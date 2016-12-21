BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
World
Public Interest
'Facebook provided misleading information about WhatsApp takeover'
IANS
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Facebook misled the European Union (EU) regulators over its 2014 takeover of WhatsApp, the EU said on Tuesday.
 
"The European Commission has sent a statement of objections to Facebook alleging the company provided incorrect or misleading information during the Commission's 2014 investigation under the EU merger regulation of Facebook's planned acquisition of WhatsApp," Xinhua news agency quoted the European Commission, the EU's executive body, as saying in a statement.
 
According to the statement, Facebook now has now until January 31, 2017 to respond to the statement of objections. If the Commission's preliminary concerns in this case are confirmed, the Commission could impose a fine of up to 1 per cent of Facebook's turnover.
 
The acquisition announced in February 2014 gained EU approval in October the same year.
 
When reviewing Facebook's planned acquisition of WhatsApp, the Commission looked, among other elements, at the possibility of Facebook matching its users' accounts with WhatsApp users' accounts.
 
In its notification of the transaction in August 2014 and in a reply to a request of information, Facebook indicated to the Commission that it would be unable to establish reliable automated matching between the two companies' user accounts.
 
However, in August 2016, WhatsApp announced, among other updates to its terms of service and privacy policy, the possibility of linking WhatsApp user phone numbers with Facebook user identities.
 
WhatsApp explained that this was done with a view to improving the service by, for example, allowing Facebook to offer better friend suggestions or displaying more relevant ads on WhatsApp users' Facebook accounts.
 
In Tuesday's statement of objections, the Commission took the preliminary view that, contrary to Facebook's statements and reply during the merger review, the technical possibility of automatically matching Facebook users' IDs with WhatsApp users' IDs already existed in 2014.
 
The Commission said the current investigation is limited to the assessment of breaches of procedural rules.
 
As the Commission's October 2014 decision to clear Facebook/WhatsApp was based on a variety of factors going beyond the possibility of matching user accounts, the current investigation will not have an impact on that decision which remains effective, the Commission added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Banks could unlock potential treasury gains of Rs38,200 crore on surplus liquidity: Report
Moneylife Digital Team
20 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The softening of yields due to surplus liquidity could help Indian banks in registering potential treasury gains of about Rs38,200 crore for FY17, says India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). 
 
Considering that the banking sector reported a profit of Rs23,600 crore for FY16 (public sector banks (PSBs) reported a loss of Rs17,700 crore in loss) the Rs38,200 crore worth of potential treasury gains are significantly large. According to the ratings agency, the development comes at a time when the banking sector is facing challenging conditions. It says, "The profitability levels of Indian banks remain weak owing to continued pressure on asset quality and weak loan expansion. It would be imperative for banks starved for capital to strengthen their capital adequacy ratios." 
 
"Meanwhile, even better placed banks can use this likely opportunity to improve their provision coverage ratios, which recently witnessed a downtrend. However, large profit booking, followed by a spike in yields, could have a double whammy effect on the profitability levels of banks in subsequent years," Ind-Ra added.
 
Treasury Gains to Partially Ease Capital Requirement for PSBs: Treasury gains in FY17 would enable PSBs to contribute towards reducing their capital requirements, in accordance with the Basel III requirement. Domestic additional Tier 1 (AT1) issuances worth Rs15,400 crore have been made so far in FY17, with increased participation from mutual funds. Ind-Ra says it believes the softening of yields could prove to be an additional impetus in the development of AT1 markets.
 
Demonetisation to Drive Yields Lower: A surge in deposits, due to demonetisation, will increase demand for government and high-rated corporate bonds, and is likely to put downward pressure on yields under the current tepid credit demand scenario. Banks are poised to benefit from the softening of yields, considering they are the largest holders of government bonds (about Rs29 lakh crore as on 11 November 2016).
 
UDAY Bonds to Add to Treasury Gains: In addition to statutory liquidity requirement (SLR) bonds, banks hold bonds issued by states under Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY). UDAY bonds have been converted to bonds from standard restructured loans given to state distribution companies (discoms). In FY16, the value of loans converted to state government bonds under UDAY was about Rs75,000 crore. Ind-Ra estimates the value of loans converted to state government bonds at end-September 2016 at about Rs1 lakh crore, a significant proportion of which continues to be a part of banks’ investment portfolio. Under UDAY, discom bonds with different maturity periods, ranging from 4-15 years, were issued. The yields at the time of the issuance were in the range of 8.10%-8.75%. At present, UDAY bonds are trading at close to 7.25%. This could result in a potential gain of 100bp-150bp.
 
Mid-Sized PSBs Likely to Register Larger Treasury Gains: Some mid-sized PSBs would continue to report stressed profitability figures for FY17 because of rising credit costs due to the ageing impact of a large proportion of assets classified non-performing in FY16. Treasury gains would provide some relief to the overall profitability levels of PSBs. Some mid-sized PSBs witnessed an increase in their investment portfolios in recent quarters because of challenges with regard to the deployment of incremental deposits. The compression of yields has proved to be a boon for them. A weak profitability forecast, along with challenging capital conditions, would result in mid-sized PSBs registering high treasury gains to protect themselves from potential capital erosion.
 
Daily Average LCR Reporting to Increase SLR Holdings of Banks: Ind-Ra says it expects an increase in the structural volatility in the liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs) of banks, given the proposed switch from monthly to daily average LCR calculations by January 2018.
 

User

Economy & Nation
In India, as income rises, fewer girls are born
Sanjukta Nair (IANS)
20 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
India's sex ratio at birth -- the number of girls born alive for every 1,000 boys -- declined over the last 65 years from 946 to 887 even as per capita income increased nearly 10 times, according to recently released government data.
 
India's child sex ratio, or the number of girls below six per 1,000 boys, too has declined over the years. In 2011, it stood at 914 -- the lowest since Independence.
 
In societies that show a marked son preference -- especially in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa -- growing affluence does lead to a fall in the fertility rate, but it also results in a skewed sex ratio.
 
This is because rising income, which results in increased literacy, makes it easier for families to access sex-selective procedures such as amniocentesis.
 
As India's per capita income rose to Rs 72,889, its total fertility rate (average number of children born per woman) fell from 5.9 in 1960 to 2.5 in 2012 and to 2.4 in 2014. But its sex ratio at birth fell too.
 
Consider similar trends in other Asian countries where it is believed that only sons can perpetuate the family line and receive inheritance, apart from earning dowry for the family.
 
In 2015, China's per capita income stood at $7,924.7, way above India's $1,581.6, but its sex ratio at birth this year was estimated at 869 -- much lower than the world average of 971 -- according to the Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook.
 
South Korea showed an annual per capita income of $20,971 in 2006, but it was among the first countries to report a skewed sex ratio at birth traceable to the widespread use of sex-selective technology.
 
The link between rising income, falling fertility rate and sex ratio at birth becomes clear as we study the figures reported from various Indian states.
 
The five richest states in India had per capita incomes higher than the national average, and total fertility rates lower than the national average. But, with the exception of Sikkim, all of them recorded sex ratios below 950.
 
Delhi, with the second-highest per capita income of Rs 221,219 in 2013-14, has not crossed the 900 mark yet in sex ratio at birth (896).
 
Telangana, India's newest state, had the fourth-highest sex ratio at birth (961) and a per capita income of Rs 95,961, which made it amongst the top 10 richest states in the country. However, its districts have been showing declining child sex ratios.
 
Among the states that reported high sex ratios at birth, only Kerala figured among the top 10 richest states. Arunachal Pradesh, which had the country's highest sex ratio at birth (993) in 2014, ranked 13th on the per capita income list.
 
Kerala's position as an outlier, with a sex ratio at birth of 948 -- the fifth highest in the country -- can be attributed to its literacy rate of 93.91 per cent in 2011, the highest at the time.
 
The only places in India that had sex ratios at birth more favourable to infant girls are the Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, with ratios of 1,031 and 1,043, respectively.
 
Haryana and Tamil Nadu, the country's third- and fifth-richest states in terms of per capita income, are the fourth- and third-lowest states in terms of sex ratio at birth.
 
The prevalence of female infanticide in Tamil Nadu has resulted in its sex ratio at birth declining from 935 in 2005 to 834 in 2014. Its per capita income had risen nearly four times in the same period.
 
Some states -- such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura -- do not even have recorded data of sex ratio at birth for certain years.
 
Tripura registered the sharpest one-year decline in sex ratio at birth -- from 1,055 in 2013 to 882 the following year. Nagaland saw a decline in its sex ratio at birth from 873 in 2013 to 860 in 2014, while in Manipur it dropped to 684 in 2014 from 700 in 2013.
 
Tribal populations in India have traditionally been gender-balanced. But states with high tribal populations are now reporting declining child sex ratios. One possibility, as per one report, is that these societies are imitating the ways of the so-called upper castes.
 
When families opt for fewer children, the pressure on women to produce sons becomes more intense.
 
"Modernisation and rising incomes make it easier and more desirable to select the sex of your children. And on top of that, smaller families combine with greater wealth to reinforce the imperative to produce a son," said a March 2010 article in the Economist news magazine.
 
A 2006 article published by the National Academy of Sciences in the US traced the link between wealth, fertility rate and a skewed child sex ratio: "When large family size is the norm and access to contraception is limited, son preference has little influence on sex ratio because couples continue bearing children, largely irrespective of the gender of the children.
 
"Female infanticide, abandonment of newborn girls, and neglect of daughters have been used in such societies to increase the male-to-female ratio in families, especially in situations where poverty has limited the number of desired children."
 
The report also pointed out that the sex ratio at birth becomes skewed in favour of boys when fertility rates are low "by choice or coercion". Then, "female births must be prevented to allow for the desired number of sons within the family size norm".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More