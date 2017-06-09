FCC takes next step in scrapping net neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has started the process of eliminating net neutrality, voting Thursday to shift internet regulation to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), according to the editor of ConsumerAffairs.com
, a consumer news and advocacy organization founded in 1998 by James R Hood, a veteran Washington, DC journalist and public affairs executive.
The commission had voted last month to begin unraveling the designation of the internet as a public utility. The Obama Era FCC had designated the internet as a common carrier, basically a regulated public utility.
According to ConsumerAffairs.com
, prior to the utility designation, the internet had been under the jurisdiction of the FTC, which mostly goes after deceptive trade and anti-competitive practices.
The current FCC chairman, Trump appointee Ajit Pai, has long viewed the utility designation as an unnecessary government "overreach" and has left no doubt of his intention to reverse it. Prior to being named chairman, he said that net neutrality's days would be numbered if he had anything to say about it, observed ConsumerAffairs.com
ConsumerAffairs.com
argues that opponents fear that, once the internet is deregulated, AT&T, Comcast and other gigantic conglomerates will give preferential treatment to their content, making it harder for smaller content providers to grow and prosper and, thus, depriving consumers of access to diverse content.
Among those opponents is the lone Democrat on the commission, Mignon Clyburn. “While the majority engages in flowery rhetoric about light-touch regulation and so on, the endgame appears to be no-touch regulation and a wholescale destruction of the FCC’s public interest authority in the 21st century,” Clyburn said recently, adds the ConsumerAffairs.com
User