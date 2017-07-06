BUY
Enterprise Launched To Employ the Disabled
Sharika Dhar
When Kaushik Das gave up a thriving career as a tea executive to dedicate his life to society, he dreamt of changing the lives of disabled people, not by giving donations to charities, but by setting up an organisation where they could work to support themselves. He converted this dream into reality by setting up Atma Nirbhar-Ek Challenge (ANEK), a social enterprise, in 1996.  
 
ANEK works to provide economic rehabilitation and empowerment to the disabled. It aims to prove that, if presented with the right opportunities and facilities, the differently-abled can become productive and contributing members of the society. 
 
“Employment for the disabled—that is our sole aim,” says Ashok Kumar Jha, operations manager at ANEK, which is located at Guwahati (Assam). “We started with only three people back in 1996 and now we have a team of 43 members. We have are happy with this progress,” says Mr Jha. “Our aim is to have at least 100 beneficiaries. We want to support them and help them in maintaining their families. We really hope to achieve this in the near future.” 
 
The organisation generates employment in the tea and spices industry where employees help with packaging and marketing of their in-house tea brand, ‘Nav Jeevan’. They purchase tea leaves from the Guwahati tea auction and the blending and packaging process is entirely done by ANEK employees. The tea is sold commercially and also supplied to select, socially conscious canteens and cooperative stores. The employees also make ornamental potted plants and paper shopping bags for sale.
 
ANEK operates out of a three-storey building named ‘Paropkar’. The plot of land on which the building stands was a gift from their project coordinator. Some parts of the building are rented out to other organisations which brings valuable income for the institution. 
 
ANEK was initially financed through generous contributions by friends and well-wishers of the founder. Over the years, it has had its ups and downs, dealing with financial constraints and other problems; but that has not been allowed to hinder its activities. 
 
The employees are paid a salary based on their job description. They have a provident fund and are financially supported for medical treatment and are also given a free meal. ANEK’s contribution has been recognised with the National Award for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities-2004, presented to them by the then president, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It also received the NCPEDP-Helen Keller Award-2005—a national award for promotion of employment among the disabled. ANEK is the only organisation in the North-east, and one of the few in the country, to have won both these awards. 
 
Even with so many accomplishments, the organisation has its fair share of challenges. Says Mr Jha, “The market itself  is our biggest challenge. We pay our beneficiaries a salary even when there is no sale of products. Only if we can sell our products can our beneficiaries be truly rewarded.” There is also a geographical disadvantage due to the lack of infrastructure facilities and development in the North-east region of the country. 
 
Mr Jha credits GiveIndia, a payroll-giving NGO, for its support. “We must give credit to GiveIndia for their immense support. The contributions from their site have really helped us during our tough times.”  
 
“In all honesty, we never expect help from any person or organisation, not even from the government. We just want our beneficiaries’ efforts to be repaid wholly. Atma Nirbhar will always be working for their prosperity,” he says further.
 
Contributions to the organisation are eligible for tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income-tax Act. You can also make donations via GiveIndia.
 
Atma Nirbhar- “Ek Challenge”
Shop No. 120, AK Azad Rd, Gopinath Nagar, ESI Dispensary, Kalapahar, 
Bishnu Rabha Nagar, Birubari, Guwahati, Assam 781008
Phone: 0361 247 1668

 

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex in an uptrend – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex must stay above Tuesday’s low for the uptrend to continue. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with marginal gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Following broadly mixed global indices, the Indian equity markets traded on a flat note during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday. Market observers opined that investors booked profits in IT (information technology), FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and Teck (technology, media and entertainment) sectors. Equity benchmarks opened moderately higher after mixed Asian markets. The mid-cap and small-cap indices traded in the positive with more than 0.50% gains. Auto, capital goods, metal and oil and gas traded in the positive, while FMCG and IT sectors traded negative. On the NSE there were 1,012 advances, 480 declines and 64 unchanged.
 
The ongoing political unrest on the Gorkhaland demand in north Bengal hills is likely to adversely impact the export of Darjeeling teas, rating agency ICRA said on Tuesday. The unrest has led to suspension of operations at tea estates in Darjeeling region at a time of production of the second flush tea -- a particular variety of very high quality that is almost entirely exported. "Absence of any plucking activity for the past 20 days is expected to have an impact on the production volume as well as tea quality, even when operations re-start. This in turn is likely to impact the export of Darjeeling teas," agency's Vice-President and Sector-Head of Corporate Sector Ratings Kaushik Das said. He said a plucking cycle of five to six days for Darjeeling teas is followed. Timely plucking of fine leaves contributes to the overall quality of the tea produced during this period. The agency said the impact of the current situation on revenue is estimated to be in the region of Rs100-150 crore at present. "While Darjeeling tea is a niche product catering to specific markets, the reduced availability of second flush Darjeeling tea is likely to lead to some substitution of such tea with that from different geographies," the agency said.  
 
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it has slashed the prices of its passenger vehicles up to 12%, following the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "We are offering a price reduction of upto 12% ranging between Rs3,300 and Rs2,17,000 depending on the model and variant," the car maker's President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Mayank Pareek said. He said the step was taken with a strong focus to encourage positive buying sentiments. Pareek said the car maker decided to pass on the entire benefit to its customers following the roll-out of GST. In June, company's passenger vehicles sales in domestic market were impacted by the mixed reactions towards GST resulting in low buying sentiments.  The passenger vehicle business recorded sales of 11,176 units, lower by 10%, over 12,482 units sold in June 2016. Tata Motors shares closed at Rs432.05, up 1.03% on the BSE.
 
Coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to make composite aerostructure parts and assemblies in India for the global market. "We will set up a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru with IAI to make composite structures for global aircraft makers and tier-1 suppliers as per the defence offset guidelines of the Indian government," said the subsidiary of Wipro Enterprises Ltd. The city-based Wipro Enterprises is a global hydraulic solutions provider and a separate entity of the global software major's group. The facility would also supply the parts to IAI for meeting its compliance requirements. As aerospace industry is strategic, the subsidiary had set up an aerospace actuator making facility in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Devanahalli on the city's outskirts in 2013. Wipro shares closed at Rs257.55, down 0.90% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
Under GST, affixing new prices on old packing materials onerous task
Moneylife Digital Team
The Indian government has announced goods and services tax (GST)-related rules for maximum retail price (MRP). While companies can continue to use old packaging material till 30 September 2017, the rule requires manufacturers to affix stickers showing the new MRP too. For products where the prices have increased, manufacturers are required to advertise the new MRP in two newspapers. Amidst this regulation and anti-profiteering rules under GST, players may hesitate to undertake price hike, says a research report.
 
In the note, Edelweiss Securities Ltd, says, "We believe, this regulation should ideally have been introduced with GST rules so that manufacturers would have been better prepared. There would be multiple practical difficulties of affixing stickers with revised MRPs on millions of packages, which are already out in the market. We feel advertising & promotional (A&P) spends will increase for companies where the rates have increased post GST – segments such as skin care products, Ayurvedic products, detergents, malt beverages, lower priced biscuits, and paints."
 
According to Edelweiss, with the new rules, consumer good and retail are shackled and this will have potentially far-reaching ramifications of regulation. Ram Vilas Paswan, the Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, has extended a three month dispensation to all manufacturers on old stocks of packed items and packaging material that they are holding. Avinash Srivastav, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, also stated that packing material is quite costly so traders can use their existing stock up to September 2017, by putting new MRP stickers.
 
If there is an increase in price, manufacturers have to advertise the same in at least two newspapers before selling the product under the new MRP. In case of price reduction, advertisements are not required. However, the new MRP along with the old one needs to be printed. Legal action will be taken against those who do not comply with these rules – read in conjunction with anti-profiteering rules.
 
Edelweiss says, "This regulation will have higher impact on companies where the rates have gone up in GST - increased for skin care and Ayurvedic products, detergents, malt beverages, lower priced biscuits and paints. This could lead to jump in costs due to higher A&P spends. Rates have reduced for toothpaste, hair oil and adhesives. Print companies stand to gain from this regulation in short term."

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 day ago

GST: The overheads are enormous. Small businesses on break even profitability enforced through competition or price sensitive markets are doomed:

