Explain Sanjay Dutt's early release, Bombay HC asks Maharashtra
IANS
12 June 2017
The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to explain in detail its decision to release Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt early from jail on grounds of good conduct.
 
A division bench of Justice R. M. Sawant and Justice Sadhna Jadhav directed the government to file an affidavit justifying its decision, what parameters were considered for letting the actor out eight months early, and the procedures followed while showing leniency towards him.
 
Dutt was convicted and sentenced to five years in an arms possession case connected to the March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case which he served in Yerawada Central Jail, Pune. He was released on February 25, 2016.
 
The court was hearing a PIL filed by Pune-based activist Pradeep Bhalekar challenging the series of furloughs and paroles granted to Dutt when he was serving his sentence.
 
The court sought to know if the Deputy Inspector General, Prisons was consulted, or whether the Jail Superintendent sent the recommendation directly to the Maharashtra Governor.
 
"How did the authorities assess that Dutt's conduct was good. When did they get time to make such an assessment when he was out on parole half the time?" asked Justice Sawant.
 
The matter will come up for further hearing next week.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
GST preparedness among traders is a major challenge
Moneylife Digital Team
12 June 2017
In the wake of the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) from 1 July 2017, the preparedness at the level of small businesses is a major challenge. The proposed GST taxation system is entirely based on technology where not even a single paper will be used. The basic fundamentals of raising invoices, procedure of availing input credit, integration of goods & services, compulsory rating of each entity registered under GST are some of the key issues which are entirely different from current VAT tax regime, pleads a press release from Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
 
Empowerment of such a large number of traders with technology in such a short span of time when only 19 days are left is quite impossible, points out Khandelwal.
 
Khandelwal said that till the time traders are equipped with technology, some in-between measures need to be adopted to help the traders in compliance of GST through digital technology. He has suggested that the government should take trade associations can be used as GST Facilitation Centres. He has also suggested that Computer Kiosks can be installed in commercial markets enabling the traders to do compliance against a nominal fee. CAIT has suggested that trade associations make clusters of 30 to 50 traders and connect them with an accounting professional, who should assist traders in performing compliance obligations under the respective cluster.

Economy & Nation
May retail inflation in India falls to 2.18% on lower food prices
IANS
12 June 2017
Retail, or consumer price indexed (CPI), inflation in India during May fell to 2.18 per cent, as compared to 5.76 per cent in the same month of last year, pulled down by sharp fall in food prices, official data showed here on Monday.
 
The May retail inflation rate fell, even as compared to April when it prevailed at a higher rate of 2.99 per cent. 
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

