BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Consumer Issues
Consumer Interest
FCC takes next step in scrapping net neutrality
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has started the process of eliminating net neutrality, voting Thursday to shift internet regulation to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), according to the editor of ConsumerAffairs.com, a consumer news and advocacy organization founded in 1998 by James R Hood, a veteran Washington, DC journalist and public affairs executive. 
 
The commission had voted last month to begin unraveling the designation of the internet as a public utility. The Obama Era FCC had designated the internet as a common carrier, basically a regulated public utility.
 
According to ConsumerAffairs.com, prior to the utility designation, the internet had been under the jurisdiction of the FTC, which mostly goes after deceptive trade and anti-competitive practices.
 
The current FCC chairman, Trump appointee Ajit Pai, has long viewed the utility designation as an unnecessary government "overreach" and has left no doubt of his intention to reverse it. Prior to being named chairman, he said that net neutrality's days would be numbered if he had anything to say about it, observed ConsumerAffairs.com
 
ConsumerAffairs.com argues that opponents fear that, once the internet is deregulated, AT&T, Comcast and other gigantic conglomerates will give preferential treatment to their content, making it harder for smaller content providers to grow and prosper and, thus, depriving consumers of access to diverse content.
 
Among those opponents is the lone Democrat on the commission, Mignon Clyburn. “While the majority engages in flowery rhetoric about light-touch regulation and so on, the endgame appears to be no-touch regulation and a wholescale destruction of the FCC’s public interest authority in the 21st century,” Clyburn said recently, adds the ConsumerAffairs.com
 
(Read the original article by James Hood of ConsumerAffairs.com here: FCC takes next step in scrapping net neutrality)

User

Economy & Nation
Thinking of Retirement Homes? Here is what you should keep in mind
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Pramila R, 55, lived in Mumbai for most of her married life. On a visit to Coimbatore to a...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Investor Interest
I-T Exempted on Joint Purchase of Property from Sale Proceeds
Raj Pradhan
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The income-tax appellate tribunal (ITAT) has ruled that an individual should get the full...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More