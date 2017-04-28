BUY
Emerging trend of 'Build & Sell' model in housing
Vinod Behl (IANS)
28 April 2017
Three years ago, when Manav Singh, an aviation entrepreneur from Shimla, forayed into real estate with the launch of a mega 100-acre luxury township in the picturesque Auramah Valley, next to popular tourist spot of Naldera in Himachal Pradesh, he was treading on an alien and risky terrain amidst the real estate slowdown.
 
But today, after successfully selling all the 50 units (apartments, duplex and villas) in the first phase, delivering 85,000 sq ft of residential real estate, he has made a mark with about 50 percent appreciation registered by his RERA-compliant property over the last three years and by establishing an all-new concept of Build & Sell in the housing market.
 
Singh, promoter of Imperial Realty and Developments Limited, who has now launched the second phase of his township, took to the Build & Sell model as the credibility of developers had hit an all-time low due to large-scale delivery defaults, with buyers shying away from investing in under-construction homes. His strategy paid rich dividends as he could sell all the inventory in the first phase without any marketing costs and simply by word of mouth.
 
In the present scenario, when the housing sector is severely hit due to the lack of buyers' trust, the Build & Sell model holds significance in restoring the trust of buyers/investors. Today, prospective home buyers don't want to invest in under-construction homes and see their money getting stuck. It is because of this precise reason that there has been a sharp decline in the off-take of under-construction homes. On the contrary, there is a growing demand for ready-to-move homes where buyers don't run the risk of losing their capital.
 
Moreover, they get what they pay for in terms of space, amenities, specifications and quality. It's here that the Build & Sell model comes handy. In this backdrop, India's largest real estate developer, DLF, is mulling this new model instead of marketing under-construction properties as most of them face long delays and there are issues pertaining to the quality of construction.
 
The recent enactment of the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) may well give the required push to the Build & Sell model as one of the key provisions of the law, cleared by parliament last year, with a May 1 deadline for its notification by states, relates to severe punishment -- including jail terms -- for defaulting on timely completion and delivery of projects. Also, only those projects with prior regulatory approvals can be sold to customers under the new law.
 
Leading real estate firms, like Mumbai-based Hiranandani and K. Raheja Group and Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises, are fine-tuning their development model/strategy, in line with RERA, by making their staff conversant with the provisions of the new act, besides taking the services of RERA-compliance experts to ensure that project approvals and construction happen in accordance with the law.
 
Key players like DLF have been putting proper systems into place and outsourcing project work to outside professionals and project management consultants. The companies are also deploying technology to speed up construction. Real estate experts believe that sound development strategy and efficient processes are the key to stay on the right side of RERA. This will also prove to be enabling framework for the Build & Sell model.
 
Today, the model has assumed greater significance as the earlier practice of developers raising construction finance from property buyers before required regulatory permissions were in place has been banned under RERA. Even 70 percent of construction-linked payment received from customers has to be put in a project-specific escrow account and cannot be deployed in any other project.
 
However, there are various hurdles before this model, including expensive land acquisition. Since land forms a major part of the project cost, for adopting Build & Sell model, it is desirable that the developer has land with him or, alternately, entering into partnership with land owner would come handy. Especially as there is no bank funding available for land and bank funding for real estate projects doesn't come easily.
 
A reputed developer, with credibility and good track record, stands a better chance of adopting this model as he has greater access to funding, including cheaper bank funding. The success of this model will also largely depend on significantly reducing the development cycle by using technology and by better project monitoring and project management and in turn bringing down the project cost.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Robots are people too (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
28 April 2017
Legislative officials in the European Union have been trying to decide whether robots are people or not. This is idiotic. Of course they are people. The little robot in my smartphone told me. (Not a joke. I asked Siri if she was human and she replied: "Close enough.")
 
One defines "people" as sentient beings with whom one can have intelligent conversations, right? So that must include Siri and her rivals, but exclude babies, household pets, Donald Trump and nationalist politicians in general.
 
I was thinking about this when someone sent me a video of a press conference at the White House. A reporter asked a long, rambling question and one of the nearby phones responded: "I'm sorry, I don't understand what you want me to change." Everyone laughed, since it was a straighter answer than officials usually give.
 
At the time of writing, Alexa is the hot new artificial assistant my early-adopter friends are buying. Although unattractive (she looks like a cylindrical crisp container) she exists in a permanent state of semi-sleep until she hears her name, her brain circuits clearly copied from married men, civil servants, students and the like.
 
The waking up bit creates problems, I'm told. TV news reports about Alexa ordering expensive stuff from Amazon.com causes Alexa robots near TVs to wake up and start doing the same. I heard news anchors pontificate about this as if it was a glitch, but since the machines come from Amazon.com, it sounds rather a profitable one.
 
My tech friend says the current trendy amusement is to gather several AI robots (such as Siri, Alexa, Cortana and Next) on to a table and get them talking to each other, no humans involved. Long conversations follow but it's incredibly creepy to hear so much chatter with no actual functioning human brain involved. It's exactly like being in a bar on a Friday night.
 
Anyway, my geek buddy thought watching machines converse was hilarious, but it annoyed me, forcing me to envision a grim future where we work for a living while our gadgets hang out chatting and joking. Wouldn't it be better the other way round? And what if the machines plot to take over the world? It happens in pretty much every robot movie, right?
 
He told me I was being ridiculous as the devices can't even move by themselves. But I told him that that was only a matter of time. "Alexa, can you close the curtains, please?" I asked. "Not yet," she replied (this is not a joke, you can try it yourself). Is that not clear proof of their ambition?
 
Anyway, this writer has decided against purchasing his own Alexa as his teenage daughter is called Lexi and confusion is likely. I already have an expensive, half-listening semi-sleeper of that name who orders stuff from the internet, and one is plenty.
 
Still technologists do create interesting stuff, although I worry deeply about their values and priorities.
 
Things That Make Me Angry #281: Scientists can fly people to the moon but can't find a way to transmit coffee through my phone. Come on, guys, get with the programme.
 
One percent of Indians own 53 percent of country's wealth: UN report
IANS
28 April 2017
New Delhi, Indicating that inequality in India is increasing, a UN report released here on Thursday said that the richest one percent own 53 percent of the country's wealth.
 
It also said that unlike other countries, development in India is not moving across states.
 
"In terms of wealth inequality, India is second only to Russia, where the richest 1 percent own 53 percent of the country's wealth," said the report 'The Better Business, Better World' released here in a two day event of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) focussing on how through bold innovation, businesses can create solutions and tap new opportunities found within the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 
 
According to Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UNGC, SDGs can open at least $1 trillion of market opportunity for the private sector in India. 
 
"This is out of a total global value of $12 trillion that could be unlocked by sustainable business models in four key areas, food and agriculture, energy, cities and health," she said.
 
Kingo added that over 72 million new jobs could be created in India by 2030 by adapting a sustainable business model.
 
About addressing the disparity, the report says that to reduce the inequality, India needs a 'different economic model' -- one that is not only low-carbon but also recognizes poverty, inequality and lack of financial access. 
 
"As the second largest food producer in the world, India needs a more focused approach to developing and managing its agricultural sector and agri-based industrialisation," it says.
 
Stating that rising inequality leads to slower progress in reducing poverty, the report added that Oxfam has calculated that if India were to stop inequality from rising further, it could end extreme poverty for 90 million people as early as 2019. 
 
The UNGC also called for better infrastructure to improve access to proper medical care for India's rural population.
 
"On its current trajectory, India will continue to face enormous challenges in rural development, urban sustainability, national infrastructure, and improved quality of life of its citizens," the report says.
 
Its suggestions included creation of low-income food markets, reducing food waste in supply chains, technological aid in smallholder farms, micro-irrigation programs, resource recovery, remote patient monitoring and preventing catastrophic healthcare costs for the poor.
 
