English News channels in a state of flux
Moneylife Digital Team
22 June 2017
English language TV channels, it is believed, set the agenda for the nation and are viewed by everybody who matters. The viewership of these channels is miniscule as compared to general entertainment, sports or language news channels almost across the spectrum. And yet, social media debate would suggest that the nation is riveted on the daily dose of hectoring broadcasts and acrimonious ‘debates’ that pass off as news. 
 
A look at the numbers released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India however suggests that the entire English news segment is in a state of flux, whether it is general news or business.
 
Consider the 24th week data released today by BARC India. After its big bang launch a few weeks ago and the further surge for a couple of weeks after, the gap between Republic TV and TimesNow is shrinking.  Maybe because the channels are increasingly looking like clones of one another with similar shrieking debates and virtually the same set of panellists. Even their newsbreaks are on similar issues – corruption and shenanigans of opposition parties or about Pakistan. 
 
The 2nd June week data (week 24) released by BARC India shows RepublicTV ahead with 963,000 impressions, but TimesNow is snapping at its heels with 935,000. India Today is a distant third with 317,000 impressions. The big surprise is that NDTV has fallen out of the top five, to be replaced by BBC World News at 4th spot (250,000 impressions), followed by CNN-News18 at 5th , with 247,000 impressions.
 
 
A week earlier (week 23), Republic TV was significantly ahead at 1,054,000 impressions, with Times Now at 748,000 impressions. The battle for third and fourth spot is between India Today and CNN-News 18, with viewership in the range of 250,000 to 340,000 in the past three weeks, with NDTV just marginally behind. 
 
Given the distance between the top two (Republic TV and TimesNow), it seems rather ironical that India Today, NDTV and CNN New18 should have thrown a tantrum and switched off BARC India’s audio watermark that allows monitoring of viewership, along with TimesNow. This happened immediately after Week 20, when BARC announced RepublicTV’s entry with a massive viewership of 1,703,000 as against TimesNow’s 978,000 impressions. In week 21, RepublicTV maintained its 1,000,000 plus impressions, after which the channels quietly switch back the watermark that provides important viewership information to their advertisers. 
 
The English business news segment, which is essentially a two-horse race is seeing equal churn. 
 
The CNN-IBN group, expensively acquired by Mukesh Ambani, is a steady loser. After leading the field in business news for many years, CNBC TV18 is steadily losing out to ET Now from the Times group. The 24th week data (for June) shows CNBC TV18 (at 439,000 impressions), marginally ahead of ET Now (410,000 impressions); but this is not always the case. Last week (week 23), ET Now led with 420,000 impressions, with CNBCTV18 at 372,000. The week before (22week) saw CNBC TV18 slightly ahead at 390,000 impressions while ET Now was 357,000. But in week 21 it was the reverse. ET Now was ahead and in week 20 it was CNBC TV18. 
 
 
This means that there is no decisive leader anymore, in which case CNBC TV18 is a clear loser. Worse, none of the English language business channels seem to have gained any viewership at all with the shutdown of NDTV Profit a few weeks ago (in week 21), making you wonder who really watched the channel.  Some industry persons joke that a large chunk of the viewership of business channels is probably from news monitoring agencies who track information about corporate houses.
 
It is probably only a matter of time before ET Now decisively surges ahead of CNBC TV18, because of the sheer marketing muscle of the Times group as well as its ability and willingness to offer attractive editorial plus television coverage packages to a variety of advertisers, by leveraging the enormous strength of its newspapers.
 
It is said that those who advertise only on English channels still manage to get the attention of policy makers. So, tiny viewership numbers do not matter to them. However, shrinking viewer interest is bad news for all those who have invested in these channels, which are all listed companies. 
 

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex may suffer a short-term decline – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
22 June 2017
We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday after almost hitting a new high and ended flat compared to Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Taking cue from global markets the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 31,283.64 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 31,351.53 points. It touched a new high of 31,522.87 points during intra-day trade.  On the NSE, there were 621 advances, 1,045 declines and 81 unchanged.
 
After two days of corrections, the Indian equity markets closed on a flat note during Thursday's trade session. With speculation on further interest rates hikes from the US government, stock markets in India are hesitant about new market rallies even in the middle of a reasonable South-West monsoon and good domestic economy trends. Medium term investors can expect to book profits by Diwali.
 
Asian indices were showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 0.22%, the Hang Seng was up by 0.55% while South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.31%. China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.62%. Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.74% while FTSE 100 was down by 0.33% at the closing on Wednesday.
 
Hit by global political and economic uncertainties, the Indian IT industry's software exports are projected to grow at 7%-8%  this fiscal (2017-18), which is lower than 8%-10% in the 2016-17 fiscal, the apex Nasscom said on Thursday. "The outlook for the IT industry in fiscal 2017-18 is 7%-8% growth in exports and 10%-11% in the domestic market as against 10%-12% in 2016-17," the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said in a statement. The lower export outlook comes in the light of political and economic uncertainties that impacted decision-making and discretionary spend during the last fiscal (2016-17). The $150-billion Indian IT industry includes revenues from Business Process Management (BPM), software services and software products. Their exports contribute about 80% to the revenue, with the US market accounting for 60% of it. Noting that digital solutions and niche segments would be the key growth drivers, the industry's representative body said the revenue projection was based on improvements in financial services and high potential in digital business.  Allaying fears of slowdown and job losses, Nasscom Chairman Raman Roy told reporters that the industry was expected to add 1.3-1.5 lakh jobs during the fiscal as it continued to be a net hirer with the demand for skilled professionals growing across its segments. The industry association, however, admitted that it was imperative for new and existing talent to reskill to prepare for emerging job roles which required new skillsets. The S & P BSE Information Technology 9.887.30, 0.33% down on the BSE. Healthy buying in stocks of banking majors such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank lifted the market sentiment. Bank Nifty closed at 23,736.10, up 0.12% on the NSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Public Interest
Mobiles buzz with nuisance calls, SMS as TRAI's ‘Do Not Call Registry’ makes no dent
Yogesh Sapkale
22 June 2017
Following several complaints, regarding unsolicited loan offers, to then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified its regulation for curbing unsolicited commercial communication on 27 September 2011. However, over the years, there is no respite for mobile subscribers from the menace of marketing calls and messages, including loan offers. The complaint mechanism started by TRAI is a futile exercise, in the sense that you file a complaint against one telemarketer and the next day there is some other one spamming you. 
 
With the TRAI initiating measures like allowing subscribers to file a complaint by SMS, it was expected that such unsolicited commercial communication will cease or, at least, reduce. However, the mechanism of TRAI itself does not work most of the time. The format given by TRAI to file a complaint appears to be very simple, but has some errors. Whenever someone files a complaint in the format, bang comes the message that the format is wrong! After trying to send such complaints several times, I finally decided to use the inbuilt mechanism of my mobile to add the numbers or sender's name in the blocked list. Even with the changed format, it is difficult to keep sending complaints. I mean, how many times in a day can one write down the sender’s details and send an SMS to TRAI on 1909 even if it is free of charges?
 
As far as calls are concerned, telemarketers have become smart. They are using a mobile number procured on an individual's name and keep changing that number to avoid any punishment, if at all, from TRAI. The majority of callers are from financial institutions (mainly direct selling agents --DSAs) and offer personal loan with 'cheap interest rate' if you have any requirement. Isn't this funny? If at all I require a loan, I would approach my banker and not wait for someone to call me and offer 'cheaper interest rates'. 
 
There is the other side to the so-called action taken by TRAI and mobile operators. One fine day, Sunny V (name changed) from Nagpur found his mobile number deactivated by Vodafone without  notice or warning. Vodafone claimed that his mobile number was used for telemarketing. 
 
In an email, an executive from Vodafone says, "I have gone through your concern in detail and hereby confirm that, as per the direction of TRAI, services on your Vodafone number have been disconnected due to UCC violation effective 29/05/2017.  As we have received complaint that you have sent promotional SMS/Call i.e. UCC (Unsolicited Commercial Communications) to a DND (Do Not Disturb) registered number."
 
Sunny, however, says he had never used his mobile number for any marketing call or SMS. "Also, how come nobody from the operator i.e. Vodafone never informed me about this or warned me beforehand? How can you (Vodafone) just trust anybody and disconnect my number? Should I not have a chance to clarify? Does that mean tomorrow if I complain against any number, even if I have received only one message from that number, you will go ahead and disconnect that number just because TRAI says so? I am sure TRAI does say about giving warning or notice to the concerned subscriber beforehand," he says in his email to Vodafone.
 
What is shocking in this case is that Sunny's mobile number is linked to his bank account. This means he will not receive any communication from the bank about transactions, which may cause him a financial loss. In addition, he will have to subscribe for another number and then keep it updated in the records of banks and other entities where he had used his earlier number. Interestingly, Sunny and his entire family are Vodafone subscribers for the past many years and this is the first time this has happened.  
 
As per the TRAI notification, mobile subscribers who do not want to receive commercial communications could dial or SMS to 1909 (toll free) and register in either of the two categories, fully blocked (Start 0) and partially blocked (Start followed by a number of each category). However, despite being registered in the fully blocked category, I continue to receive 2-3 spam messages or calls a day. 
 
Earlier, in August 2010, Mr Mukherjee, received a phone call offering him a loan during an intense discussion he was having with then Leader of the Opposition Sushma Swaraj, her counterpart in the Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley, and other leaders, on price rise in the Parliament. 
 
I am publishing a list of spamsters who continue to send spam or marketing SMS. I have never ever subscribed or shared my mobile number with any of them. Let us see if TRAI takes any action against these telemarketers.
 
 

COMMENTS

Vijayanarayan R

3 hours ago

My number is registered in DNC Register but daily I receive call and sms from banks for loan, tips etc. I had registered complaint via TRAI website as well with Airtel. Finally after a months time, they denied that I have received the call.

REPLY

Gurudutt Mundkur

4 hours ago

Yes, I too am a victim of these spam calls, though I have registered in the DND Registry.
A tackle in two different ways
1. I reprimand the caller for buying numbers from some chor agency which has my number. And I then tell her [the caller is usually a female] to convey to her Boss that he too is a chor because he has not registered with TRAI for making marketing calls.
2. If it is sharebroker's call, I ask, "Do you know my name?' The answer is always "No"
I then say my name is "ABC DEF", giving the name of any nationally know investor or Broker... on one occasion, several months ago, I said my name is Rakesh Jhunjunwala.
Immediately the caller cut the connection. In this manner I have slowly cut down those spam callers.
Yes I am helping TRAI to do its job.

REPLY

Vijayanarayan R

In Reply to Gurudutt Mundkur 3 hours ago

TRAI is an asshole dept. Do not share your number while shopping, billing . One way is to give a false number if need be.

REPLY

RAMU

4 hours ago

http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Private-bank-to-compensate-customer/article11629092.ece

REPLY

RAMU

4 hours ago

http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Private-bank-to-compensate-customer/article11629092.ece

REPLY

Nanda Patel

4 hours ago

Just use true caller, it blocks junk SMS and junk calls

REPLY

6 hours ago

Shri Sapkalaji,If a PIL is initiated against your list of spammers mentioned in in this article
CITIZENS' ISSUES
Public Interest
Mobiles buzz with nuisance calls, SMS as TRAI's ‘Do Not Call Registry’ makes no dent
Yogesh Sapkale
22 June 2017 and if yhese spammers are punished,general public getting spam calls/messages will get immediate refief.

REPLY

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

6 hours ago

I subscribed to hdfc securities and then onwards I am flooded with calls all over India to join them. And buying tips through SMS.

Impotence can institutional too. Anyway impotency is a harmless condition

REPLY

V Ramesh

6 hours ago

1) I get several messages, advising me to buy this stock or that. I sent several emails to SEBI, and also tried to talk them about this. SEBI does not care.
2) The telecom service providers are the worst offenders in spamming. I get several messages a day from my service provider (idea Cellular). Again, Despite several phone calls and email messages, I have given up.

REPLY

