tiwari added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Axis Bank acquires FreeCharge
IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Axis Bank has entered into an agreement with Jasper Infotech Private Limited to acquire 100 per cent stake in its subsidiaries like FreeCharge Payment Technologies Private Limited and Accelyst Solutions Private Limited, which together constitute the digital payments business under the "FreeCharge" brand, a company statement said on Thursday.
 
"The acquisition of FreeCharge re-affirms Axis Bank's determination to lead the journey of digitization of financial services. We expect FreeCharge to contribute significantly in our aspiration to serve the digital native and mobile-first young consumers of India," said Shikha Sharma, MD & CEO of Axis Bank.
 
The statement, however, did not mention any acquisition size.
 
"The Axis FreeCharge combination is a potent one that has the potential to make a large impact on the digital payments and banking space. It is a win-win deal that allows Snapdeal to further focus on our core e-commerce business, while giving Axis some of the most agile and innovative technology capabilities in the financial services space in India," said Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal Co-Founder & CEO.
 
E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal had acquired FreeCharge in 2015.
 
FreeCharge is a pan-India digital payments company with over 50 million registered wallet users and over 200,000 merchants. FreeCharge wallet is used to make payments for telecom, DTH and broadband recharges and for utility payments including electricity, gas and water bills.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC refuses stay on 'Indu Sarkar' release
IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's movie "Indu Sarkar", which deals with the Emergency imposed in 1975 by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
 
A bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitav Roy and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, dismissed the plea filed by a woman who claims to be the biological daughter of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi.
 
"The movie is an artistic expression within the parameters of law," said the bench while dismissing the plea of Priya Singh Paul.
 
Paul has told the court that the film was "full of concoction and totally derogatory" to malign the image of Sanjay Gandhi and his mother, Indira Gandhi.
 
The petitioner moved the top court as Bombay High Court had dismissed her plea on July 24, saying no "known descendant" of Sanjay Gandhi has objected to the movie.
 
In her petition, the woman has claimed that Sanjay Gandhi was her biological father and the movie points fingers at him.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

 

