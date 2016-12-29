BUY
Facebook buys data on what you do offline: Report
IANS
29 December 2016
Facebook already knows a lot about your online activities and you are pretty much aware of it. But a new media investigation has revealed that the social networking giant buys data on your offline activities without your knowledge.
 
The information that Facebook collects can include things like how much money you make, the stores you shop in, and even the number of credit cards you own, according to the investigation by ProPublica.
 
At the heart of the issue is that the tech giant gives users little indication that it buys far more sensitive data about them than what the social media platform declares it knows. 
 
Facebook uses algorithms to categorise its users in tens of thousands of micro-targetable groups for advertisers.
 
"Facebook's site says it gets information about its users 'from a few different sources'," ProPublica said in its report on Tuesday.
 
"What the page doesn't say is that those sources include detailed dossiers obtained from commercial data brokers about users' offline lives. Nor does Facebook show users any of the often remarkably detailed information it gets from those brokers," it added.
 
"They are not being honest," Jeffrey Chester, Executive Director of the Center for Digital Democracy, was quoted as saying.
 
"Facebook is bundling a dozen different data companies to target an individual customer, and an individual should have access to that bundle as well," Chester noted.
 
Economy & Nation
RBI extends time before small loan accounts are classified as NPAs
IANS
29 December 2016
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday further eased the prudential norms for classifying a loan account as non-performing assets (NPAs) in respect of small borrowers.
 
In its notification, the RBI said on reviewing its November 21 order, it has been decided to provide additional 30 days - taking the total to 90 days - before a loan account could be classified as NPA.
 
The new norm is applicable for (a) Running working capital accounts, crop loans, where the sanctioned loan is Rs.1 crore or less; (b) Term loans for business purposes, secured or otherwise, where the original sanctioned amount was Rs.1 crore or less by any bank, NBFC, including NBFC-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI).
 
According to RBI, the above includes agriculture loans and the new norms will apply to dues payable between November 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.
 
The central bank also permitted the entities regulated by it to defer the downgrade of the above categories of loan accounts that was standard as on November 1, 2016, but would have become NPA for any reason during the period November 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016, by 90 days from the date of such downgrade.
 
The additional time given shall only apply to defer the classification of an existing standard asset as substandard and not for delaying the migration of an account across sub-categories of non-performing asset (NPA).
 
Loan dues payable after January 1, 2017 will be covered by the extant instructions for the respective categories of lenders, the RBI said.
 
Economy & Nation
Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon held in Rs60 cr cash conversion case
IANS
29 December 2016
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has arrested Delhi-based lawyer, Rohit Tandon, for converting over Rs 60 crore demonetised currency in new notes.
 
"Advocate Rohit Tandon has been arrested under PMLA in over Rs 60 crore note conversion case in connivance with Kotak Bank Manager Ashish Kumar and hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha," an ED official told IANS.
 
Tandon was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from here after being grilled by the ED officials almost for a week.
 
The ED officials arrested Ashish Kumar on Wednesday and Lodha was held on December 21.
 
Tandon will be presented before a city court on Thursday afternoon.
 
Vikas Manohar

12 hours ago

Are we saying that there was no Black money prior to 2010? The basis of using the tax paying citizens in flawed as our system to get all to pay tax has failed. Most surprising almost all the cash has returned to the banking system
So where is the black money?

Meenal Mamdani

2 days ago

Three cheers for the ED!!
I hope that ED officials make public the details of any person they apprehend so that they will not face pressure from well-connected people to hush up the case.

arun kejriwal

2 days ago

the fact that almost the entire currency has been converted was a mystery. its now unraveling and is throwing up a bigger malaise than was earlier believed. People who are caught must be prosecuted to the maximum extent possible.

