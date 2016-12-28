BUY
Facebook Doesn’t Tell Users Everything it Really Knows About Them
Julia Angwin, Terry Parris Jr  and  Surya Mattu (ProPublica)
28 December 2016

Facebook has long let users see all sorts of things the site knows about them, like whether they enjoy soccer, have recently moved, or like Melania Trump.

 

But the tech giant gives users little indication that it buys far more sensitive data about them, including their income, the types of restaurants they frequent and even how many credit cards are in their wallets.

 

Since September, ProPublica has been encouraging Facebook users to share the categories of interest that the site has assigned to them. Users showed us everything from "Pretending to Text in Awkward Situations" to "Breastfeeding in Public." In total, we collected more than 52,000 unique attributes that Facebook has used to classify users.

 

Facebook's site says it gets information about its users "from a few different sources."

 

What the page doesn't say is that those sources include detailed dossiers obtained from commercial data brokers about users' offline lives. Nor does Facebook show users any of the often remarkably detailed information it gets from those brokers.

 

"They are not being honest," said Jeffrey Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy. "Facebook is bundling a dozen different data companies to target an individual customer, and an individual should have access to that bundle as well."

 

When asked this week about the lack of disclosure, Facebook responded that it doesn't tell users about the third-party data because it's widely available and was not collected by Facebook.

 

"Our approach to controls for third-party categories is somewhat different than our approach for Facebook-specific categories," said Steve Satterfield, a Facebook manager of privacy and public policy. "This is because the data providers we work with generally make their categories available across many different ad platforms, not just on Facebook."

 

Satterfield said users who don't want that information to be available to Facebook should contact the data brokers directly. He said users can visit a page in Facebook's help center, which provides links to the opt-outs for six data brokers that sell personal data to Facebook.

 

Limiting commercial data brokers' distribution of your personal information is no simple matter. For instance, opting out of Oracle's Datalogix, which provides about 350 types of data to Facebook according to our analysis, requires "sending a written request, along with a copy of government-issued identification" in postal mail to Oracle's chief privacy officer.

 

Users can ask data brokers to show them the information stored about them. But that can also be complicated. One Facebook broker, Acxiom, requires people to send the last four digits of their social security number to obtain their data. Facebook changes its providers from time to time so members would have to regularly visit the help center page to protect their privacy.

 

One of us actually tried to do what Facebook suggests. While writing a book about privacy in 2013, reporter Julia Angwin tried to opt out from as many data brokers as she could. Of the 92 brokers she identified that accepted opt-outs, 65 of them required her to submit a form of identification such as a driver's license. In the end, she could not remove her data from the majority of providers.

 

ProPublica's experiment to gather Facebook's ad categories from readers was part of our Black Box series, which explores the power of algorithms in our lives. Facebook uses algorithms not only to determine the news and advertisements that it displays to users, but also to categorize its users in tens of thousands of micro-targetable groups.

 

Our crowd-sourced data showed us that Facebook's categories range from innocuous groupings of people who like southern food to sensitive categories such as "Ethnic Affinity" which categorizes people based on their affinity for African-Americans, Hispanics and other ethnic groups. Advertisers can target ads toward a group — or exclude ads from being shown to a particular group.

 

Last month, after ProPublica bought a Facebook ad in its housing categories that excluded African-Americans, Hispanics and Asian-Americans, the company said it would build an automated system to help it spot ads that illegally discriminate.

 

Facebook has been working with data brokers since 2012 when it signed a deal with Datalogix. This prompted Chester, the privacy advocate at the Center for Digital Democracy, to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission alleging that Facebook had violated a consent decree with the agency on privacy issues. The FTC has never publicly responded to that complaint and Facebook subsequently signed deals with five other data brokers.

 

To find out exactly what type of data Facebook buys from brokers, we downloaded a list of 29,000 categories that the site provides to ad buyers. Nearly 600 of the categories were described as being provided by third-party data brokers. (Most categories were described as being generated by clicking pages or ads on Facebook.)


The categories from commercial data brokers were largely financial, such as "total liquid investible assets $1-$24,999," "People in households that have an estimated household income of between $100K and $125K, or even "Individuals that are frequent transactor at lower cost department or dollar stores."

 

We compared the data broker categories with the crowd-sourced list of what Facebook tells users about themselves. We found none of the data broker information on any of the tens of the thousands of "interests" that Facebook showed users.

 

Our tool also allowed users to react to the categories they were placed in as being "wrong," "creepy" or "spot on." The category that received the most votes for "wrong" was "Farmville slots." The category that got the most votes for "creepy" was "Away from family." And the category that was rated most "spot on" was "NPR."

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

User

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

2 hours ago

Fortunately or unfortunately FB is having the capacity to study the personalities and their mentalities on the basis of posts, likes etc.

REPLY
Investor Interest
Nifty bounced from oversold zones – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
27 December 2016

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might bounce because it was reaching an oversold zone. Short covering and value buying lifted the Indian equity markets on Tuesday. The key indices provisionally closed with substantial gains of around 1.5 per cent each, as buying was witnessed in automobile, banking and healthcare stocks. The Nifty recaptured 8000 while the Sensex surged up 400 points Tuesday. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 124.60 points or 1.58 per cent to 8,032.85 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,249.03 points and a low of 25,803.19 points during the intra-day trade. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

 
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,692 advances and 875 declines. Out of 1,362 stocks traded on the NSE, 320 declined and 986 advanced today. On Monday, both the Sensex and the Nifty had plunged as the Prime Minister's major announcement of increasing tax rates, continuous outflow of foreign funds and selling pressure spooked investors. The India VIX or volatility index fell more than 9% to 15.08 as benchmark indices notched up near 1.5% gains each.
 
The rupee was trading down 21 paise at 67.94 per US dollar. A total of eight stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trades today, whereas 46 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. The domestic market had plunged in eight out of the past 10 sessions (including Tuesday’s trade) on rising concerns about foreign fund outflow from emerging markets to developed markets, like the US. The BSE Midcap index outperformed the broader market and closed 1.71 per cent higher at 11,702, while the BSE Smallcap index gained 1.49 per cent to 11,720. 
 
Nifty FMCG Index opened at 19,671 and touched a high of 20,154 in the day’s trade. Among the top gainers was Dabur which was up 4.15%; it was closely followed by ITC which was up by 4.04%. Jubilant FoodWorks was up by 2.81%, while Marico and Tata Global Beverages Ltd also gained by nearly 2%.
Cigarette stocks hogged limelight in Tuesday’s trade after media reports said tobacco may be exempted from a steep hike in taxes in the Union Budget for 2017-18. Shares of Godfrey Phillips rallied 20 per cent to Rs999. Shares of ITC advanced 4.02 per cent to Rs234.10. 
 
Lupin advanced 2% after the pharma company has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to sell Olmesartan medoximil tablets, used for treating high blood pressure, in the American market. Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion today snapped a seven-session losing streak to rise 8% to Rs518 on bargain buying.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian stocks ended mixed on a day of thin trade as some markets were closed on account of Christmas and New Year holiday week. Nikkei 225 ended flat at 19,403 and the Kospi of South Korea rose 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite index closed marginally lower. Hong Kong and Australia were closed for Boxing Day. European shares were trading flat in morning trade on Tuesday.
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

 

User

Public Interest
Demonetisation victim: Senior citizen duped of Rs2 lakh inside State Bank by a tout
Moneylife Digital Team
27 December 2016
Even the branch premises of India's largest bank is no safe from touts, when it comes to duping people by taking advantage of the chaos over demonetisation. Here is what happened to Dr Hussain Kanatwala (name changed at his request), who on 15 November 2016 visited the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai to deposit old currency.
 
The problem started with SBI's cashier refusing to accept a deposit of more than Rs25,000. This is illegal and must be questioned. But as the doctor was waiting inside the branch to try and persuade the teller to accept the deposit, a tout, pretending to be a helpful bank officer approached him and offered to help. He was clearly known to the branch officers and even had a free run of the premises to put the bank's stamp on a pay-in slip. The upshot was that the doctor, was duped of Rs2 lakh, and left holding a meaningless piece of paper. Dr Kanatwala (name changed at his request) is now doing rounds to the bank and police station urging to nab the culprit clearly visible in the CCTV footage he procured from SBI. The bank, have not bothered to respond, although its PR firm, Adfactors, tells us that it has noted the issue several days ago.
 
 
Here is first person account of Dr Kanatwala... 
 
On 15 November 2016, I went to SBI's main branch in Mumbai (not my home branch, though) as I was told that there was less rush there. I filled two cash deposit slips, one for my SBI savings account and other in the name of my wife for her SBI account. Each slip was filled for Rs1 lakh in now demonetised currency notes of Rs500 and Rs1,000. However, the cashier refused to accept these deposits saying that he will accept deposits of only Rs25,000. He also asked me to sit nearby.
 
 While I was waiting for the cashier to call me, a person looking like bank staff approached and offered to help me in depositing the cash of Rs2 lakh. He took the cash deposit slips from me and went inside the bank. When he returned, the receipts had a stamp of the bank along with name of an officer, some index number and initials. He handed over the cash deposit slips to me and then I gave him the cash. He told me that the cash would be deposited in my account and would reflect after 4pm.
 
Since I did not receive any SMS from the bank on my mobile about the deposits, I went to the branch and checked with an official from the bank. He told me no such cash was deposited in my account. I then showed the stamped cash deposits slips to the official, who told me that this is not the stamp they use. I then requested them to show me the CCTV footage.
 
After checking the video, I came to know that the person who took my money was not employee of the bank. The person, after taking the deposit slips from me went inside the branch and stamped the slips using a stamp lying on a table where there was no bank official present. He even signed on the cash deposit slips and then gave me the same slips. Immediately, I filed a complaint with Police and urged them to grab the culprit using the CCTV footage, but till date they have neither probed it or made any attempt to grab the person, who duped me for Rs2 lakh.
 
Moneylife has seen the copies of first information report (FIR) filed by Dr Kanatwala as well as the images grabbed from the CCTV footage. We also showed it to Ms R Bhuvaneswari, a retired banker, who is also an expert in Moneylife Foundation's free Credit Helpline. She says, the stamp on the cash deposit slips is not what is used by banks. In addition, the slip has 'Fort' branch written on it, while Dr Kanatwala made the deposits in the main branch of SBI. Moreover, the stamp used on the slips is meant for government bank division (that looks after government business and not individual customer business or transactions), she added.
 
 
According to Ms Bhuvaneswari, even the account numbers mentioned on the slips appear to be from two different branches. While Dr Kanatwala's account number starts with 31, the same for his wife begins with 32. She says, "This is not possible as the same bank branch cannot have account number beginning with two different numbers. The last few digits would be different depending upon number of customers in the branch, but first few digits remain same as it denotes the branch particulars." 
 
 
While taking guidance from the banker, Dr Kanatwala also found that the handwriting on the cash deposit slips is not his own and the person who duped him may have filled these two slips.
 
While the probe is going on, here are two questions that need answers from SBI. 
1. Why did SBI's cashier in the main branch refuse to accept cash deposits into one's own savings account of over Rs25,000?
2. Why was an outsider given a free run of the branch? How come no security guard or official prevent him from accessing a stamp from an unoccupied table?
3. When CCTV footage is available and shows this unknown man's activities inside the branch, why has the bank taken no action to file its own complaint?
4. Can State Bank of India absolve itself of all responsibility for someone who is cheated inside its premises, because he impersonated a bank officer? If so, then all bank branches become unsafe for customers, especially when private bank have a fairly informal way of working and dealing with customers.

User

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

2 hours ago

Note. This happened not in a small branch in outskirts but in Main Branch of SBI. Had the cashier followed laid down norms, this could have never happened. Bank must admit it's vicarious liability. This may not be the first or only one, as it might have practiced with other banks, but those customers are not coming out fearing tax problems.

REPLY

Umesh Chandra Tiwari

4 hours ago

SBI in first place is horrible bank to deal with. The staff n officers must be trained as to how to behave with customers. In this case it us quite certain that cashier had hand in gloves with taut. Lot is desired in SBI as always there is huge rush in Banks u visit any branch.

REPLY

Gurudutt Mundkur

5 hours ago

The cashier is obviously in partnership with the tout. The Bank is responsible and should reimburse the Sr Citizen. As for the Sr citizen, he should deal with people known to him. Surely as a Doctor [whether MBBS or PhD] he is an educated man. Is he so immature that he falls prey to such a fraud?

REPLY

B. KRISHNAN

13 hours ago

Recent events have proved that Bankers were hand in glove with money launderers. It is no surprise that honest citizens are treated shabbily by banks. Alas, when will these people be made answerable?

REPLY

Govinda Warrier

In Reply to B. KRISHNAN 11 hours ago

Law should take its course and the guilty should be punished severely. While blaming, it has become a practice in several situations to bracket bankers, Government Servants, corporates, Politicians and so on as separate categories and charge them as a class. There are good and bad, honest and dishonest people in any group.

REPLY

Rajgopal

In Reply to B. KRISHNAN 12 hours ago

Demonitisation has brought out this problem. Bankers have done a great job w.r.t. Jan Dhan and even demonitisation as they had to face a lot of pressure, but there are culprits there too who do their best to ensure that an objective fails. Sad indeed.

REPLY

Govinda Warrier

14 hours ago

The sequence of events and the whole story looks intriguing. One wishes, SBI gives its version of what happened, in due course. Other than CCTV, if someone from SBI branch had seen the miscreant having a free ride inside the branch, what did s/he do? Will a single individual take this much of risk just for one transaction? May be, the probe may throw some light.

REPLY

Rajgopal

14 hours ago

There are cheats all around. Little surprising that the noble Doctor first took the stamped slips and then gave him the cash. No cashier will acknowledge first and then receive cash. That apart, in the last few years, all banks keep the cheque drop box and a seal besides it for customers to use themselves. It is a very wrong practice, prone to gross misuse. An official should receive the cheques and then give the acknowledgment.

REPLY

Hemant

In Reply to Rajgopal 8 hours ago

Fully agree with you & its childish on money life team's part to blame this on demonetisation. Seems more keen on sensationalize the issue. If people don't take basic care while dealing in finance,can't blame others for own negligence. Whenever one deposit cash in bank,always gets stamp of CASH RECEIVED & not of TRANSFER.

REPLY

Mahesh S Bhatt

14 hours ago

India Shining Modibhai Hum Sab Chor Hai Mukeshbhai ka recording sunna BJP aur Congress apni dukan hai?Ram Ram HNY 17. Mahesh

REPLY

Parimal Shah

14 hours ago

A cognizable offence can be made out against the teller who refused to accept more than INR 25000/- in old notes. An FIR and police case followed by arrest warrant is a must to set a good example.

REPLY

B. KRISHNAN

In Reply to Parimal Shah 13 hours ago

That bank manager should be questioned for allowing touts to roam free in his premises!

REPLY

Meenal Mamdani

17 hours ago

Clearly the bank staff is in collusion with the tout.
Banks will not bother to investigate and take action because of laziness (lot of paperwork and bureaucratic hassle involved) and knowing full well that customers have very little recourse.
I would suggest that this incident is given prominent publicity in major newspapers to shame the higher officials in taking prompt action against the staff.

REPLY

Parimal Shah

19 hours ago

The stamp on the slip is for transfer which is for local check for same branch.
This should have raised suspicion . When cash is deposited, stamp has to be Cash received. Small things like this are important to note. But this does not absolve the bank or the police.

REPLY

Shashi Mehra

21 hours ago

of course bank staff is hand in glove in the game.bank must compensate him

REPLY

Krishna Kumar

1 day ago

Not SEBI, SBI - proof read

REPLY

SRINIVAS SHENOY

1 day ago

I have also observed that in some branches where I have served, customers were freely using clearing seals of the bank branch. I had always objected to such practices, primarily because the customer was not entrusted with such duties by the bank. Secondly, it may lead to a fraud and subsequent liability on the banker. I feel the security staff and the bank officials have to be more vigilant in this regard. This can be achieved by only making them more accountable for such lapses caused by their laxity. At the bank training centres we were advised to take care of the customer transactions, like we exercise caution if it was our own money.

REPLY

